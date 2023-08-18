Former NBA All-Star Dwyane Wade Releases Exclusive Cannabis Box

Former NBA athlete and Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade recently announced the details regarding his special cannabis box launch in collaboration with Jeeter.

“My partners, Jeeter and I, have created this amazing box. We went with basketball material. It is called Wade Hall of Flame. Nice little play on words right there. Beautiful number three with the flames, you know how we do,” Wade explained on social media.

“He is very much deserving of the Hall of Fame recognition and getting to create three signature pre-rolls alongside Dwyane again is always a pleasure,” Sebastian Solano and Lukasz Tracz, Jeeter co-founders and co-CEOs, told Forbes. “Even more so when we have a chance like this to show how much we admire him.”

The Jeeter Hall of Flame box is made from faux leather basketball material, which opens to reveal three containers three containing exclusive strains (Wade Rozay, Flashberry, and Red Punch). “Jeeter baby cannon is a 1.3 gram premium indoor flower pre-roll infused with live resin featuring a custom ceramic filter for an optimum smoking experience,” Jeeter stated on its website.

“This commemorative packaging will take you down memory lane highlighting every notable accomplishment pre and post his basketball retirement,” Jeeter wrote online. “All are re-imagined in easter egg form. Can you spot all of them?”

The packaging opens up to reveal two sports locker designs on either side. One side contains art that depicts Wade’s on-the-court accomplishments, such as numerous trophies and medals, while the other focuses on off-the-court triumphs, such as his book, his wine brand Wade Cellars, and the Jeeter logo to honor their current and past collaborations.

Jeeter’s apparel merchandise also features limited-time shirts, gym shorts, hats, and socks branded with the “Hall of Flame” brand. The box is currently only available at select dispensaries in Arizona, California, and Michigan, but the Jeeter website confirms that once stores sell out, a “secondary promo will be in effect.”

The box is set to release on August 19. Specific dispensaries have been chosen to carry signed versions of the Jeeter Hall of Flame box, including one location in Arizona and two in California.

Earlier this year in April, the NBA announced that Wade would be added to the Hall of Fame of 2023. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame ceremony was held on Aug. 12, where Wade was joined by 10 honorees.

Wade is a 13-time NBA All-Star and three-time NBA champion whose career spanned 16 years. A majority of his career was spent with Miami Heat (2003-2016), followed by Chicago Bulls (2016-2017), Cleveland Cavaliers (2017-2018), and Miami Heat again (2018-2019). He’s won numerous awards, such as an Olympic Bronze Medal and Gold Medal, 18-time NBA Player of the Week, six-time NBA Player of the Month, NBA All-Star Most Valuable Player, and so much more.

Wade previously partnered with Jeeter in December 2021 to coincide with the release of Wade’s photographic memoir, entitled Dwyane. Wade and Jeeter’s first limited edition box also included three exclusive strains (Game Over, Mojilato, and Fruit Punch) and was available at select locations throughout Southern California, as well as a few dispensaries in Northern California.

“It is with great privilege we introduce our first official collaboration with Dwyane Wade. A once in a generation athlete who has transcended the game of basketball,” Jeeter explained on its website. “Wade recently released a photo memoir book titled DWYANE highlighting his career and life’s journey. As kids growing up in South Florida following his career—we knew that we had to do something special for him and his team.”

Many former athletes have come out in support of cannabis in the past. In June, former NBA athlete Kevin Durant said that he lobbied the NBA to drop its ban on cannabis. These voices helped contribute to the NBA’s new contract, which allows players to consume cannabis, as of July. Like Wade, other athletes have embarked on their own cannabis entrepreneurial journeys as well, including Al Harrington and Matt Barnes.