Kiva Confections Launches Lost Farm Line Of Edibles

Kiva Confections announced on Thursday that it is launching Lost Farm, a new edibles brand featuring products infused with strain-specific live resin. Intended for experienced cannabis consumers, the new gummies and chews were designed to provide an effect that is brighter and more complex than traditional edibles produced with standard infusion processes. That allows Lost Farm products to provide a rich, full-spectrum experience usually reserved for smokers, according to a press release from the company.

“Today we can smoke or vape cannabis strains that range in taste from floral to fruit to diesel, with effects that span from soporific to stimulating. While appreciative for the nuances captured in inhalable formats, we had to ask ourselves: Why can’t we explore the incredible nuances of cannabis in an edible?” said Scott Palmer, the CEO and co-founder of California-based Kiva Confections. “Lost Farm is the culmination of the journey we went through to answer that question. Having spent ten years building a legacy of cutting-edge innovation in this field, Lost Farm is still something I’m particularly proud of.”

Lost Farm is a deliberate departure from Kiva’s family of popular low-dose cannabis edible brands, providing 10 milligrams of THC in each gummy or chew and a total of 100 milligrams per package. That healthy dose is only part of the story behind the effect of Lost Farm products, however. By using live resin, the full entourage effect of each strain can be preserved and infused into the final product.

“Lost Farm captures the intricacies of each cannabis strain’s unique flavors and effects. Within two hours of harvest, cannabis flower is flash-frozen to preserve its rich flavors and complex aromas,” the company explained in a statement. “Then, the flower is delicately extracted to create the most true-to-the plant cannabis extract possible: live resin. Live resin retains all the delicate cannabinoids, flavonoids, and terpenes normally lost in most extraction methods, to provide a truly revolutionary cannabis experience.”

Fresh And Fruity Flavors

To create Lost Farm’s flavors, the brand collaborated with some of the industry’s top cannabis cultivators to source each of the strains, which were then combined with complementary fruit flavors that accentuate the unique characteristics of each cultivar. The flavors available will change with the seasons as each grower brings their crops to harvest.

The initial offering from Lost Farm includes three varieties of gummies. The first will mix raspberry with Blue Dream live resin, accentuating the strain’s sugary berry flavors. Strawberry Lemonade made with Super Lemon Haze “boasts sweet strawberry flavors upfront with a classic lemonade finish.” Also available as a limited release will be Citrus Spritz made with the Clementine strain, which serves “as the foundation for the sweet yet sharp, juicy citrus taste of this fruit gummy.”

The first batch of Lost Farm chews is slated to drop later this year. Blue Dream will be featured again, this time paired with the flavor of blueberries. Two strains, Wedding Cake and Watermelon Zkittlez, will complement watermelon flavor, and the key lime chew will be made with the varietal Lemon Meringue.

All Lost Farm products are made with plant-based ingredients and are vegan-friendly. All varieties retail for $20 and are available from select California dispensaries and delivery services.