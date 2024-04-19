Manage Your Munchies: This Year’s Top 420 Meal Deals

It’s that time of year again, and High Times is presenting this year’s roundup of munchie deals you can score on April 20 weekend, many of which start Friday and run throughout the weekend. Many restaurant chains in recent years are being honest about catering to a major demographic: smokers with the munchies.

While scouring the internet for the best munchie deals on April 20 weekend, we found everything including 420-themed burgers and sauces, rolling trays, frisbees, and even a Cypress Hill endorsement. Del Taco, Popeye’s, Jimmy John’s, Wingstop, Fatburger, QDOBA, and (year-round cannabis-themed) Cheba Hut are all offering deals. In some cases, delivery services will be provided for the April 20 weekend. (We couldn’t find any 420 deals for Chick-fil-A, but their classic chicken sandwich happens to have 420 calories.)

We’ve seen it all in the past, sometimes pushing the envelope of local laws: In 2019, Carl’s Jr. even launched a CBD-infused burger, but it was only in Denver, Colorado, and you had to add the CBD-infused special sauce, which was sold separately.

On a local level, some spots are selling infused foods. This year, If you’re in New York City or on the East Coast, check out Time Out’s spots with 420 deals. Tipsy Scoop’s Brooklyn and Manhattan locations, for instance, are serving THC-infused ice cream.

Del Taco

Del Yeah!™ To satisfy their cases of the munchies, patrons can snack down on munchy-maker Del Taco’s Snack Tacos, and as an extra bonus—$0 Delivery with $15 orders this weekend, running through Sunday.

4/20 Weekend Deals (Friday, April 19 – Sunday, April 21)

$0 Delivery Fee with $15 Orders

8 Snack Tacos for $4.20

Offer valid Friday, 4/19/2024 through Sunday, 4/21/24 only. Del Yeah!™ Rewards registration required to access deal. Available only on orders placed through the Del Yeah!™ Rewards app or deltaco.com. Must add $4.20 Snack Tacos bundle to cart to receive discounted price. No offer required. Limit one discounted bundle per purchase. Not valid with any other offer, discount, or coupon. No cash value. Price and participation may vary. Not valid with 3rd Party delivery providers.

$0 Delivery Fee with $15 Orders

Offer valid Friday, 4/19/2024 through Sunday, 4/21/24 only. Del Yeah!™ Rewards registration required to access $0 Delivery promotion. $15 minimum purchase required. Delivery and digital service fees may apply. Available only on orders placed through the Del Yeah!™ Rewards app or deltaco.com. No cash value. Price and participation may vary. Not valid with 3rd Party delivery providers.

Popeyes

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, a division of Restaurant Brands International Inc., is offering a Munchies Menu this weekend through Saturday.

The $4.20 Chicken Sandwich deal and Munchies Menu offerings are available again this year through the Popeyes smartphone app or at Popeyes.com for mobile order pickup and delivery.

Through Saturday, April 20, guests can order off the Munchies Menu, which includes a Chicken Sandwich however they want it (Classic, Spicy, Blackened, or Spicy Blackened) for just $4.20. Each choice has the same whole chicken breast atop a toasted brioche bun with house or spicy mayo and pickles. Don’t forget to grab Cajun Fries, Mac & Cheese, and Mashed Potatoes as well, which they’re also promoting. See the whole Munchies Menu here.

Smashburger

Smashburger has got you on deck this Saturday to satisfy not only your cravings, but with a little help from your friends. On April 20, Smashburger is offering for Classic Smash Singles for $20* so you can split the deal with your entourage. That’s four Classic Smash Burger with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pickles, Smash Sauce®, ketchup, and a toasted bun. Keep in mind that this deal is for one day only. *Classic Smash, Singles only; only applies to beef, no other protein. Available on the website, app, and in-store .

It’s said that smashing the burger sears the outside of the burger, locking in the savory juices. Not in the mood for burgers? Also check out the new Mango Habanero Crispy Chicken Sandwich, complete with a blend of mango and sassy habanero. Check out Smashburger locations in dozens of states.

Wingstop

Wingstop dropped the new s T.H.C. Rub: In celebration of 4/20, Wingstop is taking the munchies to new highs with an “elevated flavor experience” that’s available nationwide. Available April 18-21, 2024, the Flavor Experts are bringing back the Wingstop Hot Box, featuring their newest strain of T.H.C. (The Hot Chili) Rub*. The cooked-to-order Wingstop Hot Box will spark up fans’ taste buds with their choice of the iconic chicken sandwich, 8-piece classic or boneless wings or 3-piece tenders.

“Our fans count on Wingstop to deliver flavor when cravings hit, and 4/20 is no different,” said Wingstop Chief Brand Officer Melissa Cash. “This year, we’re bringing back the Wingstop Hot Box, with a bold new flavor that elevates any experience during this special day.”

The crave-busting Wingstop Hot Box comes hand sauced-and-tossed in the new strain of T.H.C. (The Hot Chili) Rub*, complete with a fiery zest of chili peppers with a secret blend of herbs and spices, paired with a side of Wingstop’s iconic ranch, seasoned fries and a 20 oz drink.

