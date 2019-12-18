News
The Winners of the Cannabis Cup Nevada
Congratulations to the winners of the Cannabis Cup Nevada!
The Cannabis Cup Nevada brought out the best and the brightest. The competition was stiff, but here are the winners of the Cannabis Cup Nevada:
Indica Flower
1st Place: Lava Cake by Greenway Medical
2nd Place: Lemon OG by Dojo Cannaco
3rd Place: Orange 43 by Bohemian Brothers
Hybrid Flower
1st Place: Super Glue by Fiore Cannabis
2nd Place: Jet Fuel by Pheno Exotic
3rd Place: Starkiller by Greenway Medical
Sativa Flower
1st Place: Melonade by Pheno Exotic
2nd Place: Orange Creamsicle by Greenway Medical
3rd Place: Jack Herer by Desert Grown Farms
Pre-Rolls
1st Place: Guava Jelly Infused Pre-Roll by White Lvbel
2nd Place: Sweet Clementine Infused Palm Pre-Roll by Matrix
3rd Place: M.A.C Pre-Roll by LOADED x Pheno Exotic
Indica Concentrates
1st Place: Phatt Fruity Live Resin Badder by Tsunami x GT Flower
2nd Place: Grape Pie Live Resin by MPX
3rd Place: 707 Headband Live Resin Sauce Diamonds by Remedy
Hybrid Concentrates
1st Place: Zweet Insanity by Aether
2nd Place: Flodica Live Resin Badder by Tsunami x GT Flower
3rd Place: King Kong OG Sky Resin Sugar by Remedy
Sativa Concentrates
1st Place: Memory Loss Live Resin Badder by Tsunami x GT Flower
2nd Place: Tangilope Live Sugar by Matrix
3rd Place: Hoover Dam Live Resin Diamonds by Binske
Vape Pens & Cartridges
1st Place: Animal Face Solventless Cart by Camp
2nd Place: Super Silver Haze Dart Pod by Moxie
3rd Place: Phatt Fruity Live Resin HTE Cart by Tsunami x GT Flower
CBD Vape Pens and Cartidges
1st Place: Cosmic Karma CBD Cart by Airo Pod
2nd Place: Remedies 1:1 CBD Cart by ROVE
3rd Place: 1:1 CBD/ THC Calm Cart by City Trees
Edibles
1st Place: Chocolate Caramel Brownie by Vert Unlimited
2nd Place: Salted Almond Dark Chocolate Bar by Evergreen Organix
3rd Place: Blue Agave Tincture by City Trees
Hemp-Derived CBD
1st Place: CBD Tangy Citrus by Cannadips
2nd Place: Arnica Healing Balm by CBD by Cali x Tru Harvest
3rd Place: Mango CBD Infused Ice by Mt Everetts
Topicals
1st Place: Flex-All Lavender 2:1 CBD Cream by LVX
2nd Place: Pain Relief Balm by HOPE Premium Cannabis Product
3rd Place: Manna Transdermal Patch by Silver State Wellness
People’s Choice: Best Booth
1st Place: Jerome Baker
2nd Place: CBD by Cali
3rd Place: Green Heaven
People’s Choice: Best Product
1st Place: Jerome Baker Bong by Jerome Baker
2nd Place: Arnica Menthol Balm 1000mg by CBD by Cali
3rd Place: Skywalker OG Pre-Roll by Green Heaven
