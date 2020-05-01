0

New Study Suggests Cannabis May Reduce Opioid Use For Pain Patients

By May 1, 2020 News
New Study Suggests Cannabis May Reduce Opioid Use For Pain Patients

A new study lends more support to the notion that medical marijuana could help curtail opioid dependency. 

The research, published last month in the Journal of Psychopharmacology, found “behavioral economic evidence that cannabis access may modestly reduce demand for opioids in persons who have pain.” The team of researchers used an online survey to assess the frequency and dependency of cannabis and opioid use in adults who were treating pain.

“Adults reporting current use of opioids for pain management and past 30-day cannabis exposure…completed two hypothetical purchase tasks in which only grams of cannabis or units of participants’ index opioids were available for purchase, and two hypothetical tasks in which both were concurrently available and the price of one drug increased whereas the other was kept constant,” they wrote. 

They found that demand intensity was “significantly reduced” and that demand elasticity significantly increased for both cannabis and opioids “when the alternate commodity was available, although the reductions in cannabis consumption were more pronounced than they were for opioid consumption in the presence of the alternate commodity.”

Advertise Here

The results, they concluded, point to an “opioid-sparing effect in this population,” although they noted that “additional clinical studies…are warranted.” 

Plants Over Pills?

Advocates and researchers have long held up marijuana as a safer alternative to prescription painkillers, which have been known to lead to long-term, and even deadly, addictions in patients who are treating pain. A separate study published late last year in “PLOS Medicine” found that individuals who use cannabis on a daily basis were 50 percent less likely to use opioids everyday. 

“We observed an independent negative association between frequent cannabis use and frequent illicit opioid use among people who use drugs with chronic pain,” the study said.

Opioid abuse has become an epidemic in the United States, driven at least in part by doctors overprescribing painkillers. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, more than 130 people die each day in the United States from overdosing on opioids.

In addition to supplanting painkillers as a treatment, cannabis may also serve as an effective method to wean individuals off opioid addiction, which in some states is a qualifying condition for a medical marijuana prescription.

Tags:

Thomas Edward

About Thomas Edward

High Times Writer.

Recommended For You

New Medical Cannabis Bill Pending in North Carolina News

New Medical Cannabis Bill Pending in North Carolina

Addison Herron-Wheeler
Addison Herron-WheelerMay 1, 2020
Maryland Allows Medical Cannabis Dispensaries to Remain Open News

Maryland Allows Medical Cannabis Dispensaries to Remain Open

Addison Herron-Wheeler
Addison Herron-WheelerApril 30, 2020
COVID-19 Delays Illinois Cannabis Licenses News

COVID-19 Delays Illinois Cannabis Licenses

A.J. Herrington
A.J. HerringtonApril 30, 2020

Leave a Reply

  • News
    • Activism
    • BusinessGet the latest information on the budding cannabis industry.
    • Environment
    • LawsGet the latest information on current national and local laws, regulations and restrictions for the use of medical and recreational cannabis.
    • Legalization
    • PoliticsSee how the fight for marijuana legalization is unfolding on the national and state level.
    • World
  • Culture
    • Entertainment
      • Celebrities
      • MoviesSee what High Times thinks of the latest indie cinema and box office debuts.
      • MusicCheck out the High Times picks for all the latest music, concerts and performing artists.
    • FoodsAll the latest cannabis-based foods products available in the market.
      • CookingGet delicious cannabis-based recipes for both the sweet and savory palate.
      • Recipes
    • PeopleInterviews, profiles and more with celebrities and leading voices in cannabis.
    • ScienceThe latest research and findings from the scientific community on the medical qualities of cannabis.
    • Sports
  • Events
  • Grow
    • Grow GearProduct reviews, ratings and announcements for all your personal and commercial growing needs.
  • Health
  • Reviews
    • Dabs
    • Dispensaries
    • EdiblesWhy limit yourself to one method of cannabis consumption? Eat your greens! Learn some new recipes and cannabis cooking techniques that will take you far and elevate you to higher levels.
    • StrainsStrains
  • Guides
  • Shop
  • Investor Relations
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap