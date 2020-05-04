0

Crime Lab in Ohio Rolls Out Testing Equipment to Distinguish Cannabis from Hemp

By May 4, 2020 News
Crime Lab in Ohio Rolls Out Testing Equipment to Distinguish Cannabis from Hemp

Since legalization first started rolling out in the U.S., states have been struggling with how to tell THC cannabis from hemp in lab tests without putting in a significant amount of work. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has new equipment that will finally help make that distinction. 

“BCI’s new ability to differentiate between marijuana and hemp creates a valuable resource for officers who depend on our laboratory services, offered at no cost to them,” said  Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, who oversees BCI and its crime lab, in a statement, according to I am Ohio

Before this equipment was identified, chemical color testing and microscopic testing were the only way to determine the content of cannabis and whether THC was present. Now, a whole, new system is being worked out that can prosecute cannabis cases or clear hemp cases. 

“We’ve got the staff and equipment in place to continue to process the cases,” said Steve Irwin, a BCI spokesman. “It’s just a different process.”

Advertise Here

Drug Testing in Ohio

In total, Ohio has invested $968,602 for drug testing equipment, and from that total, $700,000 has been spent on the instruments necessary to conduct quantitative analysis, and the rest of the money will also be spent on other equipment to test cannabis. 

“BCI did significant research on instruments and methodology, including on other states (that test for THC levels), the National Institute of Standards and Technology, cannabis labs, and various vendors,” Irwin said.

The next step will be for the state crime lab to work on testing edibles in order to see their contents and how much THC they contain. This will be an even more complex test due to the other ingredients in edibles besides just cannabis. 

While many hope that the future holds a world in which persecuting cannabis cases won’t be necessary, or the reason for this kind of testing, it’s still valuable to be able to tell THC and CBD cannabis from hemp with a simple, chemical test.

Tags:

Addison Herron-Wheeler

About Addison Herron-Wheeler

Recommended For You

Colorado Might Keep Curbside Cannabis Pick-Up After COVID-19 Pandemic Ends News

Colorado Might Keep Curbside Cannabis Pick-Up After COVID-19 Pandemic Ends

Addison Herron-Wheeler
Addison Herron-WheelerMay 4, 2020
New Medical Cannabis Bill Pending in North Carolina News

New Medical Cannabis Bill Pending in North Carolina

Addison Herron-Wheeler
Addison Herron-WheelerMay 1, 2020
New Study Suggests Cannabis May Reduce Opioid Use For Pain Patients News

New Study Suggests Cannabis May Reduce Opioid Use For Pain Patients

Thomas Edward
Thomas EdwardMay 1, 2020

Leave a Reply

  • News
    • Activism
    • BusinessGet the latest information on the budding cannabis industry.
    • Environment
    • LawsGet the latest information on current national and local laws, regulations and restrictions for the use of medical and recreational cannabis.
    • Legalization
    • PoliticsSee how the fight for marijuana legalization is unfolding on the national and state level.
    • World
  • Culture
    • Entertainment
      • Celebrities
      • MoviesSee what High Times thinks of the latest indie cinema and box office debuts.
      • MusicCheck out the High Times picks for all the latest music, concerts and performing artists.
    • FoodsAll the latest cannabis-based foods products available in the market.
      • CookingGet delicious cannabis-based recipes for both the sweet and savory palate.
      • Recipes
    • PeopleInterviews, profiles and more with celebrities and leading voices in cannabis.
    • ScienceThe latest research and findings from the scientific community on the medical qualities of cannabis.
    • Sports
  • Events
  • Grow
    • Grow GearProduct reviews, ratings and announcements for all your personal and commercial growing needs.
  • Health
  • Reviews
    • Dabs
    • Dispensaries
    • EdiblesWhy limit yourself to one method of cannabis consumption? Eat your greens! Learn some new recipes and cannabis cooking techniques that will take you far and elevate you to higher levels.
    • StrainsStrains
  • Guides
  • Shop
  • Investor Relations
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap