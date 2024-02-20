Nevada’s First Cannabis Consumption Lounge Poised to Open by End of February

Over the past few months, the Nevada Cannabis Control Board has approved a handful of cannabis consumption lounge licenses. On Feb. 15, the CCB announced that Thrive Cannabis Marketplace’s lounge, called Smoke and Mirrors, is the first to receive its final license in Nevada.

“We’ve marked a lot of ‘firsts’ in Nevada and we’re honored to yet again be at the forefront of Nevada’s cannabis industry by officially launching the first regulated cannabis lounge in the state,” said Thrive Cannabis Marketplace CEO and managing partner, Mitch Britten. “With Smoke and Mirrors, we have created an unparalleled destination for cannabis enthusiasts to enjoy a diverse range of premium products in a really engaging atmosphere.”

The lounge will offer both a “curated selection of premium cannabis products” as well as infused beverages, although alcohol will not be available as according to Nevada state law.

The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB) also released a statement about Thrive, sharing that it “is the first cannabis consumption lounge inspected by Board agents to ensure the facility is adhering to state regulations.” Thrive first received its conditional license in June 2023, and in September, it received a Special Use Permit from the Clark County Zoning Commission. “We are thrilled to be among the first in the state to do so,” Britten said at the time. “This is a huge milestone for us and we can’t wait to finish this incredible new offering in the Vegas valley.” As of Feb. 13, the lounge inspection was completed, which allowed Thrive to receive its final state license for operation.

The CCB also shared that there are a total of 19 lounges that have been approved for a conditional license so far (14 attached to dispensaries and five that are independently located). Smoke and Mirrors will operate in what used to be a strip club, located west of the Strip at 2975 S. Sammy Davis Drive. If all goes according to plan, Smoke and Mirrors will open by the end of the month.

Last month, former CCB executive director Tyler Klimas appeared on Episode 77 of the Weed Wonks podcast. Klimas spoke about the long wait to get consumption lounges rolling, and how more are expected to open in the near future. “It’s an unknown market. There is no blueprint anywhere,” Klimas said. “We see many business plans and projections, but nobody really knows until we open it up. We don’t know how successful it’s going to be, which is very exciting.”

The process has taken much longer than anticipated, but Klimas explained that there are a lot of moving parts connected to this new business opportunity. “Obviously when you’re talking about social consumption, you’ve got local governments playing a huge role in that. You’ve got law enforcement and the anxieties that law enforcement has, deservedly so, around social consumption.”

Planet 13 is the only other consumption lounge conditional license holder that has publicly announced a potential opening date, but so far has not received its final state license for that to occur. It initially announced the renderings for its lounge in November 2023, which is supposed to include VIP booths, bong chandeliers, and cannabis cocktails. We’re thrilled to share our exciting plans for our trailblazing cannabis consumption lounge. From day one, our goal has been to out-Vegas-Vegas, and this is another big step in that direction. It’s an extraordinary space for cannabis novices, connoisseurs, tourists and locals to enjoy cannabis while experiencing world-class entertainment,” said Larry Scheffler, Co-CEO of Planet 13. “One of the main goals for this year was to increase the utilization of the SuperStore to drive more traffic, and revenue while improving cost structure and operating margins. We are executing on that goal while continuing to define Planet 13 as a differentiated retail brand with national recognition.”

The NuWu Dispensary, located on Las Vegas Paiute Tribe land north of downtown Las Vegas, is technically the state’s first operating consumption lounge, which opened in 2019.

The first three conditional licenses were granted to Planet 13, Thrive Cannabis Marketplace, and SoL Cannabis in June 2023. In July, LA Lounge LLC was the first independently located consumption lounge to receive a license, followed by three more licenses grants in August for Deep Roots Harvest, Global Harmony, and KV Group. In October, additional licenses were granted to Curaleaf Holdings, Inc., Green Thumb Industries, Inc., Desert Evolution, LLC, Higher* Archy, LLC, NevadaPure, LLC, and TGIG, LLC. As of October, there were 13 total number of conditional license holders, which was followed by six more.

New changes to Nevada’s cannabis law went into effect on Jan. 1, which includes an increase to the possession limit. Previously consumers were limited to possessing just one ounce, and now they can carry up to 2.5 ounces. Also, now adult-use cannabis stores can sell to medical cannabis patients, as no new medical cannabis dispensary licenses will be approved (except for regions where adult-use cannabis has been banned). “That’s one of the big changes, (but) I think there are a bunch of things in the bill that are really designed to be business-friendly and moving our cannabis industry into the next phase,” said Sen. Dallas Harris, a sponsor of the bill that led to the changes.