0

Psychedelic Company Reportedly Develops LSD Antidote

By April 29, 2020 News
Psychedelic Company Reportedly Develops LSD Antidote

A pharmaceutical psychedelics company has reportedly discovered an antidote to LSD which has the ability to act as an “off-switch” for a hallucinogenic trip. The discovery of the novel compound was announced last week by MindMed, which has filed for patent protection for the medication that could play a role in the emerging field of psychedelic therapy.

MindMed developed the new compound in conjunction with Dr. Matthias Liechti and the Liechti Laboratory, a research facility studying the pharmacology of psychoactive substances at the University of Basel in Switzerland. MindMed co-founder and co-CEO RJ Rahn said in a press release that the collaboration with the Liechti Lab would further new advancements in psychedelic therapy.

“The innovative and original work of the Liechti Laboratory is a treasure trove of novel data on LSD,” Rahn said. “We are just at the beginning of several significant discoveries that have the potential to further the application of psychedelics as therapeutic medicines. If developed, these discoveries will benefit both patients and therapists working in the psychedelic medicine space.”

Off-Switch For A Bad Trip

As the potential therapeutic uses of LSD and psychedelic drugs are studied, researchers and patients alike are wary of the possibility of an intensely uncomfortable experience, or ‘bad trip.’ With a compound such as the one developed by MindMed available as an antidote to LSD, therapists would have a tool to control the length of a session and end it quickly if necessary.

Advertise Here

“The novel concept is to reduce the duration of action and the effect intensity of a psychedelic in high doses, for example, in cases where panic develops or in overdoses and after the hallucinogen has been ingested,” Liechti wrote to New Atlas in an email. “The rapidity of the effect will depend on the specifics of the formulation that is being tested and developed.”

MindMed has filed a U.S. patent application for “a neutralizer technology intended to shorten and stop the effects of an LSD trip during a therapy session.” Although the company believes that long-known psychedelic compounds themselves should remain in the public domain, MindMed co-founder and co-CEO Stephen Hurst said that novel medications that are developed for use in conjunction with them should be eligible for patent protection.

“MindMed believes that true innovations will always be protectable, which is why MindMed is committed to investing in novel research and proprietary data around LSD and other psychedelics,” said. “We believe this latest invention is a good example of the work we will seek to patent and we remain committed to understanding how pharmaceutical ingredients, novel methods of manufacture, new uses of older medications, proprietary formulations and surprising experimental results can benefit patients.”

MindMed and the Liechti Lab plan to continue their research and development of proprietary compounds for the therapeutic use of psychedelic drugs under a multi-year exclusive partnership announced earlier this month.

Tags:

A.J. Herrington

About A.J. Herrington

A.J. Herrington is a San Diego-based writer and photographer covering cannabis and the environment.

Recommended For You

High Times Opens Its Digital Archive To All CultureNews

High Times Opens Its Digital Archive To All

A.J. Herrington
A.J. HerringtonApril 28, 2020
Higher Profile: Robert Jungmann, Founder, Jungmaven News

Higher Profile: Robert Jungmann, Founder, Jungmaven

Sharon Letts
Sharon LettsApril 28, 2020
Racial Injustice Persists in Marijuana Arrests Despite Legalization, ACLU Reports NewsLaws

Racial Injustice Persists in Marijuana Arrests Despite Legalization, ACLU Reports

Benjamin M. Adams
Benjamin M. AdamsApril 28, 2020

Leave a Reply

  • News
    • Activism
    • BusinessGet the latest information on the budding cannabis industry.
    • Environment
    • LawsGet the latest information on current national and local laws, regulations and restrictions for the use of medical and recreational cannabis.
    • Legalization
    • PoliticsSee how the fight for marijuana legalization is unfolding on the national and state level.
    • World
  • Culture
    • Entertainment
      • Celebrities
      • MoviesSee what High Times thinks of the latest indie cinema and box office debuts.
      • MusicCheck out the High Times picks for all the latest music, concerts and performing artists.
    • FoodsAll the latest cannabis-based foods products available in the market.
      • CookingGet delicious cannabis-based recipes for both the sweet and savory palate.
      • Recipes
    • PeopleInterviews, profiles and more with celebrities and leading voices in cannabis.
    • ScienceThe latest research and findings from the scientific community on the medical qualities of cannabis.
    • Sports
  • Events
  • Grow
    • Grow GearProduct reviews, ratings and announcements for all your personal and commercial growing needs.
  • Health
  • Reviews
    • Dabs
    • Dispensaries
    • EdiblesWhy limit yourself to one method of cannabis consumption? Eat your greens! Learn some new recipes and cannabis cooking techniques that will take you far and elevate you to higher levels.
    • StrainsStrains
  • Guides
  • Shop
  • Investor Relations
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap