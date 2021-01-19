Most Popular Posts
California Cannabis Officials Pushing For More Pot Policy Policing
Michigan Dispensary Gives Cannabis for COVID Vaccinations

The ‘Pot for Shots’ initiative was launched to encourage Michiganders to get vaccinated.
Addison Herron-Wheeler
January 19, 2021
January 19, 2021
A Michigan dispensary has come up with an incredibly creative idea to get people on board with the concept of vaccination: offer free cannabis to those willing to get the vaccine. 

Calling their promotion “Pot for Shots,” Greenhouse of Walled Lake in Michigan is determined to help up the vaccination rate and get us closer to herd immunity with this special deal. As long as you bring written proof into the store showing that you received your vaccination, you’re eligible for a free, pre-rolled joint in return for your efforts. 

“Our goal is to raise awareness of the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccination as we as a community battle this horrible pandemic,” owner Jerry Millen claims in the official press release put out by Greenhouse of Walled Lake. “‘Pot for Shots’ is our way of showing our commitment in assisting the community [in getting] back to normalcy. We support the safe and responsible use of cannabis and hope this is the beginning of the end of this insidious pandemic.”

While this is a fun way to get more business in the door thanks to the promise of a free preroll, which just about everyone can get behind, there is a deeper meaning and message behind what they are trying to do. Health officials are concerned about the amount of vaccine doubts and COVID conspiracy theories floating around, because if not enough people get vaccinated, the pandemic will last longer, and will have more of a chance to mutate into new strands that could potentially be more dangerous or harder to treat. 

Already, this type of mutation is taking place. The U.K. has seen a flare-up of a more contagious variant of COVID, and a Michigan man who recently traveled to the U.K. tested positively for this strain. Greenhouse of Walled Lake is trying to send the message that getting vaccinated is an important step for Michiganders to take. 

Vaccinations and Prioritization

However, not everyone is convinced of the importance of the vaccine. Currently, less than half of Americans said they will get the vaccine, and about a quarter have come out and definitively said they are not planning to get the vaccine at all. This data, which was gathered by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, shows that, at these current numbers, not enough Americans are willing to get the vaccine for the pandemic to end. 

Currently, vaccines are being prioritized for those on the frontline in Michigan, including healthcare workers, and for the elderly and those with certain conditions. Others will have access to the vaccine in the coming months, but for now, those who are lucky enough to be in the cue are eligible for free joints. 

Overall, while this initiative is not singularly going to make sure enough Michigan residents are vaccinated, it is going to be a small help in the overall push for vaccination.  

No purchase is necessary. Find Greenhouse of Walled Lake at 103 E. Walled Lake Dr., Walled Lake; 833-644-7336; greenhousemi.com.

Addison Herron-Wheeler
Addison Herron-Wheeler
Addison Herron-Wheeler is co-publisher and owner of OUT FRONT Magazine, and web editor of New Noise Magazine. She covers cannabis and heavy metal, and is author of Wicked Woman: Women in Metal from the 1960s to Now and Respirator, a collection of short stories.
