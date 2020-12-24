Most Popular Posts
Social Links
Delivery
Follow
California Cannabis Officials Pushing For More Pot Policy Policing
Newsletter

Subscribe for exclusive news, deals and more!

The Latest

Pennsylvania Nonprofit Focusing on Cannabis Conviction Pardons

Two organizations are trying to make cannabis pardon applications more easily accessible.
Addison Herron-WheelerbyAddison Herron-Wheeler
December 24, 2020
Pennsylvania Nonprofit Focusing on Cannabis Conviction Pardons
Shutterstock
Total
0
Shares

Pennsylvania is pushing hard towards legalization of cannabis, but local nonprofits in the state are not going to let legalization take hold without making sure there is a strong focus on pardoning past cannabis offenses as well. 

Two groups, Montco NORML (National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws) and TerraVida VOWD (Victims of the War on Drugs) based in Pennsylvania are working hard to make sure there is an option for those who want a fresh start. They recently planted an old newspaper box, repurposed to be a Cannabis Pardon Bin, outside of the Lansdale Public Library. 

“These (bins) have been created in order to make cannabis pardon applications accessible to all, and to give those with prior cannabis-related charges the resources to help overturn convictions and their lives back on track,” the organizers claim

This project was started in April of this year, with the first bin appearing outside of the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown. There will soon also be one at the Ambler SEPTA train station, so that individuals from the region can have easy access. 

The bins contain an application for pardon, as well as information from the Pennsylvania Department of Health about getting a cannabis card and information about NORML programming for those looking to learn more about advocating for cannabis reform. So far, the project has resulted in at least 710 pardon applications being submitted, and the plan is to keep rolling out these boxes. 

Support From The Government

Governor Tom Wolfe has made it very clear that he is all for cannabis reform, so it’s quite likely that even more legalization is headed to the state soon. 

“There’s much more that needs to be done to reverse the decades of injustice, and we need to start by decriminalizing cannabis and legalizing it for adult use,” he said, according to the notes from a press conference back in October. “The majority of Pennsylvanians support legalizing cannabis for adult use, and it’s a needed step toward restorative justice.”

“It would provide the economic benefits during a time of great economic strain. All these things are good, positive steps for Pennsylvania,” he added. “Legalizing cannabis will open up another untapped industry in Pennsylvania, one with the potential to bring in millions, actually billions, of dollars of revenue as we’ve seen in other states.”

The governor’s legalization proposal would see 50 percent of tax revenue going to historically disadvantaged businesses, as well as businesses that have been impacted negatively by the pandemic. 

“We need the economic growth, we need the revenue and we need the restorative justice that the legalization of adult-use cannabis will provide,” he continues. “So once again, my third call to the General Assembly to send legislation to my desk to legalize cannabis for adult use. It’s what Pennsylvania wants. It’s what Pennsylvania needs.”

While legalization is an exciting prospect, it is important not to forget those who have been negatively impacted by the war on drugs, as they are still suffering the issues caused by previous charges. These nonprofits are making sure that the way forward will be fair for all.

Total
0
Shares
Tweet
Share
Share
Addison Herron-Wheeler
Author
Addison Herron-Wheeler
Addison Herron-Wheeler is co-publisher and owner of OUT FRONT Magazine, and web editor of New Noise Magazine. She covers cannabis and heavy metal, and is author of Wicked Woman: Women in Metal from the 1960s to Now and Respirator, a collection of short stories.
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Previous Article
High Times Greats: Sissy Spacek

High Times Greats: Sissy Spacek

AvatarbyHigh Times
Next Article
Rhode Island Receives 45 Applications For 6 Medical Marijuana Dispensary Licenses

Rhode Island Receives 45 Applications For 6 Medical Marijuana Dispensary Licenses

A.J. HerringtonbyA.J. Herrington
Related Posts
Total
0
Share