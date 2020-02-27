News
Texas Law Enforcement Will Not Test THC Levels in Misdemeanor Possession Cases
Amidst confusion over hemp laws in Texas, this new development was just announced.
The ongoing dilemma over lab testing has defined the rollout of Texas’ new hemp law. This month brought another development, with the state’s Department of Public Safety informing law enforcement that state labs will not conduct testing in misdemeanor marijuana cases.
Lawmakers in Texas passed a bill last year permitting farmers in the state to cultivate hemp, and effectively removing it from the state’s list of controlled substances and legalizes cannabidiol, or CBD, as well as products made from hemp. The measure was signed into law last June by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.
But the new law immediately sparked confusion on the local level. The district attorney in Tarrant County, Texas immediately dismissed 235 marijuana misdemeanors, saying she and her staff had no way determining whether individuals who had been charged had been carrying marijuana with over 0.3 percent THC, the state’s limit for hemp.
The problem stemmed from the new law failing to allow for additional lab funding, and many police departments in the state lack the requisite technology to conduct those tests. Sharen Wilson, the Tarrant County district attorney, said last June that a “lab report in our estimation is now a requirement of the crime because it’s the only way you can tell legal from illegal.” Most of the dismissed cases, Wilson said at the time, were for possession of two ounces or less of marijuana.
Steven McCraw, the director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said in a letter to law enforcement agencies that the legislature “added resources to the laboratory to help expedite the analysis of those felony cases, however, additional funding to address misdemeanor cases was not provided because the laboratory does not analyze misdemeanor drug cases.”
“Annually, there are more than 80,000 misdemeanor marijuana arrests made in Texas,” McCraw said. “DPS will not have the capacity to accept those misdemeanor cases.”
McCraw said in the letter that the new THC testing methodology in the state labs will be finalized by the end of March, and that the lab service will require 60 days to be implemented. Then, DPS will begin the 845 plant materials already submitted by local law enforcement for testing.
Vermont House Gives Preliminary OK to Commercial Cannabis Industry Bill
Texas Law Enforcement Will Not Test THC Levels in Misdemeanor Possession Cases
Oklahoma Senate Votes To Shield Medical Marijuana Patients’ Second Amendment Rights
Sales Tax Data Reveals True, Large Scope of Maine’s Medical Marijuana Market
What We Know So Far About The Newly Discovered Cannabinoids THCP And CBDP
Does Cannabis Have a Shot at Being Federally Legalized?
Tennessee Man Lights Up Joint in Court To Protest Marijuana Laws
Trump Threatens To Pull Federal Cannabis Protections
Trending
- Culture6 days ago
Tripping the Light Fantastic, or How I Learned to Play Hockey on Acid
- Culture7 days ago
Flashback Friday: Psychedelics And Religion
- News6 days ago
Kentucky’s House of Representatives Approves Medicinal Cannabis Legislation
- News6 days ago
Gear Up for 420 at the 2020 Cannabis Cup Central Valley
- News6 days ago
Cannabis Company Proposes New Dispensary Location Near Addiction Treatment Center
- News3 days ago
Presidential Hopeful Elizabeth Warren Outlines Plan to Reform Federal Marijuana Laws
- Activism4 days ago
Higher Profile: Granny Storm Crow, Grass Roots Advocate
- News2 days ago
Study Indicates Cannabis Use Among Senior Citizens Has Spiked