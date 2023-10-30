Traffic Fatalities Dropped in States With Legal Weed, Report Shows

In a new report by Quartz Advisor, data shows that since 2016, traffic fatalities fell in four states that legalized adult-use cannabis, with a slight increase of fatalities in five states that have not legalized cannabis. The report showed some anomalies, however, and there was a slight increase of traffic fatalities across the board during 2020 and 2021, the pandemic years.

Quartz Advisor’s report, “Legalizing Marijuana Hasn’t Made Roads Less Safe,” was published on Oct. 24.

Out of the report, three highlights were presented.

In California, Maine, Massachusetts, and Nevada—four states that fully legalized marijuana in 2016—traffic fatalities declined or remained the same in the three years that followed, compared to a slight increase in states where it remained illegal.

A comprehensive study of traffic data in the U.S. and Canada failed to find a statistically significant change in accidents and fatalities after legalization.

Alcohol, which remains fully legal in all 50 states and D.C., is a factor in nearly a third of all automotive fatalities.

For better data, Quartz utilized traffic fatality results from the National Safety Council (NSC), which they believe provided more accurate results.

“For clarity and consistency, we chose four states—California, Maine, Massachusetts, and Nevada—that fully legalized marijuana in 2016 to study vehicle death rate trends,” Senior Automotive Journalist David Straughan wrote in the report summary. “We used deaths per 100,000,000 vehicle miles as our primary metric, sourced from the National Safety Council (NSC). Our team examined individual vehicle death rates and aggregated fatality rates in these four states during the years following 2016 and compared them to the U.S. national average. We also compared these numbers with those of Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming—five states that have not legalized marijuana.”

While the vehicle death rate increased across the board when you include the pandemic years, the rate of fatalities was “slightly increased” in states that didn’t legalize adult-use cannabis.

“Among the states that legalized marijuana in 2016, the vehicle death rate increased by 6.0% between 2016 and 2021. While this is an increase, it is slightly less of an increase than the national average, which saw a 6.2% increase in the traffic fatality rate over the same period. The vehicle death rate dropped by an average of 0.7% in the five states that have not legalized cannabis during this period.

With a more complex and nuanced picture, Quartz Advisor researchers removed 2020 and 2021 traffic fatality data changes to see what would happen.

“In many ways, 2020 and 2021 were anomalies, and this remains true in the case of vehicular accident trends. After decades of declining accident rates in the U.S., traffic fatalities picked up in 2020 and stayed high through 2021. The U.S. as a whole saw traffic fatality rates spike 18.9% from 2019 to 2021. States that legalized marijuana in 2016 saw a similar increase of 19.9%. States that have not legalized—and are notably more rural than ones that did—saw the vehicular death rate fall 2.3% over that period.”

A study published in The American Journal of Addictions (AJA) found that cannabis impacts our ability to drive, and advised against it, yet it showed some interesting details.

“Surprisingly, given the alarming results of cognitive studies, most marijuana-intoxicated drivers show only modest impairments on actual road tests,” it reads. The report adds, “Experienced smokers who drive on a set course show almost no functional impairment under the influence of marijuana.”

Americans Are Driving Stoned

Millions of Americans are getting high, and then getting behind the wheel, High Times reported in December 2019.

In a report of findings detailed in 2019 by researchers associated with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, which showed that 12 million American adults said that they had driven under the influence of marijuana in 2018.

The report, “Driving Under the Influence of Marijuana and Illicit Drugs Among Persons Aged ≥16 Years — United States, 2018” was published on Dec. 20, 2019.

The CDC said that an estimated 10,511 alcohol-impaired driving deaths occurred in 2018.

The findings on driving under the influence of pot dovetail with a report released by American Auto Association (AAA) a few years ago.

The AAA report found that almost 70% of Americans believe it is unlikely for a driver to get busted by the cops while high on marijuana. AAA also offered up what it called another “alarming finding” in its research: roughly 14.8 million drivers have gotten behind the wheel within an hour of using pot in the last 30 days.

In the next two years following that report, traffic fatalities surged everywhere thanks to the effects of COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdown.