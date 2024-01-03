Snoop Dogg To Cover Summer Olympic Games in Paris for NBC

Joining the team of NBCUniversal, Snoop Dogg is on deck to cover the Olympic Games Paris 2024 this summer. Snoop will relocate to Paris to provide regular reports for the Olympic Primetime Show, which is scheduled to begin on July 26 on NBC and Peacock.

According to a Dec. 31 announcement, Snoop is scheduled to join NBC Olympics host Mike Tirico and provide American primetime viewers with his own unique spin on the Olympics in Paris. He’s scheduled to do rounds of the city’s notable landmarks, attend Olympic competitions and events, and visit with the athletes, their friends, and families.

“I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris. It’s a celebration of skill, dedication, and the pursuit of greatness,” said Snoop Dogg. “We’re going to have some amazing competitions and, of course, I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix. It’s going to be the most epic Olympics ever, so stay tuned, and keep it locked. Let’s elevate, celebrate, and make these games unforgettable, smoke the competition, and may the best shine like gold. Peace and Olympic LOVE, ya dig?”

New year mood. Paris 2024 Olympics. C u this summer 👊🏿🇫🇷🍾 pic.twitter.com/vWUXIPdMVZ — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) January 1, 2024

His upcoming role as an Olympic announcer was first announced on New Year’s Eve during halftime of Sunday Night Football’s coverage of the Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings on NBC and Peacock.

Snoop joined Kevin Hart to cover the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, however the COVID pandemic put a major damper in the game activities, and Snoop’s coverage was a small highlight amid a notably quiet Olympics year. Now with the pandemic out of the way, he’s doing it again.

“Snoop is already an Olympic gold medal commentator, generating tens of millions of views for his highlights commentary on Peacock of the dressage competition during the Tokyo Olympics,” said Molly Solomon, Executive Producer and President, NBC Olympics Production. “That performance alone has earned Snoop a job as our Special Correspondent in Paris. We don’t know what the heck is going to happen every day, but we know he will add his unique perspective to our re-imagined Olympic primetime show.”

Snoop as a narrator came front-and-center several years ago when programmers ingeniously cast him as the narrator for Planet Earth and Planet Earth II, aka Plizzanet Earth. It was a big hit.

On New Year’s Eve, during halftime of Sunday Night Football, Snoop starred in a “Snoop Year’s Eve” promotional video for the Paris Olympics. In a 75-second video, Snoop jokes with Team USA athletes Suni Lee (gymnastics), A’ja Wilson (basketball), Jagger Eaton (skateboarder), and duo Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes (beach volleyball) about their past wins and defeats in the Olympics. The content was shot last November at Universal Studios in Los Angeles, California as part of NBCUniversal’s promotional shoot for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Olympics in Paris Plan a Few New Things

Scheduled for Paris this summer, the world’s greatest athletes will go head-to-head in Paris where the modern Olympic Games (as opposed to the Ancient Roman Olympics) were conceived 130 years ago. This will be the third time Paris has hosted the Olympics—the last times being 1900 and 1924—tying London for the city with the most years as a Summer Games host. Los Angeles (1932, 1984) will tie those two cities when it hosts the first Summer Games in the U.S. in 32 years in 2028.

The organizers of Paris 2024 plan to do a few new things this year to make them more accessible to the public and to showcase the city: First, competitions will be held adjacent to iconic landmarks in Paris, for instance with beach volleyball near the Eiffel Tower, equestrian at the Palace of Versailles, and urban sports at Place de la Concorde. Organizers think this will make the games more attractive to people from different walks of life.

Last May, NBCUniversal announced that the NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, which is scheduled for July 26-Aug. 11. Click on the NBCUniversal website for more programming information and here for information about the Paralympics, which will take place Aug. 28 – Sept. 8.

NBCU owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2032, which are scheduled for Paris (2024), Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028) and Brisbane (2032). The host city for the 2030 Olympic Winter Games has not yet been chosen.

This year, with the addition of Snoop Dogg and notable Parisian landmarks, Olympics organizers hope to bump up the ratings.