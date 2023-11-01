Ohio Pot Legalization Backers Outraise Opponents Three to One

The organization behind the state issue to legalize adult-use cannabis in Ohio stomped its counterpart opposition group, outraising them in funds ahead of the general election—by a 3-1 margin. Cannabis advocates are currently assembling to rally round before Ohio voters head to the ballot box next week to decide on adult-use cannabis and several other issues.

Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol, the organization behind Ohio’s adult-use cannabis issue, raised over three times the amount of money raised by the opposition group, Protect Ohio Workers and Families. (Keep it going by donating here.)

Next week, on Nov. 7, Ohio could become the latest state to legalize adult-use cannabis, joining dozens of other states and territories that have done so. If passed, Ohio’s Issue 2 would allow adults ages 21 and older to possess and purchase up to 2.5 ounces of cannabis and 15 grams of concentrates.

The Tribune Chronicle reports that during the pre-general election reporting period that started June 3 and ended Oct. 18, the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol raised $1,186,731.80. Washington, D.C.-based Marijuana Policy Project supplied the coalition $275,000. It’s the largest organization in the country that is focused on cannabis policy reform. The coalition also received nearly $800,000 from Ohio cannabis companies and those affiliated with those companies during the pre-general period.

If you include the first six months of this year, in the previous report, the coalition raised $2,957,500 with the Marijuana Policy Project giving $1,375,000.

On the other hand, Protect Ohio raised just $342,900 in the pre-general election period with $101,000 from the Ohio Manufacturers Association and $100,000 from Angela Phillips, CEO of Phillips Tubes Group Inc. in Middletown.

Local news stations reported on how well the issue is gaining support despite opposition from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. “We’ve seen it be such a success and we’ve seen it in other states,” voter Megan Schmidt told WTOL 11. “I mean, in Michigan the tax revenue that it’s generating, I would think that in Ohio we would want something like that as well.”

DeWine admitted the potential for profit but said that legal pot would create other problems. Benzinga and The Dales Report described his opposition to cannabis becoming “more vociferous” at recent appearances.

“I don’t think it’s worth the money that we’re going to get because of all the other problems that it’s going to create,” he said recently.

“More people are going to die on the highway and you’re going to see more kids who end up in the emergency room. I don’t think it makes sense. I don’t think it’s a good deal for the little tax dollars that this may create,” DeWine said.

Lobbying is expensive, and efforts consume a lot of money. To advance the issue, during the pre-general period, the coalition spent $818,389.23, $600,378.90 going to Cambridge Communications LLC of Columbus for digital advertising, consulting, campaign literature, and yard signs, and $60,000 going to Battleground Strategies LLC of Columbus for consulting.

Protect Ohio, on the other hand, spent $230,258.77 with $68,000 to Causeway Solutions LLC of Metairie, La., for data and research services, $47,149.24 to Majority Strategies of Dallas for public communications and $33,000 to Castletown Media of Lake Forest Park, Md., for video production, The Tribune Chronicle reports.

You may remember failed attempts to legalize pot in Ohio in the past such as the embarrassing effort in 2015, when Nick Lachey and others supported Issue 3, which would have only allowed for four commercial producers, costing a fortune to get a license. Even some growers didn’t support it.

Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol backs 2023’s Issue 2 which would legalize home growing and have much more reasonable provisions—looking much more appealing to voters.

“Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol is an effort to encourage Ohio legislators to regulate marijuana for adult-use, just like we do for alcohol,” the coalition website reads. “Our proposal fixes a broken system while ensuring local control, keeping marijuana out of the hands of children, and benefiting everyone.

The proposed law would:

Legalize and regulate the cultivation, manufacturing, testing, and sale of marijuana and marijuana products to adults ages 21 and up

Legalize home grow for adults ages 21 and up with a limit of six plants per person and 12 plants per residence

“Marijuana legalization is an issue whose time has come in Ohio. According to recent polling, Ohioans are not only in favor of legalizing marijuana for regulated adult-use, they view it as inevitable. We hope that Ohio’s leaders seize this opportunity to take control of our future.”

In addition to cannabis legalization, abortion rights advocates in Ohio also raised considerable funding.