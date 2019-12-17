The High Times Guide To Glass Gifts

Used to make everything from window panes to electronics, glass is one of the world’s most captivating materials. Perhaps one of the most inventive applications of glass is to create works of art, especially when artists use the transparent amorphous solid to make pieces with which to consume the sacred herb. From endearing holiday-themed pieces to bona fide investments, we’ve got some of the most entrancing glass gifts for cannabis enthusiasts.

VITAE Glass

No more hassle cleaning your bongs. These high-quality pieces from VITAE are best known for impressive looks and functionality. Because they’re modular, you can disassemble and clean the bong in the most convenient way possible. (They even come with revolutionary cleaning caps.) Build your piece from small and grow it over time, fine-tuning it till it’s the perfect smoothness by adding and swapping out parts. Most importantly, being an eco-conscious company, VITAE plants a tree on your behalf for every module purchased. This holiday season, surprise your loved ones with a gorgeous piece and show some love to our planet. Visit vitaeglass.com to learn more.

Price: $179 and up (Mention HIGHTIMES in the comments during checkout for a free gift)

Courtesy Grav®

GRAV Sip Series

For those who can’t decide between sophisticated drinkware or a new bubbler, GRAV has rolled out a quirky yet stylish new line appropriately called the Sip Series. The brand’s director of product design, Micah Evans, brought his renowned expertise as a glass artist to create a charming range of glass bubblers, all inspired by the cornerstone of the collection: the Slush Cup. There’s also a bubbler in the shape of a coffee mug, another that looks like a milk carton, one that resembles a martini shaker, and yet another that takes the form of a martini glass. Because nothing beats yelling “cheers” between hits. Learn more at grav.com.

Price: $89.99 each

Courtesy Piece Water Solution

Piece Water Solution

This holiday season, give the gift of a clean piece and silky smooth hits: give Piece Water Solution. This magical solution not only keeps glass looking incredible, it also makes hits smooth as silk. It’s made from 100 percent all-natural food-grade mineral, vegetable and fruit extracts. Add Piece Water Solution to a clean bong, bubbler or rig, and it will remain clean and clear from resin buildup. When you are ready to change your bong’s Piece Water Solution, simply rinse your pipe with tap water and it will be clean. In addition, Piece Water acts as a filter of particulate matter, which makes for cleaner and much smoother hits. Dabs or flowers, it’s a game changer, especially for hard-to-clean pieces. For the glass-lover in your life, there is no better stocking-stuffer than a 12-ounce bottle of Piece Water Solution. Learn more at piecewater.com.

Price: $7 and up

Courtesy Greenlane

K. Haring Collection

The sophisticated, stylish K. Haring Collection from Greenlane features late artist Keith Haring’s colorful pop art and graffiti-like imagery. The whole ten-piece series has everything you need for a truly elevated smoking experience, from bubblers, rigs, water pipes, and tasters, to spoon pipes, glass trays, and catch-alls that can function as a valet, an ashtray, or as decor. Each piece features Haring’s signature designs in eye-popping colors on a yellow background or in classic black and white, while the catchalls’ patterns are molded in crystal. There’s even a matching BIC lighter, available in one of eight designs. Visit haringglass.com to learn more.

Price: $5 – $220

Courtesy Puffco

Puffco Peak Travel Glass

Puffco dates back to 2013, when CEO Roger Volodarsky set out to bring together the seemingly disparate worlds of design, technology, and engineering in order to drastically improve the consumption experience. As a prime example of this singular ethos, the Peak Travel Glass makes it easy to be mobile while carrying a water-filled glass. Its patent-pending closure system includes two positions that are both accessible by rotating the mouthpiece. Open to fill the piece, inhale, empty water, and clean, then close it to lock in your water so that it doesn’t splash around during transport. Visit puffco.com for more info.

Price: $124.99

Courtesy Heir

Heir Waterpipe

What began as a simple idea among college buddies has now evolved into a luxury smoking accessories company that believes in the equal importance of form and function. Heir is also big on the transformative experience of smoking, breaking it down to a veritable ritual rather than a mere act. To this end, the Heir Waterpipe is as good-looking as it is useful, and taking a hit out of one fosters an elevated feeling not strictly attributable to the herb inside. Visit smokeheir.com to learn more.

Price: $220 and up

Hotbox Cabin mini dab rig – LE/ Courtesy MJ Arsenal

MJ Arsenal

Denver-based MJ Arsenal is focused on making products that are original, practical, and reasonably priced. From “blunt bubblers” and limited-edition pieces to mini rigs and bongs, MJA is dedicated to the art and science of making exceptionally high-quality glass, with a series of patents and trademarks to show for it. MJA also sells bundle packs along with tools and accessories, making it a one-stop-shop for both established and budding connoisseurs alike. Visit mjarsenal.com for more information.

Price: $9.99 and up

Courtesy of the publisher

THIS IS A PIPE: The Evolution of the Glass Pipe and its Artists

For those of us who can appreciate a nice piece of glass but don’t necessarily need to own anything beyond a simple bong, there’s now a book that features the work of the 50 uppermost functional glass artists in the world. THIS IS A PIPE: The Evolution of the Glass Pipe and its Artists includes interviews with some of the most influential artists in glass-making today, shining a spotlight on their practices while offering stunning photographs of their work. It’s a valuable resource, coffee-table tome, and work of art—all in one. Visit thisisapipe.glass for more information.

Price: $85 and up

Courtesy Jerome Baker Designs

Jerome Baker Designs

Let’s face it: anyone with with an extra, say, $18,000 laying around is almost certainly not going to spend it on a fancy bong for a friend. They’re going to spend it on a fancy bong for themselves, and it would be well-deserved. In the past few decades, multiple award-winning glass company Jerome Baker Designs has grown from a small collective into a full-fledged cultural force, all by making some of the most buzzed-about bongs out there. And even if you can’t justify spending that much on a piece of glass (which is actually a work of art, and therefore an investment), you can at least appreciate the keen ingenuity and artistic wherewithal that go into making such magnificent creations. Visit jeromebaker.com for more information.

Price: $18,000 and up

Frosted Snowman Dab Rig/Bong/ Courtesy Daily High Club

Daily High Club’s Artistic Glass

Artful, handcrafted bongs don’t necessarily need to be expensive. Daily High Club’s Artistic Glass collection features a wide range of compelling glass pieces, from the whimsical to the elegant. The popular online head shop consistently collaborates with some of the biggest names in cannabis culture, including Tommy Chong, Cypress Hill, and B-Real, just to name a few. Whether it’s a pipe in the shape of a candy cane, a bubbler in the form of a hand grenade, or a dab rig shaped like a skull, Daily High Club has it all. Visit dailyhighclub.com to browse through their collection of fascinating bongs.

Price: $16.99 and up

Some brands have paid for inclusion in this gift guide.