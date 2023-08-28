A Crystal Canvas

Alpenglow Extracts, founded by professional snowboarder and cannabis connoisseur, Nathan Lind, is more than just the run-of-the-mill budding cannabis operation—it’s a passion project inspired by the thrill of the slopes, an admiration for the outdoors and, as we hope you might have guessed, copious amounts of weed. Lind credits his company’s appeal to the selective partnerships he’s carved out with leaders in the cultivation sector in Washington state.

It’s not unusual for pro-athletes to get into marijuana, but it is uncommon for an athlete to heed the cannabis calling while shredding the pow. That’s precisely where Lind experienced his eureka moment. In the early 2000s, while traveling the world competing on the snowboarding circuit (and admittedly smoking a bunch of weed), he found an education in growing cannabis and the extraction process.

After lots of trial and error, Lind recognized that he had something special to offer the concentrate market, setting out to establish a brand that combined the stoner spirit of his two obsessions: Snowboarding and cannabis. Lo and behold, Alpenglow Extracts was born. The products lend credence to the name Alpenglow, a natural phenomenon of reddish light that occurs in the mountains during sunrise and sunset. Articulating this wonder is impossible unless you’ve seen it for yourself.

“I thought it was a fitting name for a company that celebrates the beauty of nature and the power of cannabis products that also need to be experienced in person to appreciate,” Lind told High Times.

Alpenglow often offers blended offerings, and since these batches are limited drops—maybe 200-300 grams distributed statewide—they never get a second run. Once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Gary’s Cartel THCA, Photo by Devin Stein (@thingsfromsteinfarm)

Gary’s Cartel, THCA Diamond Sauce

It looks like what sank the Titanic, yet it’s likely only sent a slew of Washingtonian dabbers plummeting into cold waters. Gary’s Cartel is a rocks ‘n sauce hybrid combining Weekend at Gary’s and Medellin Jet Fuel Gelato. Part sticky, part liquid (think marmalade), this syrupy diamond-shaped glob is packed with THC, resulting in an intense high dominated by flavors of gas and grape.

Lemon Cherry Terp Dough, Photo by Devin Stein (@thingsfromsteinfarm)

Lemon Cherry Gelato, Live Resin “Terp Dough”

Bakers need dough, and that’s precisely what terp dough is all about. This concentrate consistency is similar to badder, only drier, allowing for more pliability. It’s unique because the extract is literally a dough that can be handled, rolled, and essentially configured at the user’s discretion. Think Play-Doh that can be set on fire. Terp dough is arguably a more diplomatic creation than other dabs. It’s very user friendly, a lot like rosin, melting on the nail like pre-warmed butter.

Rainbow Cuvée, Photo by Devin Stein (@thingsfromsteinfarm)

Rainbow Cuvée, Live Resin

Could it be the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow… or perhaps just a technicolor taste of it? Marvel at this vivid and enticing badder consistency. It’s damp, mushy, almost waxy to the touch with a bright, golden-yellow color that resembles a melting sun dripping down to Earth. This particular extract has been loaded up with terpenes from various representations of Zkittlez, giving it an aroma of sweet and fruity notes, with hints of piney, gassy earthiness. It’s like inhaling a bag of fruit candy, favorable in lemon, lime, and grape.

Cherry Pie, Photo by Devin Stein (@thingsfromsteinfarm)

Cherry Pie, THCA Diamond Sauce

Don’t worry, you won’t need a fork, just a nail. This is another rocks ‘n sauce concoction that, at first glance, appears to be more of a rare gemstone than anything in the realm of cannabis extracts. You can’t go wrong with a classic.

Pink Orangez, Photo by Devin Stein (@thingsfromsteinfarm)

Pink Orangez, Live Resin “Terp Dough”

This is not a shot of a previously undiscovered, alien planet captured by the Webb Telescope. But it might take the user to outer space. No, this is a terp dough infusion that brings together strains Pink Runtz and Black Orange. The Runtz gives it a slap of gas and funk while the Orange delivers a pronounced, well-balanced sweet citrus profile (less rind or sour). Wad up this gorgeous yellow resin anyway you like and let the mandarin orange that dominates the flavor profile bring on the fade.

THCA Diamonds, Photo by Devin Stein (@thingsfromsteinfarm)

THCA Diamond

A stripped down THCA isolation, this extraction is all rocks; hold the sauce. This concentrate is clear in appearance because all the terpenes have been removed, leaving behind nothing but a bare bones, flavorless high-THC experience (95-98% purity) that can be used to formulate another craft blend. It’s essentially a crystal canvas where a variety of terpenes can be added back into the fold.

This article was originally published in the July 2023 issue of High Times Magazine.