Ganja Gourmet: Salted Caramel Pecan Pot Pie

Ingredients

Crust:

Premade frozen pie crust or no-bake graham-cracker crust

Pecan filling:

2/3 cup creamy almond butter

1/2 cup pure maple syrup

1/2 cup virgin coconut oil

4 tsp. pure vanilla extract

1/2 tsp. sea salt

1/2 cup pecans, toasted and chopped

Ganache:

3 oz. (1/2 cup) dark chocolate chips

1/4 cup coconut milk

1/2 cup pecans, toasted and chopped

Infused salted caramel sauce:

1 cup coconut sugar

2/3 cup full-fat coconut milk

1 tsp. sea salt

Half a gram activated/edible THC distillate

DIRECTIONS

Bake the premade pie crust if needed, according to package instructions.

For the filling, place 1/2 cup toasted pecans in a layer on the bottom of the crust.

Mix the almond butter, maple syrup, virgin coconut oil, vanilla extract and sea salt in a medium saucepan. Heat over medium-low flame for a few minutes, or until the coconut oil is melted. Whisk until smooth.

Let the mixture cool slightly, then pour it over the pecans in the crust. Shake to even out and place the mixture in the refrigerator for at least one hour, or until the filling is firm.

For the ganache layer, place the chocolate chips in a heat-proof bowl. Place the coconut milk in a saucepan and heat over a medium-low flame until steaming. Pour the hot coconut milk over the chocolate. Whisk until smooth. Quickly spread over the caramel layer, then sprinkle with the other 1/2 cup of toasted pecans. Let cool completely.

To make the infused caramel sauce, pour the coconut sugar into a medium saucepan over medium heat and stir for about three minutes to warm it (stop when the sugar starts to melt). Add the coconut milk. Whisk until the sugar dissolves, then bring to a boil.

Reduce the heat and simmer for 14 minutes—avoid stirring too much to prevent air bubbles, and use a swirling motion to avoid burning the caramel. The sauce should thicken slightly as the water bubbles off, and it will start to look like a very dark brown syrup.

Remove the caramel from the heat when the sauce coats the back of your spoon or spatula. Allow to cool for about 10 minutes. Stir in the half gram of activated THC distillate. Whisk thoroughly to fully incorporate.

Drizzle half of the now-infused caramel sauce on the pie, and then sprinkle the remaining pecans on top. Chill the pie in the fridge again for at least two hours. For a firmer pie, refrigerate overnight.

Serve with a scoop of ice cream and a tablespoon of the infused caramel sauce on top of each slice.

A note on dosage: The infused sauce will contain approximately 3.75 mg of THC per tablespoon. A plain slice of the pie will contain approximately 13.75 milligrams of THC. Together, a slice with a tablespoon of sauce will contain around 27.5 mg of THC per serving.

