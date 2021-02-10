Study Shows Cannabis Lowers Blood Pressure in Hypertension Patients

A new study that looks at blood pressure in older adults with hypertension saw a connection between cannabis use and a reduction in systolic and diastolic blood pressure, findings that are significant for those who suffer from the two ailments.

The study, titled “Cannabis is associated with blood pressure reduction in older adults – A 24-hours ambulatory blood pressure monitoring study” carried out by Ran Abuhasira, M.D., of Ben-Gurion University of the Negev and his team, located in Israel, and published in the European Journal of Internal Medicine in January of this year, looked at patients 60 or older with hypertension and medical cannabis prescriptions. The study then monitored their rates of use and their blood pressure. The patients then underwent blood tests, monitoring, and other medical procedures during the course of three months, as they actively used cannabis to manage their conditions.

The researchers looked at a total of 26 cannabis patients, of which exactly 53.8 percent were female. The findings showed that, while no big changes were seen in the ECG exam results of the patients study, blood pressure was overall lower in those with hypertension who were consistently using medical cannabis.

“The proportion of normal dippers changed from 27.3 percent before treatment to 45.5 percent afterward,” the study said regarding the percentage of people whose blood pressure levels dipped. “No significant changes were seen in the different metabolic parameters assessed by blood tests, anthropometric measurements, or ECG exam.”

“Medical cannabis use is increasing rapidly in the past several years, with older adults being the fastest growing group,” it continued. “Nevertheless, the evidence for cardiovascular safety of cannabis use is scarce. The aim of this study was to assess the effect of cannabis on blood pressure, heart rate, and metabolic parameters in older adults with hypertension.”

Based on the levels monitored, blood pressure reached its lowest point just about three hours after those in the study consumed cannabis, either via smoking flower or vaping and consuming extracts. The reductions in blood pressure were also more pronounced at night, which could have to do with the connection between cannabis use and pain relief.

Older People and Cannabis

While seniors are actually the fastest-growing demographic of those who use cannabis, there isn’t a lot of research about how and why they consume. For this reason, as well as the implications it has for hypertension and blood pressure use, this is a significant study.

“Amongst older adults with hypertension, cannabis treatment for three months was associated with a reduction in 24-hours systolic and diastolic blood pressure values with a nadir at three hours after cannabis administration,” the study concluded.

This research is significant, as it shows that there is definitely a connection between cannabis use and lowering blood pressure in those with hypertension. Medical patients who suffer from hypertension can possibly use cannabis prescriptions in the future to help keep blood pressure in check. Additionally, this finding is an important piece of research on senior cannabis use, an area that is seriously lacking.