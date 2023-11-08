Delaware Beach Towns Line Up To Ban Recreational Pot in Their Jurisdictions

Recreational cannabis was, at long last, made legal in Delaware earlier this year.

But several of the state’s beach towns situated along the eastern seaboard have ridden a different wave, opting instead to maintain the prohibition on weed within their respective jurisdictions.

The Delaware News Journal reported this week that “Delaware’s beach towns have taken the lead” in determining whether or not to permit marijuana for adults within their limits.

“The town council in Dewey Beach in June voted unanimously to ban marijuana sales and other ‘marijuana-related business activities.’ The Dewey chief of police said weed would be “one more thing” for officers in the reputed party town to deal with,” the News Journal reported on Tuesday.

“Rehoboth Beach and Bethany Beach followed with similar bans in August. Ocean View and Fenwick Island passed bans in October…Other towns along Delaware’s beaches have discussed marijuana ordinances, but have not yet acted. South Bethany fielded public input on a possible ban late last month. Lewes Town Council is expected to continue discussions in November meetings,” the publication continued.

After years of failed efforts, Delaware became the 22nd state to legalize recreational cannabis for adults in April, when Democratic Gov. John Carney allowed a pair of bills to become law.

Carney is an outlier in his party, the rare Democrat who actually stands in opposition to marijuana legalization. Last year, Carney vetoed a legalization bill that was passed by Delaware lawmakers, who were in turn unable to overturn the veto.

Carney said in his veto statement at the time that questions “about the long-term health and economic impacts of recreational marijuana use, as well as serious law enforcement concerns, remain unresolved.”

But in April, the second-term governor said he would allow the measures to become law without his signature.

“These two pieces of legislation remove all state-level civil and criminal penalties from simple marijuana possession and create a highly regulated industry to conduct recreational marijuana sales in Delaware,” Carney said in a statement at the time. “As I’ve consistently said, I believe the legalization of recreational marijuana is not a step forward. I support both medical marijuana and Delaware’s decriminalization law because no one should go to jail for possessing a personal use quantity of marijuana. And today, they do not.”

“I want to be clear that my views on this issue have not changed. And I understand there are those who share my views who will be disappointed in my decision not to veto this legislation,” added Carney. “I came to this decision because I believe we’ve spent far too much time focused on this issue, when Delawareans face more serious and pressing concerns every day. It’s time to move on.”

State House Rep. Ed Osienski, the sponsor of the two legalization measures, celebrated the passage of the bills, and applauded Carney for standing down.

“After five years of countless meetings, debates, negotiations and conversations, I’m grateful we have reached the point where Delaware has joined a growing number of states that have legalized and regulated adult recreational marijuana for personal use. We know that more than 60% of Delawareans support the legalization of marijuana for adult recreational use, and more than two-thirds of the General Assembly agreed,” Osienski said in a statement at the time.

“I understand the governor’s personal opposition to legalization, so I especially appreciate him listening to the thousands of residents who support this effort and allowing it to become law. I am committed to working with the administration to ensure that the effort to establish the regulatory process goes as smoothly as possible,” the Democrat continued.

“I have to thank my colleagues for standing together on this issue and contributing their input into the process. We have arrived at a stronger law, and Delaware will be better for it. I especially have to thank all the advocates who rallied for these bills and were patient as we negotiated, poked, prodded and cajoled our way to gaining enough support to pass the Marijuana Control Act. We’ve reached the mountaintop, and it feels great to finally get there. I hope everyone enjoys the moment.”

As is the case in other states where recreational marijuana has been made legal, Delaware’s law permits local municipalities to “opt out” and ban pot within their city limits.

“Municipalities can not prohibit people from partaking in private settings. Marijuana use is not allowed in public spaces statewide,” the Delaware News Journal explained. “The act outlines some limitations for operations, including rules for hours of operation and distance between businesses. The framework is similar to how liquor stores are governed. Regulations to hand out licenses for marijuana businesses won’t be finalized until next summer.Some cities like Newark said they are waiting to see the state regulations before acting.”