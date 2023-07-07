Moxie Launches in Ohio

Moxie, California’s first licensed cannabis brand, has launched its premium medical cannabis products in Ohio. Moxie is one of the original, premium California-based brands known for pioneering extraction techniques, its award-winning concentrates, live resins, Liquid Moxie, and delectable gummy products, and for breeding world-renowned curated cannabis plant genetics. Moxie is now part of High Times, the original and authentic media and cannabis operator, headquartered in California and known for its Cannabis Cup competition.

In Ohio, Moxie has partnered with Green Investment Partners, and its operator Rooted Management Services, run by Gabe Perlow, Matt Borders, Cody Boyer and Ray Boyer, who pioneered the introduction of the Moxie brand with PurePenn in Pennsylvania, Organic Remedies MO in Missouri, and with the affiliate of Moxie during its time in the Michigan medical market.

Green Investment Partners (GIP) and Rooted Management Partners spent the past year transitioning the company’s operations to Rooted’s industry-leading procedures, including capital investments to improve GIP’s cultivation and processing operations, while introducing new genetics, including Moxie genetics into GIP’s operations. GIP has also expanded its processing operations to increase production of concentrates, vaporizer cartridges and gummies for the Moxie brand. Moxie’s premium indoor grown flower will be available in Ohio by the Fall of 2023.

Rooted will be introducing a new product to the Ohio medical market known as Caviar Dots under the Moxie brand. Caviar Dots will be available in Ohio in July. Caviar Dots are a potent blend of ground flower, delta-9 THC oil, and keef meant to enhance the patient experience regardless of the method of consumption to add potency and flavor to even the most bland of other products.

Moxie, GIP and Rooted look to take their approach to scale craft cannabis offerings in Ohio to the next level by providing patients with high quality products at affordable prices.

“It has taken [Rooted] about a year to make the necessary capital improvements, implement its standard operating procedures, and add the necessary scale to the GIP facilities required to operate a world-class cannabis production facility. In parallel with those efforts, we have worked diligently to bring in new Moxie genetics, as well as those of GIP’s value brand, Eden’s Trees, which allows us to offer Ohio’s patients with the most well regarded and sought-after products in cannabis,” said Gabe Perlow, operator of GIP’s facilities and former CEO of PurePenn, which produced Moxie’s products in Pennsylvania.

Perlow also stated that “the key to our success is the emphasis we place on quality and consistency, at an affordable price. We make the kinds of products that we as patients and caregivers would want for ourselves and our family.”

Perlow and his team seemingly perfected the model for multi-state operations, after successful operations in Pennsylvania, and most recently, Missouri as part of Organic Remedies-Missouri.

“We replicate the same model at each location, our facilities are designed or redesigned in Ohio’s case, with the same training, equipment, and culture. The culture is the key to our success, with values of patient welfare, trust, respect, integrity, collaboration, innovation and commitment to excellence to name a few. We hire to these values and maintain these expectations to the entire team, bottoms up and top down. We recreate the same successful workflow using the same standard operating procedures and the same materials and equipment that have yielded excellent results in other markets. We have taken the guesswork out of operations with replicated results in multiple states,” Perlow said.

GIP’s flower and processed products are led by managers trained at and brought in from other markets affiliated with Rooted Management Services, ensuring that the genetics are cultivated in a way that ensures the highest level of consistency and potency possible. By controlling the cultivation of the plant material used in our products, and replicating the same model by bringing in team members and leaders from existing facilities, Moxie and Eden’s Trees brands avoid many of the pitfalls that new or inexperienced manufacturers face.

While the business model creates uniformity, the leadership team at Rooted Management Services ensures only the highest caliber of cannabis products are being produced for the Moxie brand.

Perlow stated that “It’s not about coming in and making a quick buck for us. We have the business experience and want to build successful brands and strong businesses, but we are also very passionate about this plant and the products that we produce. As medical patients and caregivers ourselves, we have seen first-hand the amazing benefits the plant has to offer. As enthusiasts of the products, we appreciate that cannabis-based medicine can offer an enjoyable experience while also experiencing relief from serious medical conditions. We bring a lot of passion to the business and products we make, and are proud to serve the patients of Ohio. Our management team and employees share the same enthusiasm, excitement, passion, pride and dedication to producing high quality, affordable products.”

GIP and Rooted Management Services aim to be what we call “competimates” (competitors working together to build a highly compliant industry while serving the Ohio patients) with other licensed operators and are working with dispensary partners to ensure that retail teams are as informed and educated as possible about what Moxie and Eden’s Trees offers and the benefits to the dispensary partners and the Ohio patients. Perlow says the company is proud of the products they produce, and they want retail partners to be equally excited about what they’re able to offer to Ohio patients.