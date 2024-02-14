The Winners of the High Times Cannabis Cup Arizona: People’s Choice Edition 2023

Welcome, one and all, to the exciting conclusion of the High Times Cannabis Cup Arizona: People’s Choice Edition 2023. Last year we went out with a bang following our announcement that we were coming back to the Grand Canyon State back in September. Our dedicated judges diligently examined each product in their kit to determine quality, flavors, potency, and more within. We combed through a tremendous amount of feedback for products in all 12 categories this year.
Many might recall that Arizona was among the first states we brought the High Times Cannabis Cup People’s Choice Edition to, which was originally announced in October 2020. The official list of winners came later in by summer 2021, where the judges chose strains submitted by Alien Labs, Shango x True Harvest, Aeriz, Mohave Reserve, High Grade, Connected, and Sunday Goods. The concentrate winners list was hot with Shango x True Harvest rosin, HOLOH Extracts live resin diamonds, Earth Extracts badder, Aeriz live resin sugar, and Vapen batter. The list also included a veritable selection of top-quality pre-rolls, vape pens, gummies and non-gummies edibles as well.
Nearly three years later, we’re finally ready to announce a new batch of winners. What’s changed in the Arizona cannabis market since the pandemic was in its prime? Which brands have risen about the rest? Which flowers were undeniably delicious?
This High Times Cannabis Cup Arizona: People’s Choice Edition 2023 list features a well-balanced selection of companies and products—both those that were winning back in 2021, as well as a handful of new surprises as well.
2024 is moving fast, and this year’s calendar of People’s Choice Edition cups is going to be your go-to reference to exploring the best of the best in the U.S. All in due time. Until then, we’re immensely proud to share a couple of our ongoing projects that are already in the works.
For our east coast fans (or west coast fans eager to see what the east coast is bringing to the table), check out the recent release of our High Times Cannabis Cup Massachusetts: People’s Choice Edition 2023 winners. For consumers across the country, we also recently announced our High Times Hemp Cup: People’s Choice Edition 2024 as well. It’s a highly competitive selection of products that, unlike our state-specific cups, can come from anywhere in the U.S. Keep an eye out for the winners of this cup in categories like hemp-derived and non-psychoactive edibles, topicals, flowers, concentrates, pet products, and more, as well as legal psychoactive products (i.e. products made with delta-8, delta-10, HHC, and THC-O). Submissions for the Hemp Cup are being collected now, and judge kits are slated to go on sale on Feb. 26, followed by a live awards show on April 30.
The Winners of the High Times Cannabis Cup Arizona: People’s Choice Edition 2023
Indica Flower
First Place: Shango – Frosted Donuts
Second Place: Alien Labs – Gemini
Third Place: Records – XXX OG
Sativa Flower
First Place: Alien Labs – BK Satellite
Second Place: Gas Pump Farms – Cheetah Piss
Third Place: Aeriz – Jenny Kush
Hybrid Flower
First Place: Connected – Bad Apple
Second Place: Mohave Reserve – Super Boof
Third Place: High Grade AZ – Headhunter
Non-Infused Pre-Rolls
First Place: Przm – Violet Fog Pre-Roll
Second Place: Alien Labs – BK Satellite Pre-Roll
Third Place: Aeriz – Ice Cream Cake Pre-Roll
Infused Pre-Rolls
First Place: Jeeter – Kiwi Kush – Infused Pre-Roll
Second Place: Presidential x Rove – Skywalker Moon Rock Blunt
Third Place: MPX – Supermax OG x Secret Triangle Diamond Infused Pre-Roll
Solvent Concentrates
First Place: Earth Extracts – Sour Papaya Live Resin
Second Place: MPX – Mango Peach Cobbler Live Resin Batter
Third Place: Hashishans – GMO Live Resin Applesauce
Non-Solvent Concentrates
First Place: Shango – Wedding Pie Live Rosin
Second Place: Earth Extracts – Oil Tanker Live Hash Rosin
Third Place: Summus – Tier 1 Garlic Cocktail Live Hash Rosin
Rosin Vape Pens
First Place: Tropics – Purple Petrol Solventless Rosin Vape Pen
Second Place: Aeriz – GMO LIve Rosin Cart
Third Place: Copperstate – Pienana Live Hash Rosin Cart
Non-Rosin Vape Pens
First Place: Earth Extracts – Sour Papaya Live Resin Disposable Vape
Second Place: Rove – Pineapple Express Live Resin Diamond Vape
Third Place: Alien Labs – Area 41 Live Resin Disposable Vape
Edibles Gummies & Fruit Chews
First Place: Pure – Starfruit THC:CBD:CBG Gummies
Second Place: OGeezzz! – Sleep Edition Aquaberry 2:1 THC/CBN Gummies
Third Place: Copperstate – Pink Lemonade Rosin Infused Gummies
Edibles Chocolate Non-Gummies
First Place: Diablo Cannabis Co. – Chocolate Covered Pretzels
Second Place: Koala Bars – Banana Pudding Chocolate Bar
Third Place: Sublime – Sweet & Savory Pot Pretzels
Edible Beverages
First Place: Keef Xtreme Classic Soda – Bubba Kush Root Beer
Second Place: Countdown – Berry Force Beverage
Third Place: SiP Elixirs – Dreamberry Sleep 2:1 CBN
