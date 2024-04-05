Updates for the High Times Hemp Cup 2024

We have an important High Times Hemp Cup 2024 update for everyone. Check out the details of our new timeline, early bird pricing, and what you need to do to get in on the judging action!

Our many competitors submitted their products at the end of last month, and now we’re proud to announce the release of eight amazing hemp-based judge kits, which are available now at thehempcup.com. Unlike other state-specific High Times competitions, which can only be purchased in the state in which the competition is being held, the High Times Hemp Cup 2024 can be ordered online from anywhere in the U.S.

This year, we’d like to thank our two presenting sponsors, AlienBOP and Get A Lid, both of which have curated an incredible lineup of hemp-based products for sale. Additionally, our bronze sponsor, 3CHI, also offers a wide variety of hemp products online.

If you’re interested in becoming one of our esteemed judges, be sure to check out our early bird pricing for each kit. Now is the time to invest in this awesome selection of products being sold at an incredible discount for a limited time. At a later date, prices for judge kits will increase so be sure to get the best deal available right now.

Non-Psychoactive Smokeables: Flower, Pre-Rolls, Concentrates, and Vapes Pens:

Early bird pricing: $79.99 (Market value: $121)

Includes: 11 items

Non-Psychoactive Edibles

Early bird pricing: $99.99 (Market value: $240)

Includes: 12 items

Non-Psychoactive Topicals, Tinctures, and Capsules

Early bird pricing: $179.99 (Market value: $350)

Includes: 14 items

Legal Psychoactive Flower and Pre-Rolls (D8, D10, HHC, THC-O, etc.)

Early bird pricing: $224.99 (Market value: $300)

Includes: 20 items

Legal Psychoactive Concentrates and Vape Pens (D8, D10, HHC, THC-O, etc.)

Early bird pricing: $269.99 (Market value: $340)

Includes: 17 items

Legal Psychoactive Edible: Gummies (D8, D9, D10, HHC, etc.)

Early bird pricing: $279.99 (Market value: $520)

Includes: 26 items

Legal Psychoactive Edible: Non-Gummies (D8, D9, D10, HHC, etc.)

Early bird pricing: $279.99 (Market value: $520)

Includes: 26 items

Legal Psychoactive Edible: Beverages

Early bird pricing: $89.99 (Market value: $120)

Includes: 12 items

Between now and June 2, dedicated judges are invited to meticulously review and take notes about each product in their kit. After the scores have been calculated, we’ll present a digital awards show on High Times’ Facebook page on Sunday, June 23 to showcase which brands were the most favored by the judges in their respective categories.