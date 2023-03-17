Announcing the High Times Cannabis Cup New Mexico: People’s Choice Edition 2023

What has a plentiful landscape of natural beauty, is famous for hatch green chiles, is the birthplace of Neil Patrick Harris, is the current residence to author George R.R. Martin (seriously, he has a day held in his honor annually on March 29), has a multitude of culture, and is also home to a bustling cannabis scene? We are proud to announce that we’ll be expanding our popular cannabis competition to New Mexico for the very first time! Welcome to the High Times Cannabis Cup New Mexico: People’s Choice Edition 2023.

New Mexico adult-use cannabis sales launched on April 1, 2022. On that day alone, consumers swarmed nearby dispensaries with a huge $3 million in sales during its first weekend and has kept a steady rise in sales ever since. Nearly one year later, the industry is thriving, and we know you’re ready to dive into some of the state’s best products.

For New Mexican consumers, here’s the deal: you have the power! Pick up one of our judge kits from our retail partners at Pecos Valley Productions (more to be announced soon) starting on June 17 through Aug. 20. We have 11 categories available for this cup:

Entry Categories:

Indica Flower (2 entries max per company) Sativa Flower (2 entries max per company) Hybrid Flower (2 entries max per company) Pre-Rolls (2 entries max per company) Infused Pre-Rolls (1 entry max per company) Solvent Concentrates (2 entries max per company) Non-Solvent Concentrates (2 entries max per company) Vape Pens & Cartridges (2 entries max per company) (category may split) Edibles: Gummies & Fruit Chews (2 entries max per company) Edibles: Chocolates & Non-Gummies (2 entries max per company) Sublinguals, Capsules, Tinctures + Topicals (3 entries max per company)

After you pick up your judge kit, log in to our online judge’s portal and let your comments be known. Depending on the category, judges are invited to carefully analyze their products with numerous criteria in mind. The aesthetics of a product and its packaging, aroma/scent, taste/flavor profile, and effects/effectiveness are just a few things we ask judges to consider. Depending on each product’s overall scores, we calculate which ones were most praised by judges, and will announce winners via a digital awards show on Sept. 3.

The goal of our People’s Choice Edition competition is to help put the spotlight and some of the most unique and one-of-a-kind products throughout the state. For those who want to enter the competition, you can submit your products to our intake partner, Pecos Valley Productions, between June 5-7. There are some rules for entry though, so please review the following information carefully:

Entry Requirements:

Flower: (228) 1-gram samples. We will not accept any 3.5-gram entries.

Pre-Rolls & Infused Pre-Rolls: (228) samples: Pre-Rolls will be capped at 2g flower-only each; Infused Pre-Rolls will be capped at 3g flower equivalency or 1g concentrate equivalency each.

Concentrates & Vape Pens: (228) .5-gram samples. We will not accept any 1-gram entries. Batteries required for carts.

Edibles: (100) samples with 50mg THC max.

Sublinguals, Capsules, Tinctures + Topicals: (60) samples with 100mg THC max.

The price for one entry is set at $250, which is non-refundable. Two entries are marked at $100 each, also non-refundable. However, if you submit three or more entries, each entry is $100 and it is a refundable deposit per entry held. You can get refunded when all entries are successfully submitted, and those fees are waived if you choose to become a sponsor of our event.

As a reminder for competitors, email competition@hightimes.com ASAP for information on how to compete, and for judges, please visit cannabiscup.com/preregister to sign up for updates on how to be a judge.

A special thank you to our partners and sponsors!

Official Intake Partner: Pecos Valley Production

Powered by: Fusion Promotions