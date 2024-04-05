Announcing the High Times Cannabis Cup Michigan 2024

We’re announcing the return of the highly-anticipated High Times Cannabis Cup Michigan 2024!

It’s the fifth year we’ve set up a competition in Michigan—one of our most enthusiastic event markets—and the most recent rundown of winners showcases Michigan’s finest products. With a massive 20-category breakdown this year, we’re proud to display the winners of a variety of categories, as determined by our Michigan judges.

Anybody can be a Judge and you don’t need to be an esteemed member of the cannabis community—just have the passion and grit needed to determine the next year’s winners. Act fast, as product submissions will be taken May 27 through June 7 in the Detroit area. Judge Kits go on sale June 22.

Judges will analyze products in their Judge Kits and a backpack full of potent submissions, using a variety of criteria. For the categories involving flower, pre-rolls, vape pens, and concentrates, judges will take note of a product’s aesthetics, aroma/scent, taste/flavor profile, burnability, effects/effectiveness, and terpene profile. Edibles have a slightly different list of considerations, including packaging and labeling. For categories like Sublinguals, Capsules, Tinctures + Topicals, judges will rank them based on ease of use as well. They’ll have about three months to narrow down their choices. Saturday, August 24 is the judging deadline for Cannabis Cup Judges.

On Sunday, September 15, the winners will be announced! The entry categories include the following:

Rec Indica Flower (4 entries max per company) (state-licensed adult-use) Rec Sativa Flower (4 entries max per company) (state-licensed adult-use) Rec Hybrid Flower (4 entries max per company) (state-licensed adult-use) Rec Pre-Rolls (3 entries max per company) (state-licensed adult-use) Rec Infused Pre-Rolls (2 entries max per company) (state-licensed adult-use) Rec Solvent Concentrates (2 entries max per company) (state-licensed adult-use) Rec Non-Solvent Concentrates (2 entries max per company) (state-licensed adult-use) Rec Distillate Vape Pens & Cartridges (2 entries max per company) (state-licensed adult-use) Rec Non-Distillate Vape Pens & Cartridges (2 entries max per company) (state-licensed adult-use) Rec Edibles: Solvent Gummies (3 entries max per company) (state-licensed adult-use) Rec Edibles: Non-Solvent Gummies (3 entries max per company) (state-licensed adult-use) Rec Edibles: Non-Gummies (3 entries max per company) (state-licensed adult-use) Rec Sublinguals, Capsules, Tinctures + Topicals (3 Entries max per company) (state-licensed adult-use) MEDICAL Indica Flower (4 Entries max per company) (State-Licensed Medical-Facility) MEDICAL Sativa Flower (4 Entries max per company) (State-Licensed Medical-Facility) MEDICAL Hybrid Flower (4 Entries max per company) (State-Licensed Medical-Facility) MEDICAL Pre-Rolls (4 Entries max per company) (State-Licensed Medical-Facility) MEDICAL Concentrates (4 Entries max per company) (State-Licensed Medical-Facility) MEDICAL Infused Pre-Rolls (4 Entries max per company) (State-Licensed Medical-Facility) MEDICAL Edibles (3 Entries max per company) (State-Licensed Medical-Facility)

Entry Requirements

One entry requires a $250, non-refundable fee, while two entries require a non-refundable fee of $100 per entry. Three or more entries requires a $100 refundable deposit per entry held, refunded when all entries are successfully submitted. Entry fees are waived for sponsorships. As medical patients are allowed to have higher amounts of certain forms of cannabis in Michigan, entry requirements vary for adult-use and medical products as follows:

Recreational:

Flower: (228) 1-gram units. We will not accept any 3.5-gram entries.

Pre-Rolls & Infused Pre-Rolls: (228) units: Pre-Rolls will be capped at 2-gram flower-only each;

Infused Pre-Rolls will be capped at 3-gram flower-equivalency or 1-gram concentrate-equivalency each by METRC equations.

Concentrates & Vape Pens: (228) .5-gram units. We will not accept any 1-gram entries. Batteries are required for Carts.

Edibles: (100) units with 100mg THC max.

Sublinguals, Capsules, Tinctures + Topicals: (60) units with 500mg THC max

Medical:

Flower: (228) 1-gram units. We will not accept any 3.5-gram entries.

Pre-Rolls & Infused Pre-Rolls: (100) units: Pre-Rolls will be capped at 2-gram flower-only each;

Infused Pre-Rolls will be capped at 5-gram flower-equivalency or 5-gram concentrate-equivalency each by METRC equations.

Concentrates & Vape Pens: (100) .5-gram units. We will not accept any 1-gram entries. Batteries are required for Carts.

Edibles: (100) units with 200mg THC max.

Looking Back at Events in Michigan

Let’s take a look back at a few past highlights in the Midwest. Michigan has hosted many Cannabis Cups with notable faces over the years, and we have some signature years underneath our belts. 2018’s High Times Cannabis Cup Michigan festivities, for instance, were headlined by Lil Wayne, Waka Flocka Flame, Vic Mensa, Machine Gun Kelly, Yo Gotti, and more.

The 2019 Michigan Cannabis Cup showcased amazing submissions of strains like Critical Mass by Mrs. Berry Kush or Tropicana Cookies by COCO Extracts.

Last year, at the High Times Cannabis Cup Michigan 2023, winners received the coveted High Times Cannabis Cup trophy, a longtime symbol of quality in the cannabis community. It was designed by Alex and Allyson Grey, made from zinc and 24k gold plating.