Michigan K-12 Students Could Use Medical Pot on School Grounds Under New Bill

Michigan students enrolled in K-12 schools might be allowed to consume their medical cannabis on school grounds soon (and on the bus, something anyone who was bullied on those tragic vehicles is likely jealous of), FOX 2 Detroit reports. That is if new legislation introduced last week passes. Michigan House Democratic representatives introduced the bill, which would allow students to take edibles, infused beverages, and other low-dose cannabis and CBD products.

However, as much fun as some readers may have to imagine kids lighting up a joint on the back of a school bus and telling bullies where to shove it, teachers will be in charge of administering the cannabis (and not in the form of joints). Those prescribed medical marijuana will require written specific permission about when it can be taken. The legislation aims to make it easier for kids who use cannabis therapeutically to take their medicine.

For pretty obvious reasons, steeped in our country’s drug war, the idea of kids taking cannabis at all, even with the blessing of a doctor, is pretty controversial. But if children were prescribed another medication yet unable to take it while at school, which takes up most of their day, communities would be in an uproar. This latest proposed legislation aims to treat cannabis as just another prescription.

In Michigan, the use of medical cannabis by children requires approval from not just one, but two medical professionals. This rule sets Michigan apart from the majority of states where medical marijuana is legal, as many of these states do not impose a minimum age requirement of 18 for medical marijuana users. Conditions that can be treated by medical cannabis for children include epilepsy, autism, muscular dystrophy, attention deficit disorder, and pain and nausea due to cancer.

In other Michigan news, looking at adults, those past school age and part of the job market, as of Sunday, most government jobs will no longer drug test prospective employees for cannabis. It even has retroactive effects, as those who have been denied jobs regarding positive THC tests have a chance to get the same sanctions. John Gnodtke, State Personnel Director, proposed this change to the Michigan Civil Service Commission on May 12.

Following that, at a July 12 meeting, the Michigan Civil Service Commission approved the proposed additional changes while adopting rule amendments that would allow for revoking active sanctions for some applicants who tested positive for cannabis in drug tests since 2020.

“When a drug test is required, an appointing authority shall require testing for marijuana, cocaine, opiates, amphetamines, and phencyclidine, except that marijuana testing is not authorized for a preemployment drug test for a new hire to a position that is not test‐designated and cannot be used to rescind a conditional offer of employment to such a position,” the amended rule reads. “Before 9f an agency requires testing for other drugs, it must first obtain written approval from the director. A request must include the agency’s proposed initial test methods, testing levels, and performance test program. When conducting reasonable‐suspicion or post‐accident testing, an agency may require testing for any drug listed in schedule 1 or 2.”

In late August, a leaked letter from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine recommended reclassifying cannabis from a Schedule I drug to a Schedule III drug, as per the Controlled Substances Act.

The DEA defines a Schedule III substance as “drugs with a moderate to low potential for physical and psychological dependence.” The DEA says that the potential for abuse of Schedule III drugs is less than that of Schedule I and Schedule II drugs—but more habit-forming than Schedule IV (which Xanax falls into) and Schedule V drugs (such as Robitussin AC). Other examples of Schedule III drugs include pills containing less than 90 mg of codeine per dosage unit, ketamine, and testosterone.

This move was directed to DEA’s Anne Milgram. While hailed as “historic,” it’s worth noting that while this reclassification would relax certain restrictions, cannabis would still be considered a controlled substance, leaving plenty of folks to argue that it falls far too short of fully ending cannabis prohibition and the ongoing War on Drugs.

Confirmation of this recommendation came shortly after the leak when HHS said that their representative had indeed passed along their findings to the DEA. An HHS spokesperson stated, “Following the data and science, HHS has expeditiously responded to President Biden’s directive to HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra and provided its scheduling recommendation for marijuana to the DEA on August 29, 2023.”

While most pro-cannabis activists think it’s not enough, the impact of the suggestion alone was enough to send cannabis stocks soaring.