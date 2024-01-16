The Winners of the High Times Cannabis Cup Massachusetts: People’s Choice Edition 2023

Many of Massachusetts’ most exquisite cannabis products are smoked or consumed, but few are chosen.
Cannabis Cups showcase the best cannabis products around, and the ones that really stood out rose to the top. The final results are astounding, and we’re proud to announce that Massachusetts is home to cannabis that’s better than ever. Last year, 2023 rang in the third year that we’ve hosted our High Times Cannabis Cup: People’s Choice Edition in the Bay State. And to kick off 2024, we’re announcing the final winners.
Massachusetts is home to one of High Times’ most electrified and passionate crowds we’ve ever encountered among all Cannabis Cup events. We collected product submissions last October, representing the state’s best cannabis, via our primary retailer, Nova Farms. Nova Farms has dispensary locations in Attleboro, Framingham, and Dracut, Massachusetts, as well as locations in other states. The brand grows its own cannabis on a 90-acres farm in Sheffield, Massachusetts—one of the largest outdoor cannabis farms in New England.
Other exclusive retail partners that helped to host People’s Choice Edition 2023 include RISE, Native Sun Cannabis, Caroline’s Cannabis, NETA, Northeast Alternatives, Harbor House Collective, Affinity Cannabis, Rooted In, reLeaf Alternative Dispensary, Health Circle, The Botanist, and more. Thank you all.
Amid the holidays, on Dec. 24, Cannabis Cup Judges began sampling products and recorded their thoughts and ratings for each one, ranking them from 1-10 on the factors that define the loudest and best pot on the planet: Aesthetics, Aroma, Taste, Effects, Burnability, and more. They also had an opportunity to a comments section where they could embellish more on what piqued their attention.It was those thoughts and rankings that determined our winners for 2023.
Last year’s winners include a couple of winners in multiple strains categories, Happy Valley and Rythm—which took home two trophies each. Munchèas always makes a big splash in the form of edibles, along with other brands including Happy Valley, Vibations, and Wynk.
Adult-use cannabis sales were approved in 2016 with sales kicking off in 2018, and by now, Massachusetts’ market has matured to the point that the competition is getting intense. Don’t worry though, because we narrowed down the top cannabis products already, thanks to the hard work of our Cannabis Cup Judges who diligently record the details that make the final difference.
To all the brands, growers, processors, and retailers: Give yourself a well-deserved pat on the back. Below are the winners who were rated the highest overall in multiple categories.
Indica Flower
First Place: Harbor House Collective – Kosher Kush
Second Place: Lazy River Products – Juicee J
Third Place: Superflux – Grapple Pie
Sativa Flower
First Place: Northeast Alternatives – Tropicana Cherry
Second Place: Lazy River Products – Chimera
Third Place: Garden Remedies – White Rainbow Special Stash
Hybrid Flower
First Place: The Botanist – Johnny Apple Seed
Second Place: Lazy River Products – Dante’s Inferno
Third Place: Harbor House Collective – Grape Cream Cake
Non-infused Pre-rolls Flower
First Place: Southie Adams – Lemon Cane 2g Fatty
Second Place: Springtime – Layer Cake Pre-Roll
Third Place: Green Gold Group – Lemonz Pre-Roll
Infused Pre-rolls Flower
First Place: Pioneer Valley – Grapeness M80 Infused Pre-Roll
Second Place: Southie Adams – Sundaze Infused Blunt
Third Place: Happy Valley – Moonrocket Infused Pre-Roll
Solvent Concentrates
First Place: Superflux – Johnny Apple Seed Live Budder
Second Place: Nature’s Heritage – Sherb Cake Live Resin
Third Place: Sticky Fish – Lemon Party Live Budder
Non-Solvent Concentrates
First Place: Harbor House Collective – Grape Cream Cake Cold Cure Live Rosin
Second Place: Treeworks x Canna Provisions – Chem S1
Third Place: Suncrafted – Bio Diesel #2 Live Rosin Badder
Rosin Vape Pens
First Place: Treeworks – Wedding Pie Live Rosin Cart
Second Place: Harbor House Collective – Papaya Cake Live Rosin Vape
Third Place: Bountiful Farms – Guava Glue Live Hash Rosin Vape
Non-Rosin Vape Pens
First Place: Rove – Watermelon Zkittlez Live Resin Diamond Vape
Second Place: Church x Trade Roots – Ice Cream Cake Live Resin Vape
Third Place: Sticky Fish – Purple Marmalade Live Resin Cart
Edibles: Sativa Gummies
First Place: Beboe – Sparkling Pear Sativa Gummies
Second Place: Happy Valley – End Game Cookies x Guava Passionfruit Rosin Gummies
Third Place: Hashables – Tropical Typhoon Sativa Gummies
Edibles: Indica Gummies
First Place: Beboe – Plum Berry Indica Gummies
Second Place: Zzzonked – Strawberry Slumber Gummies
Third Place: Happy Valley – Grape 2:1 CBN:THC Rapid Onset Gummies
Edibles: Chocolate Non-Gummies
First Place: AHH MOMENTS – Ceremonial Matcha Organic Quinoa Crunch
Second Place: Bubby’s Baked Goods – Brownie Bites
Third Place: Meltdown – Churro Chocolate Bar
Edibles: Beverages
First Place: Vibations – Energy Cannabis Drink Mix
Second Place: Rove – Drink Loud Maui Blast Shot
Third Place: Wynk – Black Cherry Fizz
Topicals + Tinctures + Capsules
First Place: The Fix – Infused Cooling Balm
Second Place: Treeworks – Canna Cream
Third Place: Dr. Healey’s – Pain Balm Stick
