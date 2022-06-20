Cannabis Drinks Expo to Hit Chicago and San Francisco

The cannabis drinks market is among the fastest-growing industries, and now there are events that represent that rapid growth. Hosted by the Beverage Trade Network, the 2022 Cannabis Drinks Expo will kick off next month and spotlight the legal cannabis market and provide insight into the true potential for business, according to a June 20 press release.

Expo themes include increasing the overall category list by showcasing successful exhibitors, creating networking opportunities, and exploring current “multi-state bottlenecks.”

So why all the buzz? The global cannabis beverages market is predicted to grow from $503.58 million in 2020 to $2958.60 million by 2028, representing a CAGR of 24.5% during the forecast period of 2021-2028. This includes the psychoactive drinks as well as hemp-infused drinks. Beyond cannabis alone, the beverage sector is experiencing radical change in and of itself with a push towards wellness drinks with natural ingredients.

The show will have an international and national focus that offers multistate operators synergistic opportunities to do business with each other.

Cannabis Drinks Expo provides the cannabis and drinks industry with a unique platform to expand business, explore the category, and source amazing brands. The theme for the 2022 show is “Growing the Category.”

Drink makers could use the boost of visibility in a competitive playing field. At the expo, you’re likely to find the full spectrum of brands.

“The Cannabis Drinks Expo offers brands like mine a view into a very early stage waltz,” famed Master-Mixologist Warren Bobrow told High Times. Bobrow is also known as “the Cocktail Whisperer,” who is behind the made-to-drink cannabis-infused beverage Klaus. “Two steps forward. One back. Two forward one back, and networking with those you can’t meet on [LinkedIn] nor Instagram.”

While other cannabis drink brands are focused on sweet ingredients, Bobrow is instead more interested in the refined ingredients that make his terpene-forward drink Klaus. His drinks list ingredients such as Picketts™ ginger syrup and fine fruit extracts sourced from France. It’s also designed to kick in fast, making it a viable alternative to other recreational delivery systems.

The expo also picked up the attention of local media outlets. “From hemp-based sports drinks to cocktails that get you high, science has finally cracked the code to making cannabis beverages that don’t taste awful,” reported Jonathan Bloom for NBC Bay Area News.

The world of cannabis drinks can get confusing fast, which is why part of the program is designed to make things easier to understand. At the expo, experts will be available to clarify and explain the process of infused foods while industry panels will go over facts to demystify the cannabis-infused beverages procedure. Top names in the cannabis industry will offer a full day of presentations, which have not yet all been announced. Attendees can also browse the expo floor and connect with companies on the cutting-edge of the industry.

Exhibitors will include medical cannabis producers, growers, cannabis producers, product developers, processors, distributors/transporters, wineries, breweries, distilleries, branded drinks companies, drinks manufacturers, Pharma companies, equipment and service providers, CBD manufacturers, edibles providers, testing and laboratory services, logistics, and supply chain operators, drinks distributors/wholesalers, drinks importers, lobbyists/public affairs businesses, and political advisors.

Fortunately, the expo is being provided in California as well as Illinois with two events. Check below for individual events times and places.

San Francisco: July 28, 2022, South San Francisco Conference Center, 255 South Airport Boulevard, South San Francisco, California 94080.

Chicago: August 2, 2022, Midwest Conference Center, 401 W. Lake St., Northlake, Illinois 60164.

Visitor Registration is open, so get your passes now to save on tickets. Click below to register as a trade show visitor:

San Francisco Tickets

Chicago Tickets