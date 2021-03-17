Arizona Dispensaries Rewarding Covid-19 Vaccinations With Free Edibles

A chain of cannabis dispensaries in Arizona is offering an enticing incentive to those who have received a Covid-19 vaccine: free marijuana edibles. The offer from The Mint dispensaries continues a trend of support for coronavirus vaccinations from members of the cannabis community seen in other locations across the country.

Throughout the month of March, adults 21 and older who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 and visit one of The Mint locations in Arizona will be given a free cannabis edible. No purchase is required to receive the free gift, but those redeeming the offer must show a valid vaccination card as proof that at least one injection has been successfully administered. The offer is good at The Mint dispensaries in Tempe and Mesa, as well as the brand new 5,000 square feet Phoenix location, which opened for business this week.

The Mint also has a special offer to celebrate the approaching opening of the Major League Baseball season. Through the end of the month, customers who visit the Tempe dispensary location will be able to purchase a special Spring Training Meal Deal, which features a cannabis-infused hot dog and “bases loaded” fries.

Pot For Shots Available In D.C. And Michigan, Too

Arizona isn’t the only place where those who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 can get free cannabis for their trouble. In January, cannabis activists with D.C. Marijuana Justice (DCMJ) in the nation’s capital announced a similar offer. Once vaccination sites have been opened to the general public, members of the cannabis policy reform group plan to distribute free bags of marijuana to those who get their shot. Locations and times will be announced as the information becomes available.

“We are looking for ways to safely celebrate the end of the pandemic and we know nothing brings people together like cannabis,” said Nikolas Schiller, the group’s co-founder. “DCMJ believes that cannabis should be consumed safely and responsibly, and the pandemic has made this incredibly difficult for many adults to share their homegrown cannabis. When enough adults are inoculated with the coronavirus vaccine, it will be time to celebrate – not just the end of the pandemic, but the beginning of the end of cannabis prohibition in the United States.”

In Michigan, the Greenhouse dispensary in Walled Lake offered a “Pot for Shots” promotion. Under that program, which began in January and ran through the month of February, customers with proof of a Covid-19 vaccination could receive a free pre-rolled joint. The promotion was made in connection with UBaked Cannabis Company, which provided the free pre-rolls.

“Our goal is to raise awareness of the importance of getting the Covid-19 vaccination as we as a community battle this horrible pandemic,” owner Jerry Millen said in a statement to the press. “‘Pot for Shots’ is our way of showing our commitment in assisting the community [in getting] back to normalcy. We support the safe and responsible use of cannabis and hope this is the beginning of the end of this insidious pandemic.”