Method Man’s Small-Batch Cannabis Arrives in New York

Method Man’s cannabis brand TICAL (Taking Into Consideration All Lives) announced on Sept. 15 its entrance into New York’s adult-use cannabis market in partnership with Central Processors NY—one of the largest processors in New York—and Adirondack Hemp Company.



Central Processors’s prerolls and edibles will launch first, with more products rolling out in the coming months. Love Jones prerolls and edibles, under the TICAL Official cannabis catalog, will be available at select retailers including Housing Works, Strain Stars, Stage One, Greenery Spot, Flynnstoned, and William Jane Herbal IQ, on a first-come, first-served basis starting last week.

“New York State’s adult-use market is very significant for TICAL—our New York roots run deep,” TICAL co-founder and COO Joshua “Raz” Rassin tells High Times. “Everyone on the TICAL team is either from, or based in New York. Method Man’s career started in the streets of New York and he has been consuming and advocating for cannabis his entire life and career. There has been data that suggests New York is the number one consumer of cannabis in the world and it always felt that way growing up. It has been through cannabis, culture and hip hop that the TICAL founders were brought together and all of us being from New York is a huge part of that. At the end of the day we are humbled to bring adult-use product to our home state.”

While Method Man has sold clothing and merchandise under the brand TICAL, often cannabis-themed, it’s also the name in front of his cannabis ventures. “Tical” is the name of Method Man’s debut studio album released November 15, 1994, by Def Jam Recordings. “Tical” is also slang for a tightly rolled blunt soaked in syrup or honey. Small-batch, high-quality herb is the name of the game, which is why TICAL links up with the best producers available in each state market.

“There are so many great producers in the state but we are delighted to partner with Central Processors and Adirondack Hemp Company,” Rassin continues. “Central Processors are a large-scale and very well-equipped cultivator and processor. They have some of the best facilities, equipment and capabilities in the state. Their team is very strong and everyone from their CEO to their sales team and production team is emotionally invested in their products, and it shows. They have the ability to produce just about any cannabis products we can think of and we have plans to roll out cutting edge and industry leading extracted products in the coming months.”

“Adirondack Hemp Company is a family-owned, small-batch craft cannabis facility that prides themselves on the highest quality flower,” Rassin adds. “They have a very unique, controlled environment, mixed light facility that produces some of the best flower in New York. They have had to live through the trials and tribulations of the NY adult use rollout, went all in, and were able to make it to market. We feel like we have two of the best cannabis producers in the state and the TICAL brand is positioned to dominate the New York adult-use market.”

Method Man’s roots in Staten Island and Long Island make New York City a personally special place to drop his cannabis brand. Through Wu-Tang Clan and as a solo artist, Method Man has a heavy role in the New York hip-hop sound.

As a multi-state operator, TICAL products can be found in Arkansas, California, Colorado, Michigan, Nevada, Oregon, and Rhode Island as well.

TICAL Partnerships in New York

On March 31, 2021, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation legalizing adult-use cannabis for adults 21 and older in the state, the culmination of several years of false starts and failed efforts.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced in late December 2022 that regulated sales of adult-use cannabis will begin in the state next week with the opening of a licensed retail shop in Manhattan. Housing Works, the first dispensary, is also the nation’s largest minority-controlled HIV/AIDS service organization and largest community-based HIV/AIDS service organization, began serving customers in New York City on Dec. 29, 2022.

Central Processors NY is “the largest processor in central New York,” the company says, providing extraction and manufacturing of THC-infused products including gummies, chocolates, vape pens, vape carts, tinctures, and so on. Central Processors NY gets its genetics that they cultivate through their brands, High Peaks and Paradigm.

“As a lifelong New Yorker and a big fan of the Wu-Tang Clan, being able to be part of bringing Method Man’s TICAL Official cannabis brand to New York’s adult-use cannabis market is a huge deal for us,” said John Vavalo, CEO at Central Processors NY, a licensed Adult-Use Conditional Processor and Cultivator (AUCP and AUCC) for New York State. “Working with the team at TICAL Official has been effortless and we look forward to helping them scale across the state.”

Adirondack Hemp Company, on the other hand, currently offers strains like Sherb Cake or Superboof. “It’s surreal and such an honor to be working with a real legend who helped shape modern cannabis culture in New York, and who continues to provide for his community to this day,” said Mike Brown, Adirondack Hemp Company CEO. “Our small batch, high-quality flower is a perfect fit for TICAL Official and we’re excited to help bring the brand back home.”

Photo credit Karina Isabel

Method Man and High Times are Old Pals

In the August 1996 issue of High Times, Method Man discussed blunt rolling tips, while still a member of Wu-Tang Clan. He appeared in the magazine several more times as well. 2001’s How High with Method Man and Redman is now considered a stoner classic. Chris Simunek and Danny Danko again interviewed him as a solo artist in the January 2007 issue of High Times. Most recently, he participated in the High Times Cannabis Cup New Mexico: People’s Choice Edition 2023 with Redman.

Use TICAL’s store locator to find a location near you.