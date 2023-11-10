Snoop Dogg’s Dogg Lbs Vapes Go Worldwide with North America Deal

Snoop Dogg’s cannabis and vape brand Dogg Lbs, appearing on labels as D*gg Lbs, was shipped from Canada to Israel last summer, and is now available in North America in vape form under a new deal.

Vape company Ispire announced on Thursday that Aspire North America, one of its subsidiaries, has entered a five-year manufacturing and global distribution agreement with Hempacco Co.,a subsidiary of Green Globe International Inc., and makers of hemp-derived CBD and delta-9 THC cannabinoid products.

Ispire typically releases carts, disposables, batteries, and dabbing products. Under the agreement, Aspire will distribute and sell Hempacco’s branded cannabinoid and nicotine vapor products, called Dogg Lbs. In the past, Hempacco also works with Rick Ross, to release his Hemp Hop Smokables, as well as a collaboration with Cheech & Chong.

The brand was launched as D*gg Lbs in Tel Aviv, Israel last August, being shipped to the country from Chatham, Ontario in Canada. The brand launch over there included flower, vape pens, and pre-rolls among the new SKUs. This also included distillate-infused pre-rolls, distillate-infused blunts, and more.

They’re doing the same with hemp and nicotine-based vape products, now in North America. Whitney Economics recently reported that the hemp-derived cannabinoid products market is set to outpace cannabis and on par with the craft beer market.

“By leveraging Ispire’s expertise in bringing to market cutting-edge vaping and precision dosing technologies and devices and Hempacco’s leadership position in the herb and hemp-based alternatives sector, we plan to set new standards for the cannabis industry and its consumers,” said Ispire Technology Co-Chief Executive Officer Michael Wang. “I don’t know many people who don’t recognize or appreciate the global impact that Snoop Dogg has had—both as an artist and cultural icon—on the cannabis industry. With our innovation, commitment to quality and collaboration, we look forward to expanding the reach of Dogg Lbs while driving sales and visibility across the cannabis sector.”

Ispire will exclusively distribute vaping products worldwide for Hempacco, using its existing vapor ecosystem, which already generates more than $100 million in revenue each year. Ispire will also oversee manufacturing and quality control of Hempacco’s vaping hardware, the announcement reads.

“Earlier this year, we launched Dogg Lbs hemp-derived CBD and Delta-9 infused gummies, which were well received,” said Hempacco Chief Executive OfficerSandro Piancone. “Our collaboration with Ispire will help Dogg Lbs expand its reach and presence in the e-cigarette and vape market, which was valued at USD 22.45 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 190.00 Billion by 2030, according to Verified Market Research.”

🎵🍬 Magic meets tech! Excited to unveil the "Dogg lbs Gummies" by Snoop Dogg & Hempacco. Flavor, art, and AI in one treat! Ready to taste the future? 🎤🍭 https://t.co/J0RYNfcSF1#DogglbsGummies #HempaccoRevolution #SnoopDoggInnovation pic.twitter.com/nhrQyhlCLy — Hempacco (@hempacco) September 28, 2023

Snoop has already been working with Hempacco to develop gummies and other products before moving into cannabinoid and nicotine vape products, and they tweeted AI-generated product packaging for feedback.

Snoop Dogg’s Ventures in Cannabis

Of course, this is one of many pursuits into cannabis and hemp by Snoop Dogg, launching Leafs by Snoop in November 2015, one of the first celebrity cannabis brands to arrive before everyone else jumped on the bandwagon.

Snoop was unsurprisingly one of the first to take heed of the imminent Green Rush, but he’d be followed by dozens of other artists and influencers.

Part of these ventures included edibles. In collaboration with TSUMo Snacks, Snoop Dogg is launching Snazzle Os, a new line of cannabis-infused, onion-flavored O-shaped chips, to debut at Hall of Flowers and MedMen in California in early October 2022.

Snoop Dogg announced in December 2022 that legendary West Coast hip-hop platform Death Row Records was entering the cannabis game with Death Row Cannabis.

Death Row Cannabis initially launched a trove of OG-esque strains including Runtz, Strawberry Gary, and Tropicana Cookies. The first drop arrived in limited edition commemorative metallic bags featuring the iconic hooded prisoner figure seated in an electric chair on the front—the image found on the Death Row Records logo.

The man who curates Death Row Cannabis is AK—“hand-selected by Snoop himself.” AK is best known for his role alongside former partner Wizard Trees in sprouting, selecting, and cultivating strains such as RS11 (aka Rainbow Sherbert #11), Studio 54, and Shirazi from breeder DEO Farms.

One of our favorite High Times interviews with Snoop took place in 2000, when he said, “The rappers out here be smokin’ some bullshit. Their shit’s got sticks, stems, and seeds. They know they gotta tuck that bullshit away around me.” His ventures display his efforts to market quality bud and products.

His influence in the cannabis and hemp markets continues to grow with his expansion of Dogg Lbs into North America after bringing it to the Middle East in Israel.