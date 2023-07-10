Happy 710! Tidbits and Trivia on the Concentrate-Focused Holiday

Among the cannabis community and beyond, it’s no secret that 420 is the most widely celebrated, weed-centric holiday, but the summer brings another canna-focused holiday to the forefront specifically for concentrate and oil lovers: 710.

The July 10 holiday may not be as widely known or celebrated as its April 20 sibling, though it’s steadily gained momentum over the years, especially as the cannabis concentrate industry has continued to flourish. Named simply for its July 10 date, or 710, resembling the word “OIL” flipped upside-down, it’s a day to specifically turn attention to the marvels of concentrates like wax, shatter, live resin, rosin, cannabis oils, distillates and more.

Cannabis concentrates contain the best parts of the cannabis plant, like cannabinoids and terpenes, with none of the excess plant material. Many users appreciate the ability of a dab to promptly usher in a high, given the higher concentrations of THC in the products. As the market continues to grow, concentrates also offer consumers an accessible way to explore terpenes and their many benefits.

Similar to 420, many consumers simply celebrate 710 by enjoying their favorite cannabis concentrates, perhaps setting out to take a special dab at 7:10 a.m. or p.m. or to hit up a local event held by dispensaries and weed businesses.

Whether you find yourself out and about among fellow dab enthusiasts to celebrate the joys of cannabis concentrates or simply taking some time out of your day to mindfully appreciate the world of cannabis oil, get in the know on everything 710 in honor of the yearly holiday:

Cannabis Concentrate Historic Landmarks

Cannabis concentrates today have skyrocketed in popularity and take up a wide portion of the broader market, though they’ve historically been part of the culture far before the recent surge.

The history of hashish or hash, an early concentrate made from the resin of cannabis plants, essentially mirrors the greater history of cannabis. Hash has been used by a variety of cultures for many centuries, with consumption beginning in Persia (mostly Iran) and Central Asia (in countries like Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan). One of the earliest mentions of hashish is credited to Iraqi alchemist Ibn Wahshiyya’s Book of Poisons, written in the 10th century. In the 11th century, it was referenced in the manuscript One Thousand and One Nights, or Arabian Nights.

Generations later in 1839, Dr. Walter O’ Shaughnessy brought teachings from Asia out West and cannabis tinctures exploited in popularity for medical treatment. More than a century later in the early 1940s, Roger Adams would become the first chemist to produce cannabinoid isolates, first with CBD, then CBN, from cannabis flower.

Stanley P. Lovell is credited as the scientist who generated the first THC concentrate, THC acetate, outside of hash. It used alcohol as a main solvent and was far more basic than what we see on the market, with descriptions noting its lack of flavor and harsh qualities.

710 in History

Cannabis oil isn’t the only occasion that makes July 10 notable.

On 7/10 in 1913, the world record highest air temperature ever recorded in the United States of 134°F was recorded at Furnace Creek in Death Valley, California. On the same date in 1890, Wyoming was ushered in as the 44th state in the U.S. Nearly 50 years later in 1938, Howard Hughes also set off on his then-record flight around the world, completing his journey in 91 hours, or specifically three days, 19 hours and 17 minutes, beating the previous record of 186 hours (seven days, 18 hours and 49 minutes).

July 10 falls smack dab in the middle of Cancer season astrologically and has its host of notable birthdays. A number of big names like Antonio Brown (1988), Nikola Tesla (1856), Sofia Vergara (1972), Adrian Grenier (1976), Chiwetel Ejiofor (1977), and Jessica Simpson (1980) share a 710 birthday.

In regard to cannabis, it’s also Schapelle Corby’s birthday. Corby was convicted of smuggling cannabis into Indonesia, spent nine years in prison and is now a free woman. She serves as one of many reminders of folks who continue to be impacted by cannabis criminalization around the world, despite continued reforms.

710: The Number

If you want to get silly about it with us, here are a couple of tidbits about the number 710 that have nothing to do with the cannabis holiday:

710 is considered to be a pretty good credit score.

According to a number of various internet sources, the 710 angel number suggests your desires and goals are beginning to manifest, peace and serenity, being grateful, a push to be spiritually awake, new beginnings in love and far more interpretations. Though, candidly, we googled several other three-digit numbers with “angel number” and similarly got pages upon pages of meanings, so who’s to say?