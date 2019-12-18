Connect with us

News

The Winners of the Cannabis Cup Nevada

Congratulations to the winners of the Cannabis Cup Nevada!

The Winners of the Cannabis Cup Nevada
Maggie Milosevic

The Cannabis Cup Nevada brought out the best and the brightest. The competition was stiff, but here are the winners of the Cannabis Cup Nevada:

Indica Flower

1st Place: Lava Cake by Greenway Medical
2nd Place: Lemon OG by Dojo Cannaco
3rd Place: Orange 43 by Bohemian Brothers

Hybrid Flower

1st Place: Super Glue by Fiore Cannabis
2nd Place: Jet Fuel by Pheno Exotic
3rd Place: Starkiller by Greenway Medical

Sativa Flower

1st Place: Melonade by Pheno Exotic
2nd Place: Orange Creamsicle by Greenway Medical
3rd Place: Jack Herer by Desert Grown Farms

Pre-Rolls

1st Place: Guava Jelly Infused Pre-Roll by White Lvbel
2nd Place: Sweet Clementine Infused Palm Pre-Roll by Matrix
3rd Place: M.A.C Pre-Roll by LOADED x Pheno Exotic

Indica Concentrates

1st Place: Phatt Fruity Live Resin Badder by Tsunami x GT Flower
2nd Place: Grape Pie Live Resin by MPX
3rd Place: 707 Headband Live Resin Sauce Diamonds by Remedy

Hybrid Concentrates

1st Place: Zweet Insanity by Aether
2nd Place: Flodica Live Resin Badder by Tsunami x GT Flower
3rd Place: King Kong OG Sky Resin Sugar by Remedy

Sativa Concentrates

1st Place: Memory Loss Live Resin Badder by Tsunami x GT Flower
2nd Place: Tangilope Live Sugar by Matrix
3rd Place: Hoover Dam Live Resin Diamonds by Binske

Vape Pens & Cartridges

1st Place: Animal Face Solventless Cart by Camp
2nd Place: Super Silver Haze Dart Pod by Moxie
3rd Place: Phatt Fruity Live Resin HTE Cart by Tsunami x GT Flower

CBD Vape Pens and Cartidges

1st Place: Cosmic Karma CBD Cart by Airo Pod
2nd Place: Remedies 1:1 CBD Cart by ROVE
3rd Place: 1:1 CBD/ THC Calm Cart by City Trees

Edibles

1st Place: Chocolate Caramel Brownie by Vert Unlimited
2nd Place: Salted Almond Dark Chocolate Bar by Evergreen Organix
3rd Place: Blue Agave Tincture by City Trees

Hemp-Derived CBD

1st Place: CBD Tangy Citrus by Cannadips
2nd Place: Arnica Healing Balm by CBD by Cali x Tru Harvest
3rd Place: Mango CBD Infused Ice by Mt Everetts

Topicals

1st Place: Flex-All Lavender 2:1 CBD Cream by LVX
2nd Place: Pain Relief Balm by HOPE Premium Cannabis Product
3rd Place: Manna Transdermal Patch by Silver State Wellness

People’s Choice: Best Booth

1st Place: Jerome Baker
2nd Place: CBD by Cali
3rd Place: Green Heaven

People’s Choice: Best Product

1st Place: Jerome Baker Bong by Jerome Baker
2nd Place: Arnica Menthol Balm 1000mg by CBD by Cali
3rd Place: Skywalker OG Pre-Roll by Green Heaven

