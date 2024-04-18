The Ultimate High Times 420 Gift Guide 2024

It’s that time again! With the high holiday right around the corner, we thought it only fair to show you some of our favorite products to make this 420 the stoniest one yet! This year, we’re featuring products from the iconic watch brand Shinola, STORZ & BICKEL, Zig-Zag, and many more. Act fast, because some of these deals are only available for a limited time.

Shinola’s Grassland Runwell

Courtesy Shinola

Designed in collaboration with actor and Michigan native Quincy Isaiah, the Limited Edition Grassland Runwell features a matte velvet green dial, a bright green lume-illuminated number 4, and a thirty-second leaf. The olive leather strap with glow-in-the-dark stitching and custom hemp watch box sleeve pay tribute to the cause of decriminalizing cannabis, a theme central to the indie film ‘Grassland.’

Limited to 420 units.

Price: $695

ROVE

Courtesy ROVE

Looking for the perfect lift for 420? Look no further than ROVE’s popular Live Resin Diamond Vape! Crafted using a meticulous extraction process from fresh frozen flowers, these diamonds boast large faceted crystal-like formations that promise an amazing vaping experience.

With a potency exceeding 99%, our diamond crystals are expertly liquified, resulting in the highest potency vaporizers available on the market today.

Experience “Super Smooth Hits & Ultra Big Clouds” with Melted Diamonds!

What sets ROVE apart is our commitment to quality and transparency. We use only 100% organically grown cannabis, ensuring a clean and natural product from cultivation to cartridge. Every step of the process, from seed to vapor, is carefully monitored and perfected in-house, guaranteeing a superior and consistent experience every time.

Treat yourself and your loved ones to the ultimate cannabis experience with our Live Resin Diamond Vape. Find a ROVE retailer near you!

Price: $45-100*

*prices vary by state

Learn More: rovebrand.com

Al Capone Wraps

Courtesy Al Capone

Al Capone Wraps hits better with a slow burn.

Finally, rolling made it easy. Al Capone Wraps have become the number one natural leaf wrap in the US and are the only double-bonded self-sealing cellulose wraps on the market, guaranteeing an easy to roll and slow burn experience. Wraps are fresh, pre-cut, and boast a double leaf for a laid-back burn and self-sealing sugar strip. Available in three flavors: Original, Cognac, and Rum. Find a store and get rolling today!

Price: $1.69+

STORZ & BICKEL’s VENTY

Courtesy STORZ & BICKEL

Green Week Sale at STORZ & BICKEL: VENTY Vaporizer + Free Case! Upgrade your vaping experience with our Green Week Sale! Buy a VENTY vaporizer and receive a complimentary Case, valued at USD 449. Don’t miss out – Up to 40% discount on selected products from 4/15 to 4/22!

STORZ & BICKEL’s VOLCANO

Green Week Sale at STORZ & BICKEL: VOLCANO HYBRID 20% Off! Experience the power of the Volcano Hybrid vaporizer in both the sleek ONYX Edition and the classic Silver Version, now at an unbeatable 20% discount! Don’t miss out on this limited time offer and up to 40% discount on selected products 4/15 to 4/22!

CCELL Rosin Bar

Introducing… The CCELL Rosin Bar! A brand new all-in-one, fillable vaporizer dedicated to providing pinnacle performance from your live rosin.

The structure of the Rosin Bar’s heating element was scientifically designed to vaporize THC and terpenes at different temperatures in different areas, allowing for true-to-plant flavors from solventless oils.

The two oil pathways built within its heating element also ensure a continuous oil supply to prevent dry hits from insufficient saturation, eliminating clogs and burnt tastes, and promoting the instant delivery of massive clouds of vapor.

Unlike many conventional AIO devices, the airway within the Rosin Bar was designed to be isolated from the battery, PCBA, and other electronic components, ensuring the cleanest and safest possible vapor in every inhale.

Price: $45

AirVape

Courtesy AirVape

It’s the only vape you ever need! Unlock the future of vaping with AirVape Legacy Pro, where innovation meets sophistication. Elevate your experience with cutting-edge technology and unparalleled design.

Price: $169 with the bonus code: “HighTimes100”

Cheech & Chong Mambo Herb Stick

Courtesy XVape USA

Introducing the Cheech & Chong Mambo Herb Stick: Your Ticket to the Ultimate High!

Hey, man! If you’re looking to take your vaping game to the next level, look no further than the Cheech & Chong Mambo Herb Stick. Approved and endorsed by the legendary comedy duo themselves, this vaporizer is like having Cheech and Chong right there with you, man!

Picture this: a long-lasting battery that keeps you toking all day long, with no interruptions. Whether you’re chilling at home, hitting the streets, or jamming at a party, the Mambo Herb Stick has got your back – just like Cheech and Chong in their heyday!

And let’s talk about the vapor quality, man. Smooth. Flavorful. With every draw, you’ll be transported to a higher plane – just like Cheech and Chong in their classic flicks.

But here’s the best part, amigo: the Mambo Herb Stick is priced at just $50. That’s right – premium quality, iconic style, and budget-friendly? It’s like a dream come true, man! Whether you’re a die-hard fan of Cheech and Chong or just someone who appreciates good vibes and good herb, this vaporizer is the answer to your prayers.

So, what are you waiting for, man? Don’t miss out on the Cheech & Chong Mambo Herb Stick – get yours today and join the party! Trust us, it’s the best decision you’ll make since that time you watched Up in Smoke for the first time.

Price: $50

Bear Labs’s Super Jack Live Resin Diamonds

Courtesy Bear Labs

Born in 2014, Bear Labs is a true legacy brand that sets the standard in producing high-quality products with unforgettable experiences. Boasting decades of combined extraction intelligence, our team of tenured operators have their fingers on the pulse of the market so that we are able to bring you the best of the best. For years, we’ve indulged in our own craft, so we refuse to release anything that we wouldn’t enjoy ourselves. At Bear Labs, we bring the fire enthusiasts crave as we continue to build a legacy defined by quality! Our team also understands, appreciates the importance of, and stands behind the pursuit of sustainability. We work with OneTreePlanted.org to help plant trees around the world.

Price: $35-$40/gram

Zig-Zag

Courtesy Zig-Zag

Whether you’re a longstanding enthusiast or a casual participant in the 420 culture, Zig-Zag has something special for you. We’re rolling out an exclusive series of daily deals that cater to all your needs. From high-quality rolling papers that have become synonymous with Zig-Zag’s reputation to smoking accessories and apparel, each day unveils a new opportunity to elevate your 420 experience. Don’t let this chance go up in smoke—join us in the countdown and discover a new reason to celebrate every day. Spark the excitement and unwrap the ultimate 420 celebration with Zig-Zag.

From now until 4/20, enjoy exclusive discounts ranging from 20-35% off select products.

Here’s the promo code: 420_HIGHTIMES

Discount runs through the month and ends May 1st at 11:59 pm PDT.

Shop sale now!