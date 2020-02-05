News
Poll Shows Majority of Kentucky Residents in Favor of Legal Cannabis
As Kentucky lawmakers consider legal pot, residents weigh in.
Kentucky lawmakers are considering whether to pursue medical marijuana. A new poll suggests that the people in the state are more than ready.
The survey, conducted on behalf of Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky, a nonprofit in the state, found that a staggering nine in 10 of adults there “favor allowing the purchase and use of marijuana for medical purposes if a doctor recommends it.”
Additionally, the poll found that 59 percent of Kentuckians support allowing marijuana under any circumstances, while 49 percent favor allowing marijuana for recreational purposes.
Those numbers show a dramatic change in attitudes toward pot, according to the pollsters. In 2012, the last time they tested those questions in Kentucky, 78 percent said they supported medical cannabis, while only 38 percent said they supported pot under circumstances and just 26 percent said they supported it for recreational purposes.
The latest poll, which was conducted from October 16-December 6, 2019 using telephone interviews with 1,559 Kentucky adults, showed virtually no partisan divide on the issue of medical cannabis. Ninety-five percent of Democrats said they supported it for medical purposes, compared with 90 percent of Republicans. According to the poll, 68 percent of Democrats support pot under any circumstances, while 51 percent of Republicans say the same.
Kentucky Kush
The polling comes as the Kentucky legislature circles several marijuana proposals. Republican lawmakers in the state house have committed to pursuing House Bill 136, a measure to legalize medical marijuana, early in the 2020 session.
The bill failed to make it out of committee last year, but the legislation has since gained commitments from dozens of other state House representatives.
In addition to that bill, state House Rep. Cluster Howard, a Democrat, pre-filed legislation in December to make a series of reforms to the Kentucky’s marijuana law. Howard’s proposal would make it legal for adults 21 and older to purchase, possess, and consume marijuana, while also creating a framework for regulating and taxing recreational retail sales, among other changes.
“Other states have shown that legalizing cannabis for adult use is a win-win situation for everyone involved,” Howard said at the time. “It’s a major revenue generator. It frees up critical jail and prison space. It helps counteract the deadly opioid epidemic. And it gives farmers a major new cash crop. The longer we wait, the more we miss out on these benefits.”
Minnesota Lawmakers Gear Up Again For Cannabis Legalization
R.I. Lawmakers Stand Down In Dispute With Governor Over Medical Marijuana Laws
Las Cruces City Council Votes to Support Cannabis Legalization in New Mexico
Poll Shows Majority of Kentucky Residents in Favor of Legal Cannabis
How To Roll A Joint: A Step-by-Step Guide
Common Weed Names: Alternative Names For Marijuana
Hash Rosin 101: Lessons from Experienced Solventless Extractors
Colorado Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Protect Employees Who Use Pot Off The Clock
Trending
- Sponsored5 days ago
New HSO Fast Strains: Grow The Best American Flavors In Less Time
- Culture7 days ago
High Times Greats: A Rotten Interview With Johnny Lydon
- Music5 days ago
Elon Musk Drops New Track Just In Time For The Weekend
- News6 days ago
Marijuana Decriminalization Advances in Virginia State Legislature
- News5 days ago
Designated Opioid Consumption Sites May Be Coming To Illinois
- News6 days ago
Berkeley City Council Votes To Allow Cannabis Delivery, Consumption Lounges
- Culture6 days ago
Flashback Friday: Majoon, Goblet Of Dreams
- News5 days ago
Southern University Becomes the First HBC to Enter the CBD Industry