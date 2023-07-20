Wiz Khalifa Says He Tossed First Pitch At MLB Game While ‘Shroomed Out’

Wiz Khalifa admitted to using some “performance-enhancing drugs” before he took the mound at a Major League Baseball game this week.

But the rapper apparently had shrooms, not steroids, in his system.

Wiz tossed out the ceremonial first pitch on Monday at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, prior to a game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cleveland Guardians.

“Finna get stoned af and throw this first pitch at the pirates game,” he tweeted, before following it up with more specifics.

“Shroomed out throwin a baseball is crazy,” Wiz said in another tweet moments later.

Buy me some boomers and cracker jacks,

I don’t care if I ever come back!

Wiz, who is currently on a nationwide summer tour with Snoop Dogg, is known to party, and has never shied away from expressing his love for marijuana.

He’s also turned that love into a business venture, Khalifa Kush, the rapper’s own signature cannabis strain.

The strain was “developed for Wiz back in the early 10’s, tailored specifically for his personal tastes and held closely within his private stashes in Los Angeles, California,” according to the company’s official website.

“After years of keeping KK to himself, he chose to share KK with the world in 2014. A two year long journey led to the first Khalifa Kush flower sales in 2016 at Tryke’s Reef Dispensaries in the Southwestern US. Four years, and a full line of products later, Tryke has become part of the family. Even as the industry evolves, we remain consistent in our drive to create a world where everyone can smoke like Wiz,” the website reads.

“The KK team between Pittsburgh and Los Angeles works every day to bring KK products to market across the US, and around the world. Everything we do is rooted in authenticity, consistency, and a quality first, no sacrifices approach. Whether you’re looking to roll something up, grab a pre-roll on the go, enjoy an edible to unwind, or ready to get the weekend started with your choice of concentrates — when you see Khalifa Kush on the pack, you know what it is.”

In 2019, he announced a partnership with a host of other cannabis brands, including Supreme Cannabis, that would bring a new line of Khalifa Kush oils to the Canadian market.

“I’m excited to bring our first products to Canada and launch KKE Oils,” he said at the time. “They are an awesome, high-in-THC product that everyone will love. This is a legendary moment that will be followed by many more game changing releases KKE will launch with Supreme Cannabis over the next year.”

“We firmly believe that a high-quality input supports high-quality output and KKE Oil embodies this belief,” Supreme Cannabis founder John Fowler said at the time. “We are excited to launch one of the first recreational focused cannabis oils in Canada with Wiz Khalifa and the KKE team. KKE Oils are easy to consume, effective, and deliver the aromatic terpene profile 7ACRES’ Sensi Star is known for.”

Despite the pre-game consumption (or perhaps because of it), Wiz still managed to toss a respectable first pitch on Monday.

But Wiz has nothing on what former Pirates pitcher Dock Ellis pulled off on June 12, 1970.

It was on that day that Ellis reputedly threw a no-hitter while tripping on LSD.

“According to Ellis (and, it should be noted, all of this is according to Ellis), he went to visit a friend in Los Angeles the day before his start, took some acid and stayed up late into the night drinking and doing drugs, subsequently losing track of which day it was,” Sports Illustrated wrote in 2017. “The day of his start, he woke up and, thinking he was supposed to pitch the next day, took another hit of acid at noon, only to learn two hours later from his friend that he was, in fact, supposed to be on the mound against the Padres that evening in San Diego. Ellis got on a plane an hour later and made it to the park 90 minutes before first pitch.”