The Cannabis Cup Nevada brought out the best and the brightest. The competition was stiff, but here are the winners of the Cannabis Cup Nevada:

Indica Flower

1st Place: Lava Cake by Greenway Medical

2nd Place: Lemon OG by Dojo Cannaco

3rd Place: Orange 43 by Bohemian Brothers

Hybrid Flower

1st Place: Super Glue by Fiore Cannabis

2nd Place: Jet Fuel by Pheno Exotic

3rd Place: Starkiller by Greenway Medical

Sativa Flower

1st Place: Melonade by Pheno Exotic

2nd Place: Orange Creamsicle by Greenway Medical

3rd Place: Jack Herer by Desert Grown Farms

Pre-Rolls

1st Place: Guava Jelly Infused Pre-Roll by White Lvbel

2nd Place: Sweet Clementine Infused Palm Pre-Roll by Matrix

3rd Place: M.A.C Pre-Roll by LOADED x Pheno Exotic

Indica Concentrates

1st Place: Phatt Fruity Live Resin Badder by Tsunami x GT Flower

2nd Place: Grape Pie Live Resin by MPX

3rd Place: 707 Headband Live Resin Sauce Diamonds by Remedy

Hybrid Concentrates

1st Place: Zweet Insanity by Aether

2nd Place: Flodica Live Resin Badder by Tsunami x GT Flower

3rd Place: King Kong OG Sky Resin Sugar by Remedy

Sativa Concentrates

1st Place: Memory Loss Live Resin Badder by Tsunami x GT Flower

2nd Place: Tangilope Live Sugar by Matrix

3rd Place: Hoover Dam Live Resin Diamonds by Binske

Vape Pens & Cartridges

1st Place: Animal Face Solventless Cart by Camp

2nd Place: Super Silver Haze Dart Pod by Moxie

3rd Place: Phatt Fruity Live Resin HTE Cart by Tsunami x GT Flower

CBD Vape Pens and Cartidges

1st Place: Cosmic Karma CBD Cart by Airo Pod

2nd Place: Remedies 1:1 CBD Cart by ROVE

3rd Place: 1:1 CBD/ THC Calm Cart by City Trees

Edibles

1st Place: Chocolate Caramel Brownie by Vert Unlimited

2nd Place: Salted Almond Dark Chocolate Bar by Evergreen Organix

3rd Place: Blue Agave Tincture by City Trees

Hemp-Derived CBD

1st Place: CBD Tangy Citrus by Cannadips

2nd Place: Arnica Healing Balm by CBD by Cali x Tru Harvest

3rd Place: Mango CBD Infused Ice by Mt Everetts

Topicals

1st Place: Flex-All Lavender 2:1 CBD Cream by LVX

2nd Place: Pain Relief Balm by HOPE Premium Cannabis Product

3rd Place: Manna Transdermal Patch by Silver State Wellness

People’s Choice: Best Booth

1st Place: Jerome Baker

2nd Place: CBD by Cali

3rd Place: Green Heaven

People’s Choice: Best Product

1st Place: Jerome Baker Bong by Jerome Baker

2nd Place: Arnica Menthol Balm 1000mg by CBD by Cali

3rd Place: Skywalker OG Pre-Roll by Green Heaven