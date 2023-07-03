Legalize America Is the First Cannabis-Focused Super PAC

The U.S. Cannabis Council (USCC) announced on June 28 that it has created Legalize America, which is the first United States’s Super Political Action Committee (or Super PAC) that is specifically dedicated to cannabis reform. A Super PAC is an “independent expenditure only political committee” that can receive unlimited contributions from various sources “for the purpose of financing independent expenditures and other independent political activity,” according to the Federal Election Commission.

“We’re excited to share that we’ve launched Legalize America, the nation’s first Super PAC devoted to cannabis reform. The new independent expenditure group will work to raise the profile of cannabis as a national issue in the 2024 election and beyond,” the USCC wrote on Twitter.

Legalize America also states how it plans to take action. “We are committed to working with advocates, industry professionals, and community leaders to create policies that support cannabis legalization in a thoughtful and responsible manner,” it stated on its website. “Our primary focus is on promoting federal legalization, expunging records for non-violent cannabis offenses, and ensuring that the benefits of legalization reach all Americans, regardless of race, ethnicity, or socioeconomic status.”

Legalize America has garnered support of numerous cannabis companies with the intent of raising awareness for cannabis reform in next year’s election and in the future. Legalize America Chair Matt Harrell, who also holds the position of vice president of government relations with Curaleaf, explains what Legalize America plans to accomplish. “Legalize America is committed to ending cannabis prohibition and advancing expungement efforts and responsible use,” said Harrell. “We will use all available tools—including scorecards, endorsements, and targeted independent expenditure campaigns—to advance cannabis reform, with the goal of creating a prosperous and equitable cannabis industry.”

David Culver, senior vice president of public affairs with the USCC, told Market Watch that congress is not doing its job in reflecting the will of the people. “Congress is stuck in the past,” Culver said. “They’re way behind what Americans want. It’s not unusual for Congress to be a lagging indicator.”

Legalize American Secretary Pete Meachum, also senior director of government affairs at the Cronos Group, explained that action is needed now to help push legalization along. “We believe the 2024 presidential election will be a pivotal moment in the fight to end cannabis prohibition,” said Meachum. “We are laying the groundwork now to use advertising, grassroots engagement, voter outreach and events to keep cannabis front and center throughout the campaign.”

Legalize America added that it plans to partner with “high-profile public figures and brands” to raise funds and support reform efforts. It also plans to work with legal dispensaries to ask consumers for “round up” donations.

The USCC member list currently includes 38 companies, such as Ayr Wellness, Cresco Labs, Green Thumb Industries, Scotts Miracle-Gro, Vicente LLP, Wana Brands, and more. It’s led by chair Jessica Billingsley of Akerna, Vice Chair Dan Pabon of Schwazze, Meachum as treasurer, and chair emeritus Christian Sederberg of Vicente Sederberg LLP.

News regarding the 2024 election continues to take shape, with candidates speaking in support or opposition of cannabis and other psychedelic substances. Last week, current Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stated that if elected to become president, he would not decriminalize cannabis. “I don’t think we would do that,” he said in response to an individual who represents military veterans who could benefit from decriminalization. “If you do something with that, it could be goodnight right then and there. You could die just by ingesting that, so I think that that’s problematic.”

However in June, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said that he would partially end the War on Drugs if he is elected. At a CNN townhall, he addressed a question from a mother whose son was put in prison for fentanyl use, asking what he would do “about the war on drugs, which has obviously failed so miserably.”

“End it,” Christie said. “I want to focus on treatment. Look, your son—and I don’t want to pretend to know him, but I know a lot of people have gone through this. And I’ve had some dear friends who have lost their life to this. He has a disease the same way heart disease, diabetes, cancer. It is a disease, and he can be treated.”

Back in December 2024, musician Afroman announced that he is also running for president in 2024 with the intent of legalizing cannabis. “There comes a time in the course of human events when change must be affected,” said Afroman’s campaign manager. “That time is now. Americans are suffering, and the status quo is no longer acceptable.”