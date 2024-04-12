Xzibit Opens Bel Air’s Only Cannabis Retail Store with Support for Students

The ritzy, upscale Los Angeles neighborhood Bel Air will welcome a new arrival: a cannabis store, run by rapper Xzibit, who proudly represents the West Coast. It’s the rapper’s latest foray into the cannabis sector after launching a cannabis-themed podcast and a cannabis brand Napalm.

Xzibit’s West Coast Cannabis (XWCC) opened its doors last month but operators want to kick off with a bang and some opening ceremonies. The store is located off the 405 freeway on Sepulveda Blvd., on the second floor of a building. The store will celebrate the launch on April 28 with a grand opening and a 4:20 p.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by a block party.

The store opening gives Xzibit the distinction of being the sole adult-use cannabis retail licensee in Bel Air, Benzinga reports.

“The West Coast is more than just a term that describes where we live, it stands for the culture of everything that represents us. From entertainment to our beloved sports teams, our car culture, our neighborhoods, and beaches, we are proud citizens of this community and XWCC is a celebration of all of the above,” Xzibit stated. ‘We are honored to be able to open our doors in such a special location and invite everyone to come celebrate the West Coast along with us.”

The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) is not far from Bel Air, and Xzibit’s new store has a unique approach. In a press release, XWCC announced that UCLA students are invited to try out the new cannabis store, with the promise of a 60% discount on premium cannabis products, which demonstrates XWCC’s commitment to directly helping the local community.

If anyone needs a discount, it’s students with the burden of tuition and living expenses—especially students in California.

“Nestled in the iconic neighborhood of Bel Air, Los Angeles, XWCC is more than a premium cannabis dispensary—it’s a culmination of a journey marked by passion, commitment, and excellence,” the website reads. “Founded by renowned artist and entrepreneur, Xzibit, XWCC is a reflection of his life’s story—from his humble beginnings to his rise as a West Coast legend in music, entertainment, and cannabis. Xzibit’s career, marked by groundbreaking music and creative ventures, has always been driven by a deep commitment to authenticity and innovation. His journey is infused into the ethos of XWCC.”

XWCC represents the best of the West when it comes to quality herb.

Recently the rapper also launched Lasagna Ganja, a weekly podcast about the cannabis sector. He co-hosts the podcast, supported by DCP Entertainment, with cannabis advocate and influencer Tammy The Cannabis Cutie.

Last year, Flora Arbor LLC, a licensed craft grow based in Elgin, Illinois, announced an exclusive licensing and distribution agreement with Napalm, a premium cannabis brand founded by hip-hop artist, actor, and entertainer Xzibit. (Some people didn’t like the name because it was named after a weapon of war with a dark past.)

Xzibit and Cannabis

In the most recent High Times interview with Xzibit, he explained how cannabis can help replace things like liquor. It’s a testament that the rapper’s wilder, earlier days are now balanced with a healthier substitute like cannabis.

“I don’t get as shit-faced as I used to,” Xzibit told High Times in 2019. “I don’t bounce back like I used to, so I had to slow that shit down. It gets in the way of your productivity.” The rapper grew up in New Mexico before moving on to the coast in Los Angeles, where he blew up. He was proud to announce the store opening on

“Get ready to elevate your experience! XWCC is opening its doors on March 17th!” Xzibit posted on Instagram last month. “Whether you’re a seasoned connoisseur or new to the scene, we’ve got something special just for you. Swing by and discover a curated selection of premium products. Mention @935kday and receive a special treat!”

As a rapper, Xzibit joined Dr. Dre and others on the “Up in Smoke Tour” and he hosted MTV’s popular Pimp My Ride. It was more or less an all-star lineup of mostly West Coast icons.

“It was the first time that my music had been broadcast and pushed on a national or on a global level, alongside iconic acts such as Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, Eminem and Snoop Dogg, and you know, all of us coming up under that 2001 [Dr. Dre’s 1999 solo album] umbrella,” Xzibit said. “I was exposed to millions and millions of people, and now you have the opportunity to showcase your talent at the highest point of the pendulum.”

Xzibit’s new foray with his cannabis store in Bel Air shows that he’s not going anywhere and will remain a fixture in the cannabis market.