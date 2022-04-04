High Times Cup competitions are a unique way for the industry to go up against the best of the best in the cannabis space — not only for high THC but hemp products as well. The Hemp Cup: People’s Choice 2022 unites both competitors and judges across the entire hemp space.
We are pleased to announce the High Times Hemp Cup winners, presented by Hemp Hop. Thank you to our Silver Sponsor, Orange County CBD, and to our Bronze Sponsor, Sweet Sensi CBD.
Flower
First Place: Flow Gardens – Blue Cheese #12 Flower
Second Place: Healing Canopy – White Triploid CBG Flower
Third Place: Grateful Beginnings Farm – Sour Lifter Flower
Pre-Rolls
First Place: Sweet Sensi CBD – Improved Berry Blossom #17 Cigar
Second Place: Hemp Hop – Pacific Cooler HHC Pre-Roll
Third Place: CBD Hemp Direct – Honolulu Haze #3 Pre-Roll
Concentrates
First Place: Metta Hemp – HHC Wet Sugar
Second Place: Alliance Hemp Co. – Gas CBD Terpsolate
Third Place: Piur Select – Tennessee Tangie Flower Sift Rosin
Vape Pens
First Place: 3Chi – Blue Dream HHC Vape
Second Place: STNR – Tangie HHC Sativa Vape
Third Place: Rove Remedies – Uplift Vape
Edibles: Gummies
First Place: Pow-Pow: OG Kush Blood Orange Live Resin Gummies
Second Place: Galaxy Treats – Tropical Kush Moon Babies
Third Place: Martha Stewart – Harvest Medley Wellness Gummies
Edibles: Non-Gummies
First Place: Realize – Citrus-Mango Drink Mix
Second Place: Buddy’s Chocolate Haus – Hemp Oil Infused Mint Chocolate Bar
Third Place: Sweet Sensi CBD – CBD Chocolate Truffles
Topicals
First Place: By George! CBD – CBD Salve
Second Place: Care Division – Carefree – Pain Relief Cream
Third Place: Horn Creek Hemp – Redemption Body Recovery Oil
Tinctures
First Place: Rove Remedies – Sleep Tincture
Second Place: Care Division – Dream – Sleep Aid Tincture
Third Place: Lifessence – All Natural CBD Oil
Capsules
First Place: Tayco – R.S.O Capsules
Second Place: Vivimu – #Relax CBN Softgels
Pet Products
First Place: Mary’s Tails – Calm & Quiet Hemp Canine Chewables
Second Place: Mary Palmer – Best Bud’s Bacon-Flavored CBD Dog Treats
Third Place: CBD Living – Peanut Butter CBD Calming Support Dog Chews
Delta 8 Inhalables
First Place: Euphorica – Maui Wowie D8:D10 Sativa Vape
Second Place: Rove Remedies – D8 Vape
Third Place: Sugar Extrax – Lemonade Kush D8:D10:THC-O Vape
Delta 8 Non-Inhalables
First Place: Derived Creations – Chewy Sea Salt Caramels
Second Place: 3Chi – Watermelon Delta 8 THC Gummies
Third Place: JustCBD – Delta 8 Peaches – Interstellar Gummies