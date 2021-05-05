New Poll Shows Cannabis Delivery Has Had Increasing Popularity And Demand

During the pandemic, cannabis delivery and drive-thru options became more of a hot topic than ever before. In addition to the logistics and safety it provides, delivery offers a stress-free, convenient system that is here to stay. According to a recent poll from Ganja Goddess, a California-based, online brand for cannabis consumers, cannabis users want to keep getting their weed delivered.



According to the poll’s results, cannabis use has increased and is driven in many cases by managing mental health issues. Edibles have become even more important than flower as a way to consume, and vape pens are not as popular—or at least they weren’t last year because no one was on the go.

“Since the start of the pandemic, Americans are spending more time than ever at home, leading to an overwhelming national demand for delivery services,” said Ganja Goddess CEO Zachary Pitts.

“The initial spike in cannabis delivery sales was noteworthy, but its continued prevalence more than one year later speaks volumes. A rise in cannabis consumption and greater emphasis on managing health further highlight the impact of these challenging times. Ganja Goddess has been tracking and sharing a variety of cannabis consumer trends throughout this time frame to uncover lasting shifts in consumer preferences and behaviors. The results help our industry make more informed business decisions and better satisfy customers’ needs and desires as we move into the mainstream.”

Cannabis Delivery Booming During Pandemic And Not Slowing Down

The poll showed that according to 89.9 percent of respondents, cannabis delivery services are the primary purchasing method during the pandemic. This is up 70 percent from pre-pandemic times. Only 6.4 percent of people say they go to retail shops, and 60 percent said they used delivery apps out of convenience, predicting that this new model should be here to stay if businesses want to keep consumers happy.

Additionally, the survey found that during the pandemic, alcohol use remained flat, while cannabis use ramped up. A total of 78.1 percent of people said they use cannabis to help with mental health, including sleep issues and anxiety, and pain. More than half the respondents, a rate of 53.9 percent, said they used cannabis as a substitute for alcohol.



Also, edibles were the most popular form of consumption at 58 percent. Flower came in second at 52.9 percent. Edibles increased by 7 percent since the last Ganja Goddess poll, and flower decreased by 3 percent.

In addition to the rising number of people who want cannabis delivery, another recent poll from NORML shows that more people than ever before want legal cannabis. This means that the industry will need to expand and adapt to keep up with the growing demand that is coming from consumers who clearly want their cannabis legal and convenient rather than in the illicit and unregulated market or only to be purchased in certain ways.

“There is no buyer’s remorse on the part of the American people. In the era of state-level legalization, voters’ support for this issue has grown rapidly—an indication that these policy changes have been successful and are comporting with voters’ desires and expectations,” NORML’s Executive Director Erik Altieri said. “Today, voters of every age and in virtually every region of the country agree that marijuana should be legal. We have a mandate from the American people and we intend to make sure that elected officials abide by it.”

The legality of cannabis on a federal level, and the acceptance of delivery on a state level, are clearly still up for debate, but one truth remains: cannabis consumers are ready for legal and accessible cannabis, and will continue to push for it until it becomes a reality.