Announcing The High Times Cannabis Cup Massachusetts: People’s Choice Edition 2023

2023 marks the third year that our High Times Cannabis Cup: People’s Choice Edition has been held in Massachusetts. Soon, starting between Oct. 9-11, we’ll be conducting our behind-the-scenes preparations by collecting product submissions from across the state through our official intake partner for this year, Nova Farms. Stay tuned for a full article on the history of Nova Farms and how they are truly a Beast of the East. Those products will be organized and packed into kits by a dedicated team between Oct. 12-15, and by the following week those bags of goodies will be on their way to participating dispensaries (including Nova Farms and others still to be announced).

But one of the most important dates for our fellow fans and judges in Massachusetts is October 21, aka when kits officially go on sale! Starting on that same day until Dec. 24, participants will begin to try products and record their opinions and ratings for each one, including rankings from 1-10 on Aesthetics, Aroma, Taste, Effects and more, plus a comments section where Judges are responsible for providing 2-3 sentences about their thoughts and experience. Not only does each judge’s dedication determine our winners for 2023, but it also provides essential feedback to help all of the brands continue to improve their products as well.

With best wishes for both judges and participating brands celebrating various holiday traditions, High Times will calculate the results and announce the winners on Jan. 8, 2024! Not a bad way to ring in the new year.

For 2023 we are offering two new categories to our lineup, including infused pre-rolls. Our concentrates category has been split into two, featuring solvent-based concentrates and also non-solvent/rosin concentrates.

Entry Categories:

Indica Flower (28 slots available, 2 entries max per company) Sativa Flower (28 slots available, 2 entries max per company) Hybrid Flower (28 slots available, 2 entries max per company) Pre-Rolls (28 slots available, 2 entries max per company) Infused Pre-Rolls (10 slots available, 1 entries max per company) Solvent Concentrates (10 slots available, 1 entries max per company) Non-Solvent/Rosin Concentrates (10 slots available, 1 entries max per company) Rosin Vape Pens & Cartridges (10 slots available, 1 entries max per company) NON-Rosin Vape Pens & Cartridges (10 slots available, 1 entries Max per company) Edibles: Sativa Gummies (10 slots available, 1 entries max per company) Edibles: Indica Gummies (10 slots available, 1 entries max per company) Edibles: Chocolate Non-Gummies (10 slots available, 1 entries max per Company) Edibles: Fruity Non-Gummies (10 slots available, 1 entries max per company) Edibles: Beverages (10 slots available, 1 entries max per company) Topicals + Tinctures + Capsules (10 slots available, 1 entries max per company)

For brands interested in participating this year, please review the following guidelines for submissions depending on the category, as well as pricing based on the number of submissions.

Entry Requirements:

Flower: (228) 1-gram, individually packaged and labeled Units. We will not accept any 3.5-gram units.

(228) 1-gram, individually packaged and labeled Units. We will not accept any 3.5-gram units. Pre-Rolls: (228) individually packaged and labeled Units capped at a 2g flower each.

(228) individually packaged and labeled Units capped at a 2g flower each. Infused Pre-Rolls: (228) individually packaged and labeled Units capped at a 2g flower & .5g Concentrate each.

Pre-Rolls: (228) individually packaged and labeled Units capped at a 2g flower & .5g Concentrate each. Solven t Concentrates & Vape Pens: (228) .5-gram individually packaged and labeled Units. We will not accept any 1-gram units. Batteries required for Carts.

t Concentrates & Vape Pens: (228) .5-gram individually packaged and labeled Units. We will not accept any 1-gram units. Batteries required for Carts. Non-Solvent Concentrates: (100) .5g units individually packaged and labeled units. We will not accept any 1-gram entries.

Concentrates: (100) .5g units individually packaged and labeled units. We will not accept any 1-gram entries. Edibles: (100) individually packaged and labeled Units with 50mg THC max per package. We will not accept anything above 50mg THC packages.

(100) individually packaged and labeled Units with 50mg THC max per package. We will not accept anything above 50mg THC packages. Topicals+Tinctures+Capsules: (100) samples. individually packaged for retail.

(100) samples. individually packaged for retail. Capsules: 100mg THC max per sample / Tinctures: 500mg THC max per sample

Entry Pricing:

One entry: $250, Non-refundable

Two entries : $100 each entry, Non-refundable

Three Entries: $100 refundable deposit per entry. All Deposits returned after 100% of reserved entries are submitted

Entry fees waived for top-tier sponsorships

Our primary retail partner this time around is Nova Farms, which has dispensary locations in Attleboro, Framingham, and Dracut, Massachusetts, as well as Greenville, Maine, and Woodbury, New Jersey. Nova cultivates its own cannabis on a 90-acres farm in Sheffield, Massachusetts, making it one of the largest outdoor cannabis farms in New England. They don’t use any pesticides and use only the power of the sun to grow their plants. With sustainable farming practices and the goal of keeping a low carbon footprint, Nova Farms is dedicated to producing amazing cannabis without compromising quality.

We revealed a variety of winners for the High Times Cannabis Cup Massachusetts: People’s Choice Edition in 2022. In our multiple strains categories, Happy Valley and Rythm took home two trophies, in addition to wins from other cultivators such as NETA (our intake partner from last year), Bailey’s Buds, and Nature’s Heritage.

Last year our edibles-related category winners also put the spotlight on a variety of delectable treats, from Munchèas’ chocolate macarons and honey sticks, chocolate bars from Insa and Meltdown, and a selection of infused beverages from Happy Valley, Vibations, and Wynk. Not to mention an extensive collection of gummy offerings from brands like Incredibles, Cannatini, Kanha, Hashables, and Treeworks.