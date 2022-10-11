Introducing Pucker: Dynamic Devices

No matter what your smoking preference is, Pucker has you covered. From flower to oil and all the way to wax, there are even devices that can handle multiple forms of everyone’s favorite plant. Pucker devices have bright designs and unique features to give you the best smoking experience possible. So far, they have eleven different vaporizers and a heated knife for dabbing. If all that wasn’t enough, Pucker has recently expanded to include glass bongs with classic designs you’re familiar with and more unique statement pieces. They’ve also designed a bong that disguises itself as a water bottle for the people who like to be more discreet with their sessions when traveling.

Pucker has a lot to choose from, but one of their most interesting devices is a dab rig that does it all. The Mother Pucker can be used for concentrates AND flower. The long-lasting battery makes it perfect on a single charge for several sessions, and the padded travel case makes it easy to carry everything you need, no matter where you’re going to smoke.

So how can it do both? The Mother Pucker includes a titanium quartz pot for its wax mode and a ceramic pot for flower mode. The battery is strong, removable, and 2200 mAh with circuity to prevent overcharging. You know, because usually we leave things on the charger for way too long. Plug in this e-rig and forget about it, the battery won’t suffer from the effects of being left on the charger.

One of the best features of this ultimate rig is the quick heat up time and temperature control. The Mother Pucker automatically identifies the heat mode for proper selection of temperature for your session, or you can choose. There are four (4) heat modes, which can help you get what you want out of your concentrate, and the Mother Pucker has heat settings for any session you could want. Don’t know your options? There’s low temperature dabbing and high temperature dabbing. Anything between 300-450 is considered low temperature. This type of session will give you the maximum flavor out of your concentrate. The hit will be very smooth and somewhat mild. The Mother Pucker has two low temperature dabbing settings, which are the first two options on the rig. The low setting can be used for a smaller load, and the medium setting can be used for a larger low temp dab session. Next, above 450 degrees on the Mother Pucker is considered a high temperature session. Depending on your load size, you can use the High setting or the Mother setting, which is the highest temperature. You’ll still get the flavor you’re looking for in your session, but the effects will be much more intense! It can be a little harder on your lungs, as at these temperatures will be creating vapor and smoke, so if you tend to cough easily, start slow.

You can pair this device with the Slash heated knife for an even easier dabbing experience. They pair perfectly together with their sleek, white appearance. The Slash makes easy work out of loading concentrates. The heated tip slashes through sticky residue by simply holding down the button, and no residue will be left on the blade! It only takes 30 minutes to charge, and you can get more than fifty uses on a single charge. If that isn’t enough, the ceramic knife tip can be removed so the battery can be used as a 510 thread battery, so if you smoke oil this knife becomes your next pen.

Courtesy of Pucker

Maybe you prefer the more traditional route and would rather use a bong. Since Pucker recently added bongs to their collection, you can get what you need! But Pucker doesn’t stop at basic bongs. Even the classic designs have a special twist to them, which is what you come to expect from this brand. For example, if you’re looking for a beaker bong, Pucker has one called the Cipher. The Cipher isn’t just clear glass, though. This beaker bong has small, detailed, white graphics on it that will glow in the dark. If you want something more interesting, there’s a glass bong that’s shaped like a wine bottle, and even a glass bong that’s shaped like a water bottle. On top of one that’s just shaped like a water bottle, the most interesting bong is BPA free plastic and actually IS a water bottle. It has a handle, is dishwasher safe, is impact resistant and holds 1000ml of water. There’s a hidden storage space for the bowl (which is included, high quality and heat resistant). You smoke it by using the mouthpiece, just like you would drink out of a regular sport water bottle. You can get it for less than $40 on the Pucker online store.

With all these great options and more, Pucker is bound to be your next favorite place to get your vaporizers and bongs. Check out Pucker and find dynamic devices for all your cannabis needs.