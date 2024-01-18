NYC Overdose Prevention Center Saves Hundreds of Lives in First Year

New York City’s overdose prevention centers saved hundreds of lives in a single year of operation, according to a recent report. The findings of the baseline report from OnPoint, the operator of two centers in New York City, show that staff intervened 636 times in the year studied, averting overdose deaths and other associated harms.

OnPoint operates overdose prevention centers (OPCs) in the New York City neighborhoods of Washington Heights and East Harlem. Under the OPC model, people are offered a place to use drugs in a supervised setting. The model allows trained personnel to be immediately present at the onset of concerning symptoms and able to intervene within seconds.

“As the overdose crisis, driven by the increasingly potent, unpredictable drug supply, claims over 100,000 lives every year nationwide, this groundbreaking report underscores the urgency around replicating this model and opening OPCs across the country,” justice reform group the Drug Policy Alliance said last month in a statement about the report.

The baseline report from OnPoint, which was released by the nonprofit last month, details the operations of the two OPCs over one year. The findings of the report show that proximity and proper training were key factors in preventing overdose deaths and other harms associated with drug use. OnPoint launched operations in November 2021 and its centers are the only locally approved OPCs in the United States.

The OPC model also includes other interventions to protect the health of people who use drugs, including referrals to housing assistance organizations, drug treatment and other services. At OnPoint, one in five participants was referred to housing, detox, treatment, primary care or employment support. A full 100% of people who wanted detox or inpatient substance use treatment were connected with outside providers.

“The findings from OnPoint NYC’s baseline report illustrate the effectiveness of safe, responsive spaces in preventing overdose death, improving health outcomes, and facilitating connections to other services and supports,” said Toni Smith, New York State director at Drug Policy Alliance. “Amid efforts to punish and arrest people who use drugs, these findings, along with accounts from participants, community members, and government officials, can serve as evidence that OPCs can and should be supported across the country as a life-saving tool in fighting our nation’s overdose crisis.”

A total of 2,841 individual participants used OnPoint’s OPCs 48,533 times during the year covered by the baseline report. When OPC staff intervened, 83% of overdoses were resolved without the use of the drug naloxone. Instead, staff utilized agitation, oxygenation and close monitoring strategies, which are proven to be easier on the body. Emergency services were called only 23 times out of the nearly 50,000 visits.

Saving Lives and Improving Communities

The sites also have other positive impacts on the communities they serve. Before the OPCs began services, the NYC Parks Department reported collecting an average of 13,000 used syringes each month from Highbridge Park, which is across the street from the Washington Heights location. In the month following the opening of the OPCs, the number of syringes collected from the park dropped to about 1,000.

OnPoint’s report was released in conjunction with a series of videos that highlight the organization’s work and impact on the people who rely on the medical care and comprehensive services provided at the OPCs.

“I’m from Washington Heights. I slept in a park for like four years. Nobody don’t see you for who you are, you’re just a homeless person,” said Shawn, an OnPoint participant featured in one of the videos. “[A staff member] talked me into coming here… and I got the best treatment. I got treated like I was human. This place actually sees you… they try to help you the most. That’s a good feeling… being a part of society.”

The series of videos provides a look at the participants, the OPC model and the knowledge gained over the two years of the centers’ operation and “illustrate the impact that OPCs could have across the country with the support of state and federal government,” the Drug Policy Alliance wrote.

“At times I struggled, but throughout the process, it gave me opportunity and it gave me the resources I needed by not judging me throughout my addiction to heroin and crack cocaine,” said Brian, a former OPC Participant featured in another video. “[There] wasn’t a lot of resources out there but the OPC, and they really gave me the opportunity to transition, to being sober and met me where I was at, and I’m very appreciative to that.”