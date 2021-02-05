Ukraine Is Taking Steps To Figure Out The Future of Medical Cannabis

Last year, Ukraine circulated a poll, supported by the country’s president, that showed most people in the nation currently support medical cannabis in some form or another. Now, most politicians are backing legal, medical cannabis for the country, hopefully leading to a new industry that could provide a major boost for the Ukrainian economy. However, the first step before that can happen is for the country to work out what it wants this industry to look like.

This will be a pretty big step for Ukraine, as currently, THC is a Schedule I substance, just like in the U.S., and hemp and CBD are not classified, but can only contain up to 0.08 percent of THC, a very small amount that is restrictive to market potential Both recreational and medical use are strictly prohibited.

Due to the lack of cannabis knowledge or acceptance currently in Ukraine, there are a few different proposals in Ukrainian Parliament right now that would outline a map for medical legalization if it passes this year. In total, four draft laws have been submitted, each a little different from the next, but all focused on setting out a blueprint for medical cannabis legalization.

Plans For Cannabis In Ukraine

The first of these would allow local growing of cannabis for medical use, as well as open the market to cannabis imports. This focus on growing leans into Ukraine’s existing talents, as the country is known for its agriculture. It would also give autonomy to patients and local businesses to develop the industry literally from the ground up.

Another plan looks more at foreign investment, as there are currently no barriers to a foreign investors wanting to come in and get involved in the industry before it even starts. While this may not be the best for promoting local businesses, it could have big implications in terms of the medicine that could be imported, and could gain a lot of international attention for the industry.

The next proposal would regulate the industry so that only low-THC cannabis products would be allowed. This could be good in terms of selling the concept to those who are skeptical about cannabis and think that high-THC products could be too easily abused, but would be limiting in terms of the types of medicine available, and the products allowed on the market.

As of now, the country is just waiting, as the legislation will be viewed, debated, and voted on by parliament, and then decisions will be made and politicians will decide which plans advance and which ones don’t. Things are still in the very beginning stages.

As the country holds its breath and waits for legalization, those interested in getting involved with medical cannabis in the country are encouraged to monitor these developments, and if possible, speak up and see if they can get in the conversation. If any form of medical cannabis passes in Ukraine, there will be a bright and exciting future for patients and those looking to get into the newly forming industry.