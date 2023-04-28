Travis Barker on Healing Power of Cannabinoids, Barker Wellness

Famed drummer and producer Travis Barker founded Barker Wellness, his own vegan wellness company combining the effects of broad spectrum CBD, cannabichromene (CBC), cannabigerol (CBG), and other ingredients.

Often drummers aren’t the star of the band, unless you’re Barker: Rolling Stone named Barker one of the “Greatest Drummers of All Time,” including his roles with The Aquabats and more importantly as one-third of Blink-182. While former Blink-182 alumni Tom DeLonge shifted to filmmaking and the unexplained, vocalist Mark Hoppus recently announced he’s cancer-free and is back in the studio.

Twenty years ago, Barker joined supergroup the Transplants with Tim “Lint” Armstrong (Rancid and Operation Ivy), rapper Rob Aston, Kevin Bimona (Interrupters), and others. Through the years, he’s done work with too many artists to mention, including Slash, Machine Gun Kelly, and Post Malone, and dabbled in reality TV with everything from MTV Cribs to Meet the Barkers and The Kardashians. Today he lives with his wife Kourtney Kardashian and children.

Courtesy Barker Wellness

Early in his career, Barker described himself growing up as a “stoner” at Fontana High in California to Men’s Health. Lately though, he seems more interested in healing with the help of cannabinoids, and he says a healthy lifestyle is “everything” to him. A brush with death in a 2008 plane crash prompted him to change from vegetarian to vegan.

Musicians and athletes across the board have turned to CBD and other cannabinoids for muscle relief, something that Barker picked up boxing and training for Muay Thai.

“After boxing for years, training Muay Thai, playing drums, and training for tours… recovery became a big issue for me, just figuring out how to keep going and not break down,” Barker tells High Times. “I was using so many different types of CBD products and different lines of CBD it became something I was really passionate about so I wanted to create my own line.” Muay Thai trainees say CBD’s anti-inflammatory properties are what draws martial arts students to the compound. CBC is believed to have modest antinociceptive as well as anti‐inflammatory effects.

Barker tries the products out himself before giving his stamp of approval. “Every opportunity I can I’ll use the Barker Wellness products because they’re such high quality and I know they work for me,” he says, “whether I need to wind down and take a bath at the end of my day or restore my mental clarity and focus.”

Enter Barker Wellness

In order to get the maximum benefits, combining cannabinoids including CBD, CBC, and CBG leads to a better effect.

Numerous athletes including John Salley (Detroit Pistons) and Floyd Landis (Tour de France) learned that combining CBD with a cooling ingredient like menthol or eucalyptus in topicals makes them work better if you’re actually trying to penetrate deep into muscle tissue—using the right tools for the right job, so to speak.

Combining CBD and menthol “definitely” makes topicals work better, Barker says. “The ingredients have an amazing aroma and help with absorption, they also have healing properties that help with pain and inflammation. The different cannabinoids combined with menthol make the formula really effective. The Barker Wellness Muscle Therapy Balm is great for when I’m sore after working out or drumming. It helps ease my muscle tension and reduce joint pain.”

Courtesy Barker Wellness

Similarly to the balm, CBD & CBC Muscle Therapy Cream also has cooling ingredients and is made with a blend of 250mg of CBC, 75mg of CBG, 75mg of broad spectrum CBD, plus menthol, bisabolol, shea butter, jojoba, aloe vera, sunflower, eucalyptus, and vitamin E.

CBD & CBC Bath Soak is made with a blend of broad spectrum CBD and CBC with lavender, bergamot, hibiscus, copaiba oil, and hydrating daikon seed extract. “I love taking baths because it’s such an amazing way to unwind, especially after a long day,” Barker said in the announcement.

Organic CBD & CBC Recovery Gummies support your immune system and soothe your mind and body with a blend of organic CBD and CBC, plus vitamins C, D3, and B1 for additional immune system support.

