Edibles Holiday Gift Guide

Edibles today have gone far beyond THC—with added terpenes and countless other active cannabis compounds such as CBG, CBN, THCV and more to create a more refined experience that will take you beyond THC only. As always, learn a bit about titration and doses before wolfing down a large or potent edible—as the effects can take up to an hour and a half or longer to kick in.

This holiday season, shower your family and friends with tasty treat edibles that are much more fun than non-infused ordinary holiday goodies. High Times sifted through dozens of edibles before narrowing down 10 of the best edibles gift ideas for 2021.

Photo Courtesy of five™

five™ CBD+THC Gummies

five™, the fastest growing company in the cannabis/hemp industry, is giving High Times readers FREE CBD+THC gummies or oils of their choice! Try all-natural vegan gummies with up to 5mg THC per serving or tinctures with 60mg of THC per bottle. Each serving is packed with terpenes and beneficial cannabinoids so you can enjoy that good feel relief. Don’t miss out on this offer!

Price: Up to $59.99

fivecbd.com

Photo Courtesy of Bhang

Bhang Infused Chocolate Bars

Bhang has something for everyone on your list this holiday season. From the its cannabis to its cacao, Bhang’s decadent 100mg THC gourmet chocolate bars use only the finest natural ingredients that are eco-friendly and sustainably sourced, and feature a cannabis-free taste. Bhang also offers vegan, gluten-friendly, lactose-free and keto friendly options.

Stuff your stockings with a variety of flavors ranging from Milk Chocolate, Dark chocolate, and White Chocolate Cookies & Cream to Blueberry Dark Chocolate, Caramel Mocha Milk Chocolate, and 1:1 CBD:THC Caramel Dark Chocolate. Products range between $15-20. Ask your local budtender for availability or visit Bhangnation.com to learn more.

Price: $15-20

bhangnation.com

Photo Courtesy of Ava Tyler

Trippy Eats: A Cannabis & Psilocybin Cookbook

Head down the rabbit hole belly-first with Trippy Eats: A Cannabis and Psilocybin Cookbook, the third mind-altering cookbook created by Ava Tyler and published by Stoner Strategies. Not only will this cookbook entice your taste buds but it will also expand your mind as Ava Tyler dives into the science behind cannabis and psilocybin while providing you with the knowledge necessary to properly prepare edibles with these medicinally beneficial ingredients.

Test your cannabis and psilocybin knowledge and prepare your very own cannabis and psilocybin edibles such as deviled eggs garnished with ahi tuna and bacon, birria tacos, vegan cheesesteaks, Cajun cornbread muffins, banana bread, marshmallows, gummies, and honey & lavender coffee. These recipes are perfect for kitchen newbies with easy recipes such as maple syrup or the lobster ravioli pasta salad while also including recipes for the seasoned home chef with recipes like the rose and pistachio cheesecake recipe with a homemade graham cracker crust. 10% of all book sales benefit Martial Arts for Kids, a program that helps kids who have experienced domestic violence attend martial arts classes for free.

Price: $3 ebook, $25 paperback, $35 hardcover

Find Trippy Eats on amazon.com

Photo Courtesy of Saka

Saka PINK

Handcrafted from 25 percent Rose of Cabernet Sauvignon and 75 percent Rose of Pinot Noir from Napa Valley with 40mg THC, 5mg CBD per bottle, Saka PINK features light tropical and floral aromas introduce mouthwatering flavors of fresh guava, white peach and red fruits balanced by lively acidity.

Price: MSRP $50

houseofsaka.com

Photo Courtesy of Flora

Delta 8 Gummies

Jolly holly gummy days to you and yours! Flora CBD’s Delta-8 gummies have been formulated to stimulate your mind and provide a deep sense of calm without the anxiousness often experienced with other edible products. Each gummy is infused with 10mg of Delta-8, a powerful cannabinoid found in hemp, known for its strong anxiolytic properties. So, if you are looking to elevate your mind and your senses this holiday season, Flora’s Delta-8 gummies may provide you with an all-natural solution.

Price: $35.99

Visit gotflora.com to learn more.

Photo Courtesy of Flora

CBDips

Kick off your New Year resolutions to quit tobacco with Flora’s CBDips. Our signature CBD dip is made with non-GMO full-spectrum hemp flower for a healthier, tobacco-free dip alternative. Each can of our dip contains long cut CBD-rich flowers, providing users with a convenient and fast-acting consumption method. Available in a variety of naturally-derived flavors, including Southern Peach and Bourbon, our non-tobacco dip delivers all the natural benefits of CBD while stimulating all your senses. Also, you can buy CBDIP Bundle, which includes packs with different flavors.

Price: $11.99

Visit gotflora.com to learn more.

Photo Courtesy of Delta Extrax

Focus Premium Delta 8 THC Tincture

Focus Premium Delta 8 THC Tincture is a great alternative for anyone who doesn’t vape or smoke, but wants to get high. This Sativa dominant Delta 8 Tincture has 1,000mg of premium Delta 8, and a great tasting spearmint flavor.

The total size of the bottle is 30ml and comes with a built-in dropper to monitor your Delta 8 intake. About half a dropper usually does the trick, but it’s always a good idea to wait before you take more.

Price: $39.99 (Use coupon code HIGHTIMES20 to get 20 percent off)

Available Exclusively at: deltaextrax.com

Photo Courtesy of Rift

HHC Gummies

Rift HHC gummies are fire and they’re offering a free sample! These gummies contain 10mgs a piece and are sure to send you to the MOON. You can also get the larger sizes on pinnaclehemp.com.

Price: Ranging from *free to $39.99

freehhcgummies.com

Photo Courtesy of Cheeba Chews

Cheeba Chews’ Sleepy Chews with CBN

Try Cheeba Chews’ Sleepy Chews this holiday season—infused with CBN, melatonin and THC to help the adults sleep through the night. Each box contains 20 chews to help you snooze, with a 2:1 THC : CBN ratio in original chocolate taffy chews, enhanced by approximately 2mg of melatonin, a natural sleep aid. Each package comes with twenty individual pieces, dosed with 5mg of THC and 2.5mg of CBN. Cheeba Chews just rounded out its Wellness Line with its latest release of the Cheeba Chews THCV Charged Chews. The Wellness Line offers a Morning, Noon and Night options. Use Cheeba Chews’ locator to find the nearest dispensary.

Price: Varies

cheebachews.com

Photo Courtesy cbme CBD

Relax by cbme CBD

Take relaxation to the next level. With an infusion of hops and magnesium, and sleep inducing, natural 5-HTP from griffonia seeds. The company’s dried papaya pieces are then coated in premium broad spectrum CBD—fortified with CBG and a combination of relaxing terpenes. Cbme relax before bed can help you wind down and ensure once you are asleep, you stay asleep—rested and recharged—ready to take on the next morning!

Price: £49.00/$65.18

cbmecbd.com