University of Nevada, Reno Announces Cannabis Scholarship

Two companies in the cannabis space, Green Flower and Curaleaf, announced in an August 8 press release that they are partnering with the University of Nevada, Reno to offer a full scholarship to the university’s online cannabis education program.

2News in Reno reports that the scholarship will be available to local students for one of the four available online cannabis education certificate programs that are provided at the university.

“We are thrilled that Curaleaf and University of Nevada, Reno are working together with us to offer online cannabis education programs to support the training and development of potential future employees in such an impactful way,” said Max Simon, Green Flower CEO. “The knowledge and skills students gain through these programs positively impacts their careers in the months and years ahead.”

Green Flower produces online training and content designed to help people get a foot in the door and succeed in the cannabis industry. Green Flower also partners with colleges and universities to help job seekers and professionals succeed in the increasingly competitive cannabis marketplace.

It’s a full scholarship, and the recipients will also have an opportunity to connect with someone at the company who funded their scholarship to talk about their long-term career goals and learn more about opportunities in their field.

Hurry, because applications for scholarships are only available through Aug. 11. Scholarship awardees will be chosen during the week of Aug. 14.

There are a few ways to benefit from the program: All applicants who do not receive a full scholarship will still be eligible for a $500 partial scholarship toward the cost of their chosen program. All scholarships must be claimed by Aug. 21, 2023.

In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 19 states with 152 dispensaries. It’s also the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe.

Students who are interested can learn more about the scholarship and application process here.

Cannabis Reform in Nevada

In Nevada, home to University of Nevada, Reno, sweeping changes are coming to the industry.

The Las Vegas Sun reports that Senate Bill 277 allows adult-use cannabis customers to purchase up to 2 and a half ounces of cannabis flower or one-quarter ounce of THC concentrate, which is an improvement from one ounce and one-eighth ounces, respectively.

Under the new law, which takes effect Jan. 1, 2024, retailers that offer both adult-use and medical cannabis products will be required to hold only one license rather than specific licenses for either.

Sen. Dallas Harris (D-Las Vegas) introduced the bill. “It’s going to cut down on some of that administrative burden for a lot of our operators, which are generally dual licensees to begin with,” Harris said. “It made sense when we originally set up our structure so that we had separate licenses because we had medical first, then we had adult use. But now given the industry is up on its feet, I think it just makes sense to streamline that process.”

The new law also contains a provision that creates an appeals process for ex-convicts who want to apply to the Nevada Cannabis Control Board (CCB) for an agent card, which allows individuals to work with cannabis in the state.

The law also lowers some of the annual and overhead fees levied by the CCB—as much as 90%, in some cases. The fee drops are substantial: The fee to issue a cannabis establishment license for a cultivation facility has been reduced from $30,000 to $3,000, and the renewal of such a license decreased to $1,000 from $10,000.