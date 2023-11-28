New President of Ecuador Makes Drug Possession Illegal Again

Ecuador’s newly-elected president has re-outlawed drug possession just a few days after taking power as part of a campaign promise to crack down on narcotics trafficking.

President Daniel Noboa announced Thursday, less than two days after taking office, that he would be changing the nation’s drug laws to once again make possession of small amounts of drugs a crime, walking back legislation enacted by Democratic Socialist President Rafael Correa’s administration about a decade ago.

Previously, Ecuadorians were permitted to carry up to 10 grams of cannabis, two grams of cocaine paste (the raw materials made from coca leaves used to synthesize cocaine in a lab), one gram of cocaine, 0.10 grams of heroin and 0.04 grams of amphetamine. However, Noboa’s office opted to enact a zero tolerance drug possession policy on the grounds that to permit possession would encourage “microtrafficking.”

“What we promise, we deliver. Through the Ministry of the Interior, I have ordered the repeal of the CONSEP Resolution, thus removing the drug consumption table that encourages microtrafficking,” Noboa’s office said in a translated Facebook post. “In this way, we care for the future of Ecuadorian families and protect our children, girls and adolescents from the use of psychotropic substances and narcotic drugs.”

Narcotics trafficking in Ecuador, mainly cocaine, has been responsible for widespread violence, robberies, murder and kidnappings for years much like some of their other neighboring South American countries. There were over 4,600 deaths related to violence in the country in 2022 alone, according to Al Jazeera. In addition to trying to curb drug trafficking, Noboa also opted to direct his cabinet members to create programs that would offer rehabilitation help to habitual users and to additionally develop “coordinated information, prevention and control programs on the consumption of narcotic and psychotropic substances.”

The original drug possession laws made in 2013 were made to address what President Correa’s administration characterized as a public health crisis with respect to drug use. Correa directed the courts to somehow distinguish between people who were trafficking and people who were simply using drugs, hence the small possession limits. It was not immediately clear how Noboa’s administration would differentiate between traffickers and users, if at all. His predecessor, Guillermo Lasso, announced that he was going to repeal the laws in 2021 but never followed through.

In a previous Facebook post on the day Noboa took office, Noboa announced that the “Drug Board,” which was the term used for the reference table of allowable drugs and possession limits, was on its way out signifying the end of legal drug possession in the country. He symbolized this by ripping up a piece of paper in a Facebook video.

“Today the Drug Board is leaving! For our children, for our young people, for our families, for our country,” Noboa’s post said. “The New Ecuador is already here.”

Noboa defeated a protégée of Correa, Luisa Gonzalez, in the general election on October 15. Noboa will remain in office until May 2025. He is not serving a full term as president because he was elected to finish President Lasso’s appointment. President Lasso stepped down in lieu of having impeachment proceedings take place against him.

Violence soared in Ecuador during Lasso’s term as president. The violent murder rate nearly doubled during Lasso’s short reign as president, even to the point of presidential candidates opting to wear bulletproof vests while campaigning.

“The Mission takes note that presidential candidates have had to resort to wearing bulletproof vests in order to campaign, a fact that limits their ability to move and express themselves in public spaces,” said members of the Organization of American States in a statement earlier this year. “The Mission reiterates its concern about the alarming climate of violence that has overshadowed the electoral campaign in Ecuador.”

Noboa’s term as president also kicked off with the announcement of his presidential cabinet on Thursday, which his administration touted as being composed of almost all women and young people. It would appear Noboa is taking a somewhat radical approach to leading a country that has been awash with violence and corruption for several preceding leadership terms.

“I want to thank my initial work team who helped me bring together all these people with special qualities. They all have the courage, the conviction, the strength to serve the country at its worst possible moment. That is not easy, that requires an additional degree of patriotism and empathy towards the Ecuadorian people.”