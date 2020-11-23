Spiced Pear Saka Punch—A Cocktail With A Kick

Social distancing this Thanksgiving is strongly encouraged. But it doesn’t have to be a drag! Here’s a cannabis-infused cocktail that will liven up your night:

Spiced Pear Saka Punch

Servings: 1

Target Dose: 3 mg THC | 0.5 mg CBD per drink (using 2 ½ ounces Saka White)

Equipment:

Saucepan

Funnel

Airtight swing bottle

Shallow saucer

Stemless wine glass

Shaker tin

Hawthorne strainer

Bar spoon

Ingredients:

Wildflower Honey Simple Syrup (Save the leftover simple syrup for a second round or use in another drink!)

½ cup water

½ cup wildflower honey of your choice

Sugar-Spice Rim

1 tablespoon sugar

¼ teaspoon cinnamon powder

⅛ teaspoon ginger powder

Lemon wedge

Spiced Pear Sparkler

2 ½ ounces Saka White

1 ounce fresh-squeezed lemon juice

1 ounce organic pear juice

½ ounce wildflower honey simple syrup

Ice

Top with ginger beer (Q Ginger Beer recommended for best flavor*)

Pear slice and a sprig of thyme for garnish

Directions:

Begin by preparing the wildflower honey simple syrup. Heat the water and honey in a small saucepan over low heat, constantly stirring until the honey completely melts into the liquid. Remove from heat, then transfer the simple syrup into an airtight swing bottle or storage container of your choice. Set aside and let cool to room temperature.

Next, create the sugar-spice rim. Combine the sugar, ginger powder, and cinnamon in a shallow saucer. Mix together well using a spoon. Next, rim a stemless wine glass with a lemon wedge and then dip the top of the glass into the sugar blend to create a sugared rim. Set aside.

Add the Saka White, lemon juice, organic pear juice, and simple syrup to the bottom of a shaker tin. Add ice, then shake for 15 seconds or until very cold. Strain the liquid over the prepared stemless wine glass filled with fresh ice. Top with ginger beer, stir with a bar spoon, then garnish with a pear slice and sprig of thyme. Serve immediately, and enjoy!

*Note: When it comes to ginger beer, the quality of the mixer matters. For this recipe, I recommend using Q Ginger Beer because of its extra carbonation and spicy, but not overly sweet flavor. Avoid using mixers that contain high fructose corn syrup or a ton of added sugar. These additives can drastically change the drink’s profile.