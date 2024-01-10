Ahead of the beginning of the legislative session in West Virginia, many legislators gathered at a press event on Jan. 5 to discuss topics such as funding various organizations (such as firefighting or cybersecurity), but Senate President Craig Blair touched on cannabis.

Blair was asked if adult-use cannabis was a reliable way of “quelling the fentanyl scourge,” according to West Virginia Public Broadcasting. “My gut tells me it might not happen this year,” said Blair. “But you’re going to see it sooner than later because that is a way to combat that issue.”

He added that he will be sponsoring a bill that would punish those who manufacture and distribute illegal fentanyl. “Do I think anybody will ever be put to death in the state of West Virginia,” said Blair. “I doubt it. But what we’re wanting to do is send a message out to these animals that are selling us, and manufacturing this, to stay the hell out of West Virginia.”

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported in 2020 that the opioid crisis was a public health emergency. “West Virginia is one of the states most impacted by the current opioid crisis. In 1999, West Virginia had a lower rate of overdose deaths than the national average at 4.1 per 100,000 population versus a national rate of 6.0,” the report explained. “In 2001, West Virginia surpassed the national rate and in 2010 became the state with the highest rate of overdose deaths in the nation. West Virginia continues to lead the nation in overdose deaths, with its highest rate of 57.8 recorded in 2017.”

More recent data from late 2022 shows that the state reported 1,403 fatal overdoses in West Virginia between March 2021 and March 2022, with 84% of that number including fentanyl. During the press event, Blair allegedly claimed that 70% of cannabis in West Virginia tests positive for containing fentanyl.

He also claimed that when he drives by and/or visits dispensaries in other neighboring states, many of the parked vehicles have West Virginia license plates, so he sees cannabis on the horizon.

House Minority Leader Sean Hornbuckle showed support for cannabis legalization as well. “We’re a believer in adult-use cannabis,” he said in reference to his democratic associates. He added that citizen support for cannabis is “well into the 60s,” described legalization as “something that we can have in our toolkit that can help pay for items,” and suggested a constitutional amendment for voters to choose if they want to legalize.

West Virginia’s medical cannabis program became law in 2017, but license registration didn’t open until May 2021, and the first dispensary didn’t open until November 2021.

However, attempts to push adult-use legalization have still been met with resistance. In summer 2021, advocates in four cities attempted to collect signatures for cannabis decriminalization efforts, although the initiatives didn’t proceed to the ballot. Advocates for a cannabis decriminalization initiative began collecting signatures in June 2022 but also didn’t see much progress.

The city of Huntington, West Virginia welcomed the opening of its first dispensary, called Huntington Gardens, which is owned by Ukrainian immigrants, in September 2023. According to co-owners Frederick Bartolovic and Kayla McClaskey, many Ukrainians are moving into the cannabis industry. “I am sure that the blue and yellow in the middle of Herd Country must be odd to see for some, especially this time of the year with football season,” said McClaskey. “Rest assured though, it is not some bold representation of the Mountaineers of [West Virginia University], in fact the owners of the new dispensary are actually Ukrainian immigrants who have lived and built many successful businesses across Colorado, California, Michigan, New Jersey, and now here in West Virginia.”

According to NBC News as of a year ago, more than 271,000 people have been admitted into the U.S. since the Ukraine-Russia war began.

West Virginia shared a border with five states, including. Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. Maryland adult-use cannabis sales began in July 2023 and as of Jan. 8, the state has collected more than $700 million in sales. Meanwhile, Ohio became the 23rd state to legalize adult-use cannabis in November 2023. Pennsylvania legalized medical cannabis back in 2016 but advocates are still working to get adult-use passed.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has continually provided updates on the progress of the state’s medical cannabis program, and reported in October 2023 that it isn’t expected to launch until January 2025.

Virginia legalized adult-use cannabis in 2021 with a goal of legal sales beginning this month, but state legislators have not yet implemented a regulatory framework. Virginia NORML Executive Director JM Pedini spoke with WUSA9 about the delay. “This is really frustrating for Virginians right now,” JM Pedini said. “It is entirely typical for there to be some amount of time between the date that legalization takes effect in the state and the date that retail sales can begin. But three years is far too long.” Reports from late last year also showed that like people in West Virginia, Virginia medical cannabis patients residents are traveling to other states to get their medicine.