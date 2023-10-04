Ed Sheeran Recalls Getting Outsmoked by Snoop Dogg Backstage, ‘I Can’t See Right Now’

On Monday’s Oct. 2 episode of Conan O’Brien’s podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend on SiriusXM Garage, Ed Sheeran, 32, laughed and discussed many things including getting high as hell at a sesh with Snoop Dogg, 51, backstage after a concert in Australia last March.

Even though Sheeran’s mother-in-law and wife were nearby, he couldn’t resist crossing off his bucket list goal of smoking weed with Snoop at some point, and fortunately for fans, most of the encounter is posted all over Instagram.

On March 4, during Snoop’s Melbourne, Australia stop of his I Wanna Thank Me Tour at Melbourne Park, Snoop Dogg presented both Sheeran and actor Russell Crowe with gold Death Row Records chains in a dressing room backstage. (Snoop said “I wanna thank me” during his speech after receiving his Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2019). They both appear to love the chains in Snoop’s Instagram Reel of the interaction, and there’s a weed cloud emanating in the dressing room in the video. The Reel received over 50,000 likes. Crowe bobbed his head to the music in the video as he opened up the box with his chain.

At this point, Sheeran looks coherent, and he posted his own Instagram post with a pic with Snoop and a big smile, managing to type “I had a good time.” Snoop also posted a pic on Instagram of the encounter, putting on Sheeran’s chain, and writing “Amazing. Mr. Ed.”

Sheeran toked up with Snoop in the dressing room until he “couldn’t see.” Sheeran’s wife Cherry Seaborn, and mother-in-law were also around as they are friends with Crowe.

“I’ve sort of got quite close friends with Russell Crowe over the years and he is really close with Snoop Dogg,” Sheeran admitted to Conan. “I was in the dressing room and they’re just [smoking] like blunt for blunt for blunt for blunt. I was like, I guess at some point during the night, I have to, just to say I smoked with Snoop Dogg.” Snoop told ET last year that Crowe and himself smoked together at some point, when they asked him to drop the name of a secret smoker celebrity.

Anyone who is knowledgeable in the field of pot knows that if you haven’t smoked in a few months or more—you’re going to get tore. But Sheeran was the first to admit he’s not an every-day smoker.

“He was like, ‘Do you want some?’ and I was like, now’s the time,” Sheeran said. “We were having a good conversation. So I have a bit and I was like, I don’t feel too bad, this is good. Then I have a bit more, and then I have a bit more, and then I have a bit more.”

“I just remember looking at him and being like, I can’t see right now,” Sheeran said, as O’Brien and the studio audience laughed. Last year, Sheeran also remembered another event in 2013 when he said he took one hit of The Game’s weed and was gone, while the rapper stayed in the studio unfazed.

Snoop Dogg is Always Smoking

During the leg of the tour, Snoop also shared fan letters from fans in Australia in a video the next day. While Sheeran was high af, it was probably nothing for Snoop. Snoop said he estimated that he smokes 81 blunts per day in a 2013 Twitter/X post, and later said he smokes 75-150 blunts per day in an Australian podcast in 2022. This explains the need for a full-time blunt roller.

Snoop Dogg announced on Dec. 29, 2022 that Death Row Records would be entering the cannabis game with Death Row Cannabis. Despite being a celebrity brand, it was popular with High Times readers for a few reasons. The man who curates Death Row Cannabis is the one and only, mighty AK—“hand-selected by Snoop himself.” AK is best known for his role alongside former partner Wizard Trees in sprouting, selecting, and cultivating strains such as RS11 (aka Rainbow Sherbert #11), Studio 54, and Shirazi from breeder DEO Farms. Last April, High Times interviewed Death Row Cannabis CEO Tiffany Chin.

Last May, Death Row Cannabis dropped three new strains—Strawberry Gelato, LA Runtz, and SFV OG—at select locations across California.

O’Brien frequently interviews Snoop Dogg as well. O’Brien launched a podcast for several reasons, including the need to be free from FCC regulations. “After 25 years at the Late Night desk, Conan realized that the only people at his holiday party are the men and women who work for him. Over the years and despite thousands of interviews, Conan has never made a real and lasting friendship with any of his celebrity guests. So, he started a podcast to do just that.”