Jimmy John’s

These guys are even throwing in a rolling tray! Jimmy John’s is rolling out the new Deliciously Dope Dime Bag, a specially curated meal will surely satisfy your case of the munchies.

The Deliciously Dope Dime Bag comes with everything you need to celebrate: a tasty meal and a rolling tray, all for $10* Jimmy John’s is celebrating the holiday with a curated combo meal including a hand-sliced smoked ham and provolone cheese sandwich topped with Jalapeño Ranch, XTRA Oregano-Basil, sliced pickles crispy jalapeños and fresh-sliced lettuce and tomato, alongside a spear of a fan-favorite Jimmy John’s pickle, a Fudge Chocolate brownie, and a serving of Jimmy Chips.

The Deliciously Dope Dime Bag will be available for online order only at participating restaurants nationwide for $10 with the use of the promo code DIMEBAG and select fans across the country will be surprised with additional merch, including a Jimmy John’s branded rolling tray.

Fatburger

All-American burger chain Fatburger has “a blunt approach to 4/20 this year” with the return of its $4.20 Original Fatburger—for one day only on April 20. That’s right, to satisfy munchies of every kind, the beloved burger brand is offering a smokin’ deal on Original Fatburgers when ordering online via fatburger.com.

The Original Fatburger, made with 100% pure lean beef, grilled to perfection, and topped with the freshest ingredients, is sure to light up fan’s days. And it doesn’t stop there, buds! Fatburger is further shaking up the high holiday by offering a sweet deal all month long—guests who order online at fatburger.com will receive a free shake with their next order through the month of April.

Cheba Hut

As a cannabis-themed toasted sub shop—year-round—Cheba Hut is the perfect place to cure the munchies with new deals going on this year. Patrons can visit their local Cheba Hut to indulge in their favorite Nug subs (4” sandwiches) for just $4.20 all day long. You will also receive a free Cheba Hut-branded frisbee which can be used to play catch with some buds or as a rolling tray!

Cypress Hill also partnered with Cheba Hut: From April 2 to June 30, the cannabis-themed restaurant and bar will sell swag co-branded with Cypress Hill on the Cheba Hut merch site. This merch includes gear for those who enjoy taking “hits from the bong,” like stickers, bucket hats and T-shirts.

“We’re beyond stoked to be collaborating with Cypress Hill!” Cheeba Hut Marketing Manager Mel Banister told High Times. “The vibes of our brand and their music just click. And of course, we have both been advocates for cannabis culture for over 25 years, so there was no question when the opportunity to partner came up. From the Lowrider Amplified bar special, co-branded merch, ticket giveaways for their shows, and feeding them with our dank food while they’re on the road, Cheba Hut and Cypress Hill will be homies for a long time!”

Certain Cheba Hut locations will be offering chances to win free tickets to one of Cypress Hill’s “We Legalized It 2024” tour dates (mission accomplished, to some degree).

“When we were approached to partner with Cheba Hut on our upcoming tour, we knew we had to say yes,” said Sen Dog of Cypress Hill. “Their culture, creativity, and sense of community pair perfectly with Cypress Hill’s vibe. Our shows are meant to celebrate the diversity of our fans, and Cheba Hut embraces that, too, creating welcoming spaces for everyone to not only enjoy great food but also great music. We’re excited to collaborate with them to bring our fans exclusive menu items like the Lowrider Amplified cocktail, plus merch and more!”

Gopuff and Ben & Jerry’s

In celebration of 4/20, Gopuff and Ben & Jerry’s are teaming up to offer customers more of what they love at insanely low prices. The holiday will bring some of the deepest-ever discounts for Ben & Jerry’s on Gopuff– while supplies last:



Pints for only $4.20 all day on 4/20 for all Gopuff users.

$1 Half Baked pints at 4:20pm on 4/20 for FAM members. (Limit 1 per order).

Last year on April 20, Gopuff saw a double-digit increase in sales, with customers taking a particular interest in frozen items, refreshing drinks and snacks. Historically, Ben & Jerry’s pints are among the most ordered products on Gopuff for 4/20.

QDOBA

This year on April 20, QDOBA has a stacked menu of delicious items that will satisfy your munchies! Mexican-inspired bowls, burritos, quesadillas and more are the perfect solution.

Bring your buds and build a custom burrito, bowl, quesadilla, or tacos with any of QDOBA’s fresh ingredients. There’s sure to be a combination that’ll hit the spot! Find a QDOBA location near you.

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches and Weedmaps

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is teaming up with Weedmaps to drop the THC Sandwich. THC, in this case, stands for Turkey, Honey, and Cheetos.



This king size sandwich is like “a hug from the universe” with juicy turkey, some sweet real honey, and Flaming Hot Cheetos for that crunch and kick, all melty with cheddar cheese. And it’s pre-rolled with Ike’s legendary Dutch Crunch bread and with Dirty Sauce baked right in. (The sandwich doesn’t contain THC but it’s a “full sesh with every bite.”) Or, ask for it with vegan turkey.

Stop by an Ike’s or have it delivered when you’re couch-locked using the Ike’s app or by visiting ikessandwich.com. Ike’s Rewards members score $4.20 off their THC Sandwich on April 20. Not a member yet? Sign up now and don’t miss out! Folks can use code “Weedmaps” for $4.20 off.