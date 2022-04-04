High Times Cup competitions are a unique way for the industry to go up against the best of the best in the cannabis space — not only for high THC but hemp products as well. The Hemp Cup: People’s Choice 2022 unites both competitors and judges across the entire hemp space.

We are pleased to announce the High Times Hemp Cup winners, presented by Hemp Hop. Thank you to our Silver Sponsor, Orange County CBD, and to our Bronze Sponsor, Sweet Sensi CBD.

Flower

First Place: Flow Gardens – Blue Cheese #12 Flower

Courtesy of Flow Gardens

Second Place: Healing Canopy – White Triploid CBG Flower

Courtesy of Healing Canopy

Third Place: Grateful Beginnings Farm – Sour Lifter Flower

Courtesy of Grateful Beginnings Farm

Pre-Rolls

First Place: Sweet Sensi CBD – Improved Berry Blossom #17 Cigar

Courtesy of Sweet Sensi

Second Place: Hemp Hop – Pacific Cooler HHC Pre-Roll

Courtesy of Hemp Hop

Third Place: CBD Hemp Direct – Honolulu Haze #3 Pre-Roll

Courtesy of CBD Hemp Direct

Concentrates

First Place: Metta Hemp – HHC Wet Sugar

Courtesy of Metta Hemp

Second Place: Alliance Hemp Co. – Gas CBD Terpsolate

Courtesy of Alliance Hemp Co.

Third Place: Piur Select – Tennessee Tangie Flower Sift Rosin

Courtesy of Piur Select

Vape Pens

First Place: 3Chi – Blue Dream HHC Vape

Courtesy of 3Chi

Second Place: STNR – Tangie HHC Sativa Vape

Courtesy of STNR

Third Place: Rove Remedies – Uplift Vape

Courtesy of Rove Remedies

Edibles: Gummies

First Place: Pow-Pow: OG Kush Blood Orange Live Resin Gummies

Courtesy of Pow-Pow

Second Place: Galaxy Treats – Tropical Kush Moon Babies

Courtesy of Galaxy Treats

Third Place: Martha Stewart – Harvest Medley Wellness Gummies

Courtesy of Martha Stewart

Edibles: Non-Gummies

First Place: Realize – Citrus-Mango Drink Mix

Courtesy of Realize

Second Place: Buddy’s Chocolate Haus – Hemp Oil Infused Mint Chocolate Bar

Courtesy of Buddy’s Chocolate Haus

Third Place: Sweet Sensi CBD – CBD Chocolate Truffles

Courtesy of Sweet Sensi

Topicals

First Place: By George! CBD – CBD Salve

Courtesy of By George! CBD

Second Place: Care Division – Carefree – Pain Relief Cream

Courtesy of Care Division

Third Place: Horn Creek Hemp – Redemption Body Recovery Oil

Courtesy of Horn Creek Hemp

Tinctures

First Place: Rove Remedies – Sleep Tincture

Courtesy of Rove Remedies

Second Place: Care Division – Dream – Sleep Aid Tincture

Courtesy of Care Division

Third Place: Lifessence – All Natural CBD Oil

Courtesy of Lifessence

Capsules

First Place: Tayco – R.S.O Capsules

Courtesy of Tayco

Second Place: Vivimu – #Relax CBN Softgels

Courtesy of Vivimu

Pet Products

First Place: Mary’s Tails – Calm & Quiet Hemp Canine Chewables

Courtesy of Mary’s Tails

Second Place: Mary Palmer – Best Bud’s Bacon-Flavored CBD Dog Treats

Courtesy of Mary Palmer

Third Place: CBD Living – Peanut Butter CBD Calming Support Dog Chews

Courtesy of CBD Living

Delta 8 Inhalables

First Place: Euphorica – Maui Wowie D8:D10 Sativa Vape

Courtesy of Euphorica

Second Place: Rove Remedies – D8 Vape

Courtesy of Rove Remedies

Third Place: Sugar Extrax – Lemonade Kush D8:D10:THC-O Vape

Courtesy of Sugar Extrax

Delta 8 Non-Inhalables

First Place: Derived Creations – Chewy Sea Salt Caramels

Courtesy of Derived Creations

Second Place: 3Chi – Watermelon Delta 8 THC Gummies

Courtesy of 3Chi

Third Place: JustCBD – Delta 8 Peaches – Interstellar Gummies