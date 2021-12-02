Over the years, glass artists and vendors alike risked their own freedom to bring glass pipes to the market. You might be bombarded with the classic tongue-in-cheek line, “For Tobacco Use Only” if you enter a headshop, but restrictions are being relaxed or ignored for the most part in recent years.

Glass pipes grew in popularity for decades as smokers turned to pipe materials with less thermal conductivity to save fingers from burns—namely glass. Today, glass pipes are approaching the finest art you will ever encounter. Often, glass pipes will be auctioned as fine art, and likewise displayed in a gallery.

Generally speaking—here are the different types of glass pipes: chillums, spoons, Sherlocks, hammers, bubblers, water pipes (bongs) and steamrollers. For concentrates, you’ll find dab rigs, elbows, nails, diffusers, percs and so on. Each category has different arguable advantages and disadvantages. For instance, some prefer ice pinches, while others prefer diffusion. High Times breaks down the glass smoking utensils you need to know about this holiday season.

Photo Courtesy of GEAR Premium ®

GEAR Premium® Sidekick 12” Beaker Tube

The most popular GEAR Premium® water pipe just got a lot cooler (or maybe hotter?) because now it comes with a beautifully designed, patent pending built-in lighter holster, so you’ll always know where to find your fire!

This premium package also comes with a bunch of extras including a Sidekick T-Shirt, a GEAR Premium® Lighter, and more. Use promo code HIGHSIDEKICK and receive 10 percent off your next order. See the full list of available GEAR Premium® products at gearpremiumsidekick.com.

Price: $139

gearpremiumsidekick.com

Photo Courtesy of Red Eye Tek®

Red Eye Tek® 8.5” Aorta Concentrate Recycler

This meticulously designed contraption from Red Eye Tek® features a matrix perc for optimal filtration and beautiful curves reminiscent of your cardiovascular system.

Each piece is made of 100 percent borosilicate glass and includes a quartz banger with your choice of several iridescent recycler colors. Use promo code HIGHTIMES and receive 10 percent off your next order. See the full list of available Red Eye Tek® products at redeyetekterminator.com.

Price: $141

redeyetekterminator.com

Photo Courtesy of Famous Brandz

Rock Legends Jimi Rainbow Haze Sherlock Pipe Black

Honor the pioneers of rock. Rock Legends’ Jimi Rainbow Haze bong—featuring a stunning psychedelic design—quickly sold out at Famous Brandz, but you can still get your hands on the Sherlock hammer-style pipe with a similar design. The Jimi Rainbow Haze pipe is made from thick, hand-blown borosilicate glass. Measuring 6” /15.24cm in length, this pipe is perfect for sessions at home. Rainbow Haze features a massive bowl that fits a substantial amount of herb. The built-in screen helps prevent ash and debris from falling through the hole while smoking.

Price: $35.99

famousbrandz.com

Photo Courtesy Badass Glass

Tentacle Pipe by SWRV Glass

Release the Kraken! The Tentacle Pipe was created by SWRV Glass, and available from the online retailer Badass Glass, the “Number One Online Headshop.” High Times confirmed that the 5” pipe truly is badass. The pipe comes in a variety of high quality glass colors with realistic suction cups. This design works great as a spoon pipe with the mouth hole located at the bottom. This curled end makes this one incredibly unique pipe, and the suction cups actually provide some good grip. It provides a bit of wow factor without breaking your bank.

Price: $31.15 (on sale)

badassglass.com

Last Prisoner Project x Higher Standards Heavy Duty Spoon Pipe

Made in the U.S., the heavy duty Spoon Pipe is made from 100 percent ultra-durable premium borosilicate glass. Higher Standards teamed up with Last Prisoner Project. One-hundred percent of net profits will go towards supporting the non-profit. Last Prisoner Project is committed to helping release and rebuild the lives of those who have suffered from cannabis criminalization. The Higher Standards x Last Prisoner Project collaboration is available online and in-store. Sales will go towards legal intervention of inmates, public education and legislative advocacy that works to redress the past and continuing harms of the country’s unfair and prejudiciary approach to drug policy.

Price: $60

higherstandards.com

Photo Courtesy of TROG

Corporate Beaker by Trog Glass

This water pipe is covered top to bottom with the trippy character and lettering designs of Australian artist Trog. The Corporate Beaker bong is 30cm (11.8″) tall, featuring ice pinches, 5mm thick glass, Chop Chop Monster featured on the Base. It includes a 14mm downstem and 14mm pull out Cone Piece. Trog carved a name for himself by designing psychedelic posters for cannabis events ranging from Seattle Hempfest to Hash Bash, Champs Tradeshow, Kush Cup and more. He also produces cannabis-themed comic books, art collections and merchandise.

Price: $115 USD

trogglass.com

Photo Courtesy of Fat Buddha Glass

Rocket Bong

Are you ready to blast off into the stratosphere with a bong that you’ll never forget? Fat Buddha Glass says that this Rocket Bong will get you “sky high”—and with the included features, we believe it. With a height of 10″ the bong is rocket-shaped and guaranteed to spark a conversation. It comes with a 14mm female bowl and a diffused downstem, meaning it’s also functional as a bong. It is built with high quality borosilicate glass. Act fast, because this novelty bong is flying off the shelves currently.

Price: $79.99

fatbuddhaglass.com

Photo Courtesy of TAG

10″ Bent Neck Matrix Diffuser by Thick Ass Glass (TAG)

Skip all the hype and stick to what really lasts in the long run—Thick Ass Glass. You ought to check out TAG’s amazing selection of beakers and diffusers that boast amazingly thick glass. They are bound to withstand a few falls without shattering, with quality you can feel in the weight. TAG’s 10” Bent Neck Matrix Diffuser measures 65x5mm (14mm Female). You can also choose between sandblasted or the TAG Slime Logo. Payment options are available.

Price: $119.99

thickassglass.com

Photo Courtesy of GRAV®

GRAV® Small Wide Base Water Pipe in Amber

Check out GRAV®’s new amber-colored designs, which won’t show resin build-up. The distinctive disc-shaped base makes this water pipe sturdy and easy to hold. At 8.5” x 5.5”, it sits relatively low compared to other water pipes. It also has a large capacity chamber for a relatively low-profile piece. The conical fission perc leads to superb filtration and helps keep water from splashing up into the tube. When you take a hit, you’ll notice its comfortable mouthpiece with a rounded edge, made on thick 32mm tubing. This limited edition amber and black color combo is available exclusively at GRAV.com.

Price: $134

GRAV.com

Photo Courtesy of Chameleon Glass

Gandalf Pipes by Chameleon Glass

Smoke like you’re sitting on top of the Misty Mountains on Middle Earth, surrounded by Hobbits, orcs and elves. Chameleon Glass’ Gandalf pipes come in multiple colors including pink, color change, green, light green, blue and light blue. Also, check out the company’s other models “made by the Elder Elves” including the company’s Aragorn, Aragorn Ash Catcher, Stryder, Gandalf Woodie and Gandalf Ash Catcher.

Price: $46 – $53.99

chameleonglass.com